Who Is Brooklyn Decker? Brooklyn Danielle Decker is an American model and actress recognized for her radiant charm. Her versatile career spans high fashion runways and notable film roles. She first captivated audiences with her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, gracing its coveted 2010 cover. This breakthrough moment launched her into international supermodel status.

Full Name Brooklyn Danielle Decker Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Andy Roddick Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education David W. Butler High School Father Stephen Decker Mother Tessa Decker Siblings Jordan Decker Kids Hank Roddick, Stevie Roddick

Early Life and Education Born in Kettering, Ohio, Brooklyn Decker was raised in a supportive family by her nurse mother, Tessa, and pacemaker salesman father, Stephen. The family later moved to Matthews, North Carolina. Decker attended David W. Butler High School, where she excelled as a cheerleader and was elected senior class president. She was discovered in a Charlotte shopping mall as a teenager, beginning her modeling career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brooklyn Decker’s public life, with her most significant relationship being with tennis star Andy Roddick. They began dating in 2007 and became engaged the following year. Decker married Roddick on April 17, 2009. The couple shares two children, a son named Hank Roddick and a daughter named Stevie Roddick.

Career Highlights Brooklyn Decker’s career soared through modeling, notably her numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She landed the prestigious 2010 cover, a global achievement that cemented her supermodel status. Transitioning to acting, Decker secured prominent roles in films like Just Go with It and Battleship, expanding her audience reach. Her recurring role as Mallory Hanson in the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie further showcased her comedic talent.