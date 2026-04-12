Who Is Vince Gill? Vincent Grant Gill is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, celebrated for his versatile contributions to country music. His smooth tenor voice and masterful guitar work have made him a revered figure. He broke through into mainstream country stardom in 1990 with the album When I Call Your Name. The title track earned him his first CMA Award and Grammy, firmly establishing his presence.

Full Name Vincent Grant Gill Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190.5 cm) Relationship Status Married to Amy Grant Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Education Northwest Classen High School Father James Stanley Gill Mother Jerene Gill Siblings Bob Coen Kids Jennifer Jerene Gill, Corrina Grant Gill

Early Life and Education A love for music filled the Norman, Oklahoma home of Vincent Grant Gill, where his father, James Stanley Gill, a judge and part-time musician, taught him guitar and banjo. His mother, Jerene, also sang and played harmonica. Gill quickly embraced various stringed instruments, including fiddle and mandolin, while attending Northwest Classen High School. He played in local bluegrass bands there, foreshadowing his impressive musical career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of notable relationships marks Vince Gill’s life, including his first marriage to Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo, which spanned seventeen years. He later found enduring partnership with contemporary Christian music artist Amy Grant. Gill shares daughter Jennifer Jerene Gill with Oliver, and daughter Corrina Grant Gill with Grant, with whom he has built a blended family. He is also a stepfather to Grant’s three children from her previous marriage.

Career Highlights With over 26 million albums sold, Vince Gill holds the record for the most Grammy Awards won by a solo male country artist, collecting 22 trophies. His hit songwriting and expressive vocals have defined multiple chart-topping singles. Beyond his solo recordings, Gill launched the annual Vince Gill Pro-Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament, supporting junior golf programs. He also actively participates as a touring member of the legendary rock band Eagles, showcasing his versatile musicianship.