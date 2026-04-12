Who Is Claire Danes? Claire Catherine Danes is an American actress known for her compelling and often intense performances. Her career has consistently explored complex characters in both film and television. She first captured widespread attention in the 1994 teen drama My So-Called Life. Danes earned a Golden Globe for her nuanced portrayal of Angela Chase, quickly becoming a critically acclaimed talent.

Full Name Claire Catherine Danes Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $37 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education P.S. 3, P.S. 11, Professional Performing Arts School, New York City Lab School for Collaborative Studies, The Dalton School, Lycée Français de Los Angeles, Yale University Father Christopher Danes Mother Carla Danes (née Hall) Siblings Asa Danes Kids Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, Rowan Dancy, daughter

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan, New York City, Claire Danes was immersed in an artistic household. Her mother, Carla Danes, was a sculptor, and her father, Christopher Danes, a photographer, fostering her early creative drive. Danes attended Professional Performing Arts School and later the Lycée Français de Los Angeles. She then pursued psychology at Yale University for two years before dedicating herself fully to acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to British actor Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes met her husband while filming the drama Evening in 2006. Their relationship led to marriage in France in September 2009. The couple shares three children: sons Cyrus Michael Christopher and Rowan, and a daughter born in July 2023. Danes maintains a private family life with her husband and children.

Career Highlights Claire Danes is widely acclaimed for her starring role as Carrie Mathison in the Showtime series Homeland. This immersive performance earned her multiple Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards during its eight-season run. Beyond her television success, Danes also delivered a powerful portrayal in the HBO film Temple Grandin. Her work in this biopic brought her additional Emmy and Golden Globe recognition.