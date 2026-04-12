Who Is Jessie James Decker? Jessica Rose James Decker is an American singer known for her powerful vocals and authentic country-pop style. Her dynamic stage presence and relatable public image have solidified her as a multifaceted artist in entertainment. She first captivated audiences with her 2009 self-titled debut album. The album featured her breakout single “Wanted,” which became a US Gold certified hit.

Full Name Jessica Rose James Decker Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Warner Robins High School Father Robert James Mother Karen Parker Siblings Sydney Rae Bass, John James Kids Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker, Denver Calloway Decker

Early Life and Education Born in Vicenza, Italy, on an American military base, Jessie James Decker grew up in a military family that moved frequently. Her early years saw her living in various states like Iowa, Kentucky, and Georgia, fostering an adaptive and resilient spirit. She began singing at two and won her first talent contest at age nine. Decker later graduated from Warner Robins High School in Georgia, having honed her songwriting skills and passion for music from a young age.

Notable Relationships Jessie James Decker married former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker on June 22, 2013. Their highly publicized relationship led to the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, offering fans a glimpse into their lives. The couple shares four children: Vivianne Rose, Eric II, Forrest Bradley, and Denver Calloway. They frequently share family moments, showcasing their journey as parents while balancing their respective careers.

Career Highlights Jessie James Decker’s musical career gained significant traction with her second studio album, Southern Girl City Lights. Released in 2017, the album impressively debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Beyond music, Decker established herself as an entrepreneur with her fashion and lifestyle brand, Kittenish. The brand has successfully expanded to include several retail stores and a robust online presence, reflecting her personal style.