Who Is Brendon Urie? Brendon Boyd Urie is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his dynamic stage presence and expansive four-octave tenor vocal range. He emerged as the driving force behind the rock band Panic! at the Disco. His breakout arrived with the band’s 2005 debut album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, which featured the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and quickly achieved multi-platinum sales. This propelled Urie into the music spotlight.

Full Name Brendon Boyd Urie Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Palo Verde High School Father Boyd Urie Mother Grace Urie Siblings Matt Urie, Mason Urie, Kyla Urie, Kara Urie

Early Life and Education Brendon Boyd Urie, the youngest of five children, spent his early years in St. George, Utah, before his family relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was two years old. He was raised in an LDS family. He attended Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, where he was recruited into Panic! at the Disco by a classmate. Urie worked at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe to help pay for the band’s rehearsal space.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines Brendon Boyd Urie’s notable relationships, primarily with his wife, Sarah Urie (née Orzechowski), whom he married on April 27, 2013. Their romance began after meeting at one of his performances. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2023, a new chapter Urie announced while also revealing the disbandment of Panic! at the Disco to focus on his family.

Career Highlights Brendon Boyd Urie’s pop rock band Panic! at the Disco delivered numerous chart successes, with their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out selling over 1.8 million copies. The 2016 album Death of a Bachelor became their first number one on the Billboard 200, also earning the highest-selling rock album title that year. Beyond music, Urie expanded his artistic ventures by starring as Charlie Price in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots in 2017. He also founded the Highest Hopes Foundation, pledging $1 million to GLSEN for LGBTQ rights. His work has earned him a Grammy Award nomination and a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score Written For Theatre” for the song “Simple Sponge” from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.