Who Is David Letterman? David Michael Letterman is an American television host and comedian known for his innovative and often ironic style. He spent over three decades shaping late-night television, becoming one of its most influential figures. His breakout came with Late Night with David Letterman on NBC in 1982, which revolutionized the talk show format. The program introduced iconic, quirky segments like “Stupid Pet Tricks” that resonated with a younger audience and critics alike.

Full Name David Michael Letterman Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $420 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English Education Ball State University Father Harry Joseph Letterman Mother Dorothy Marie Mengering Siblings Janice, Gretchen Kids Harry Joseph Letterman

Early Life and Education Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, David Letterman grew up the middle of three children to Harry Joseph, a florist, and Dorothy Marie, a church secretary. His father’s early heart attack deeply affected him, shaping a lifelong sense of anxiety. He attended Ball State University, graduating in 1969 with a degree in telecommunications, where his irreverent humor led to his firing from a student radio station. Later, he gained local notoriety as a weatherman for his unconventional on-air antics.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked David Letterman’s life, including an early marriage to college sweetheart Michelle Cook from 1968 to 1977. He also had a long-term relationship with writer Merrill Markoe. He is currently married to Regina Lasko, with whom he shares a son, Harry Joseph Letterman, born in 2003, and they wed in 2009.

Career Highlights David Letterman’s late-night career, spanning over 33 years, redefined the talk show genre, hosting Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman. These programs garnered numerous Emmy Awards and millions of viewers. Beyond network television, he launched his production company, Worldwide Pants, which produced hits like the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. More recently, Letterman returned to hosting with the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. His enduring impact earned him a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy Awards, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in American broadcasting.