Who Is Ed O’Neill? Edward Leonard O’Neill is an American actor and comedian, celebrated for his grounded portrayals of working-class fathers. His extensive career is marked by memorable television roles that have resonated with audiences across generations. He first gained widespread public attention by starring as Al Bundy on the groundbreaking sitcom Married… with Children. The show, known for its irreverent humor, became a defining cultural touchstone of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Full Name Edward Leonard O’Neill Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $65 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (Irish American) Education Ursuline High School, Ohio University, Youngstown State University, Circle in the Square Theatre School Father Edward Phillip O’Neill Mother Ruth Ann Quinlan O’Neill Siblings Two younger brothers, two younger sisters Kids Claire O’Neill, Sophia O’Neill

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Ed O’Neill was the eldest of five children in an Irish-American Catholic family. His father worked in a steel mill and as a truck driver, while his mother was a homemaker and social worker. O’Neill attended Ursuline High School, excelling in football before earning a scholarship to Ohio University where he studied history. He later transferred to Youngstown State University and eventually honed his acting craft at New York’s prestigious Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Notable Relationships Ed O’Neill has been married to actress Catherine Rusoff since 1986, though the couple briefly separated from 1989 to 1993 before reconciling. Their enduring partnership is a testament to their private lives away from the Hollywood spotlight. The O’Neills share two daughters, Claire O’Neill and Sophia O’Neill, with whom they prioritize family life. He has publicly stated that his children are the greatest achievement of his life.

Career Highlights Ed O’Neill’s acting career is primarily defined by his iconic roles in two hugely successful sitcoms. He starred for 11 seasons as Al Bundy on Married… with Children, a role that garnered him two Golden Globe Award nominations and cemented his place in television history. He later experienced a significant career resurgence as Jay Pritchett on Modern Family, earning three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the ensemble cast. Beyond television, O’Neill has appeared in films like Wayne’s World and provided voice work for animated features such as Finding Dory. Notably, O’Neill is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a discipline he has practiced for over two decades.