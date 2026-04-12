Who Is Andy Garcia? Andrés Arturo García Menéndez is an American actor known for his compelling presence, often playing complex characters with intensity. Though born in Cuba, he rose to prominence in Hollywood, blending a classic leading man charm with gritty dramatic roles. He first captured widespread attention playing Vincent Mancini in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III, earning an Academy Award nomination. This breakout performance established Garcia as a formidable talent on the global stage.

Full Name Andrés Arturo García Menéndez Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Education Miami Beach Senior High School, Florida International University Father René García Mother Amelie Menéndez Siblings Tessi, René Kids Dominik García-Lorido, Daniella Garcia, Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, Andrés Garcia

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Andy Garcia’s early life in Havana, Cuba, where his father was an attorney and his mother an English teacher. The family relocated to Miami, Florida, when he was five years old, establishing a successful perfume business. His path shifted during his senior year at Miami Beach Senior High School, as mononucleosis curtailed his basketball aspirations. Garcia then turned to acting, pursuing drama at Florida International University before moving to Hollywood.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Andy Garcia’s personal life, as he married Marivi Lorido in 1982. The couple met in Miami during the mid-1970s and have maintained a notably private, enduring partnership throughout his career. Garcia shares four children with Lorido: Dominik García-Lorido, Daniella Garcia, Alessandra Garcia-Lorido, and Andrés Garcia. Their family often divides time between Los Angeles and Key Biscayne, Florida.

Career Highlights Andy Garcia experienced a significant breakthrough with his role as Vincent Mancini in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This pivotal performance cemented his status as a leading actor in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Garcia launched CineSon Productions in 1991, making his directorial debut with the documentary film Cachao… Como Su Ritmo No Hay Dos. He has also garnered multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards for producing musician Israel Lopez “Cachao.” To date, his extensive filmography includes memorable roles in blockbusters like Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, further establishing his versatile career across film genres.