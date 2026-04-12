Jennifer Morrison smiling with braided hair and red dress at an event, highlighting her bio and career achievements.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Morrison

Born

April 12, 1979

Died
Birthplace

Chicago, Illinois, US

Age

47 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Jennifer Morrison?

Jennifer Marie Morrison is an American actress and director, known for her nuanced performances across television and film. She captivates audiences with her versatile acting and compelling on-screen presence.

Her breakout moment arrived when she landed the role of Dr. Allison Cameron in the medical drama House, which quickly earned critical acclaim and a dedicated viewership. This role solidified her status as a prominent television actress.

Full NameJennifer Marie Morrison
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationProspect High School, Loyola University Chicago, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
FatherDavid Morrison
MotherJudy Morrison
SiblingsJulia Morrison, Daniel Morrison
KidsOne daughter

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jennifer Morrison was the oldest of three children born to David and Judy Morrison, both of whom were teachers. Her father, David, was a high-school band director and music teacher.

Morrison attended Prospect High School, where she participated in the marching band, choir, and cheerleading before graduating in 1997. She furthered her education at Loyola University Chicago, majoring in theater and minoring in English, and also studied at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jennifer Morrison’s personal life. She was engaged to her House co-star Jesse Spencer, and later dated actor Amaury Nolasco.

Morrison has been in a relationship with actor Gerardo Celasco since 2019 and began referring to him as her husband in April 2022; they welcomed a baby girl in June 2024.

Career Highlights

Jennifer Morrison anchored the hit medical drama House as Dr. Allison Cameron, appearing for six seasons and the series finale, which garnered widespread critical and popular success. She then moved to a starring role as Emma Swan in the ABC adventure-fantasy series Once Upon a Time, a role she held for seven seasons.

Beyond acting, Morrison launched her production company, Apartment 3C Productions, in 2016 and made her feature film directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama Sun Dogs, which she also produced. She has since directed episodes for various television series, including Euphoria and Dr. Death.

Her work has earned her nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards and People’s Choice Awards, alongside a PRISM Award for her performance in a TV movie.

Signature Quote

“I really do see the good in people, and I don’t want to change that.”

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