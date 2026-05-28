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Tina Fey Sets The Record Straight On Timothée Chalamet’s “Manspreading” Controversy
Tina Fey at a basketball game with Timothu00e9e Chalamet, reacting to the manspreading controversy in a crowded arena.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tina Fey Sets The Record Straight On Timothée Chalamet’s “Manspreading” Controversy

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Tina Fey set the record straight on whether she actually has “beef” with Timothée Chalamet.

The two stars recently attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, sparking claims online about some “manspreading” drama.

Fey provided clarity after fans called Chalamet a “jerk” and felt there was something awkward about the seating arrangement.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tina Fey appeared on the 'New Heights' podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce on May 27.
    • She set the record straight on whether she actually has “beef” with Timothée Chalamet.
    • Fans claimed there was tension between them during a Knicks game on April 28.
    • “Tina is over it.” a netizen had claimed at the time.

    Tina Fey set the record straight on whether she actually has “beef” with Timothée Chalamet

    Tina Fey smiling at an autumn event addressing manspreading controversy

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The moment in question unfolded during a Knicks game on April 28, where Timothée Chalamet was seated right in the middle of Tina Fey and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

    Photos from the night quickly made the rounds online, appearing to show Chalamet, 30, sitting with his legs stretched wide while 56-year-old Fey sat tucked into her spot beside him.

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    Timothée Chalamet and woman smiling together at formal manspreading event

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    To viewers, it looked like a classic case of celebrity courtside tension, and some called the Dune star a “jerk” for “manspreading.”

    “Holy manspreading. Damn, that’s really rude,” one netizen said, while another wrote, “No manners at all. Who is this guy?”

    “The absolute audacity to manspread into Tina Fey,” wrote another. One claimed it looked like “Tina is over it.”

    Fey addressed the seemingly awkward seating situation with Chalamet and Jenner at the Knicks game

    Tina Fey discussing manspreading in a virtual interview with two men

    Image credits: New Heights

    Tweet criticizing manspreading topic with over 4,200 likes

    Image credits: RadishHarmers

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    After fans tsk-tsked online, Fey addressed the seemingly cramped seating situation and clarified whether there was “beef” between them.

    “I should start by saying that Timothée Chalamet was nothing but lovely. Super friendly,” Fey said during a New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce on May 27,

    She also said Kylie was “friendly and delightful.”

    Tina Fey and Timothée Chalamet seated courtside at basketball game

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Tweet about physical manifestation of women in meetings manspreading controversy

    Image credits: CaraJoyDavid

    “We had a great time,” she said, adding that Timothée was “joking around” with her 30 Rock costar, Tracy Morgan, who was sitting next to the longtime comedian.

    Fey said it was only the next day when she saw statements about Chalamet apparently “manspreading” next to her.

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    “I’ve got a big ole can. As Amy Poehler would say, ‘God is fair,’” Fey told Travis and Jason Kelce

     

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    A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

    Tweet warning to get knees off woman manspreading controversy

    Image credits: moondeww

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    “For every amount that he’s sitting like this and manspreading, I’m doing the opposite,” she said. “I’ve got a big ole can. As Amy Poehler would say, ‘God is fair.’”

    “Timothée’s legs are in the front, my big ole can is taking the back,” she added. “We had no beef. We had no beef. It was all good, and the Knicks won, so everybody was happy.”

    Timothée Chalamet manspreading at Knicks game with people around

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

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    Tweet mentioning clothes reference in manspreading controversy

    Image credits: JamieTheMiller

    The Emmy-winning star, who is a native of Philadelphia, said she’s been enjoying watching New York sports lately and attended the recent Knicks game with her costar and longtime friend, Tracy Morgan.

    She also said she accompanied Morgan to around three games so far.

    “So the Internet classifies me as a Knicks fan, I’ll take it,” she added. “It’s really fun. That celebrity row is bananas. I’m, like, hugging Spike Lee before the game.”

    Fey recalled speaking to Tracy Morgan about who might end up sitting next to them at the game

    Tina Fey explaining manspreading controversy with quote on screen

    Image credits: New Heights

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    Fey recalled speaking to Morgan about who might end up sitting next to them for the April 28 game.

    “There were two empty seats, and I was like, ‘Tracy, I wonder who’s gonna sit by us?’ And he’s like, ‘I dunno,’” she said on the podcast.

    “I was like, ‘Here they come, stars!’” she said about seeing Chalamet and Jenner occupying the spots next to them for some courtside fun.

    Fans will get to see the Saturday Night Live veteran in the second season of her popular comedy-drama The Four Seasons, which drops on Netflix on Thursday, May 28.

    The show follows a group of friends in their midlife, and Fey plays one half of a married couple with Will Forte.

    The actress said she feels more comfortable sharing onscreen intimacy with a longtime friend rather than an actor she doesn’t know.

    The veteran comedian recently spoke about filming intimate scenes with Will Forte for Four Seasons 

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    Close-up of Tina Fey speaking in an online interview about manspreading controversy

    Image credits: New Heights

    “It’s not my favorite thing to do, but I would much rather do it with an old friend than some person that I’m like, ‘oh, I hope they don’t think I like them,’” Fey told KING 5.

    Forte chimed in, agreeing that it’s always going to be “just the tiniest bit weird” to kiss anyone in front of a camera.

    “But it’s way better to go through that experience with somebody you know so well,” he said, “because it’s the best form of that awkward experience.”

    “My court side seat wasn’t luxury enough for me,” one commented online 

    Comment expressing Tina and Timmy as relatable train passengers

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    Comment criticizing men manspreading with humorous analogy

    Comment mentioning Napoleon Complex in manspreading discussion

    Comment about countering manspreading with confident posture and smile

    Comment defending Timothée Chalamet's manspreading as natural sitting position

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    Comment saying seats need more space due to men's wide leg sitting

    Comment sarcastically mentioning lack of luxury in courtside seats

    Comment suggesting Tina Fey noticed manspreading only after photo

    Comment about seats needing better spacing to avoid manspreading issues

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    Comment referencing Timothy and boyspreading in manspreading controversy

    Comment predicting an SNL skit about manspreading controversy

    Comment stating manspreading is performative in controversy

    Comment about Timothée Chalamet's behavior at concert in controversy

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    Comment noting Tina Fey and Amy Poehler friendship in controversy

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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