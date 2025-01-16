MIL’s Baby Fever Hits Disturbing Levels As She Dreams Of Stealing Grandchild, New Mom Is Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some mothers-in-law could give an Olympic hurdler a run for their money with how effortlessly they leap over boundaries? They swoop in with all the subtlety of a tornado, determined to impose their opinions, “wisdom,” and unsolicited advice. It’s like they have this unspoken mantra: “What’s yours is mine, especially when it comes to your business.”

And, if boundary-crossing were a sport, our Redditor’s mother-in-law would have her own Hall of Fame plaque, as she’s trying to control every aspect of her daughter-in-law’s life.

Some people think boundaries are optional and others just treat them like a challenge

One new mom is fed up with her controlling mother-in-law who expects to be part of the baby’s first moments, calling him “her baby” and even trying to steal him

The mother-in-law always tries to control the woman’s life, from her bridal dress to demanding daily access to the baby

The woman says her mother-in-law constantly victimizes herself when she doesn’t get her way, calling her “selfish” for having boundaries

The woman freaks out when her mother-in-law jokes about taking the baby home from the hospital, suspecting she is actually being serious, given her history

Our OP (original poster), had gone through one of life’s biggest milestones: giving birth. If you’ve been there, you know it’s a magical moment, but also one where you’re feeling like a half-human, half-zombie hybrid. At least that’s what some moms say.

Instead of letting her rest, the OP’s mother-in-law decided to make a grand entrance with the opening line, “We should have brought the car seat and just taken the baby home with us.”

Let’s be honest. At best, that’s an awkward joke, right? At worst? It’s a giant, flashing neon sign saying she doesn’t respect the OP’s boundaries. And, if you think this was a one-off incident, oh boy, you’re in for a ride.

On her greatest hits list, the “Why are you engaged to her?” moment comes in at number one. Instead of congratulating her son on his engagement, this woman decided criticism was a better response.

Then, when she didn’t get to pick the bride’s dress, she labeled the OP selfish. The woman really has a knack for turning milestone moments into her personal drama stage, doesn’t she? She even took it up a notch by calling the OP’s baby “her baby” and demanding daily FaceTime access. Boundaries? What boundaries?

And the hospital incident? Let’s just say it was the cherry on her audacity sundae. For a new mom battling postpartum emotions, sleepless nights, and the whole recovery process, her mother-in-law’s car seat comment was a gut punch.

So, what’s a new mom to do when her mother-in-law completely disregards her emotional state? Set boundaries, of course.

Boundaries are pretty much like the guardrails of life—they keep things from spiraling out of control. But enforcing them with family, especially boundary-blind in-laws, can be a hard task.

The trick? Well, the pros say it’s clear, consistent communication. You shouldn’t leave room for interpretation and try not to let guilt or fear of conflict hold you back.

For example, “Please always call before you visit” is a lot more effective than “It’d be nice if you let us know before popping by.” Pro tip: having your partner back you up is the ultimate power move.

But, of course, this mother-in-law wasn’t one to take “no” lightly. When the OP laid down the law, her mother-in-law responded with a classic self-victimization performance, complete with tears and tantrums.

But, you see, self-victimization isn’t just an annoying habit—it’s often a learned behavior that comes from insecurity or a need for control.

People who play the victim often struggle to take accountability, choosing instead to shift blame onto others to protect their fragile egos. It’s sort of a way to gain sympathy and avoid criticism, but it can destroy relationships.

When someone constantly paints themselves as the victim, it’s emotionally draining for everyone involved and creates an endless cycle of resentment and frustration. The best way to deal with it? Don’t feed into the drama, and maintain your own boundaries firmly but kindly.

So, where does that leave our OP? Exhausted and frustrated, but also determined to protect her peace and her baby. And can you blame her? If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that no one needs extra drama when adjusting to parenthood.

What do you think of this story? Was the mother-in-law just trying to be funny, or did she cross a line? And if you’ve had your own brush with boundary-blind relatives, how did you handle it? Spill the tea in the comments below. I’m all ears!

Netizens sided with the woman, saying her mother-in-law was out of line for implying she would steal the baby and suggesting the new mom limit contact with her