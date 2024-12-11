Our team here at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos featuring bizarre and hilarious car fails where the drivers went completely overboard changing their vehicles’ appearance. Subtlety isn’t a word that’s to be found in their dictionary. Scroll down for a crash course in questionable taste and a good laugh. Don’t forget to upvote the cars you love to hate the most.

Cars, cars, cars—they’re everywhere, right? You barely even realize they’re around unless something unusual happens. When a unique-looking car drives down the road, many people tend to stop and stare. But ‘unique’ doesn’t always mean ‘good’! And there’s lots of proof.

#1 VW Bug Converted To...this Share icon

#2 Is It Bad I Kind Of Want To Buy It? Share icon

#3 This Simpsons Themed Car Crafted From Keycaps Share icon

There’s no arguing about taste, sure… but can we argue just a little bit? Some automobile designs are objectively so bizarre, so ‘out there’ and need to be discussed. Most recently, the media, social networks, and the internet at large have all been up in arms over British luxury automaker Jaguar’s rebranding. Not only did the company change its logo, it also revealed its new concept car, the Type 00 (pronounced zero-zero). And wow did it get a ton of mixed reactions. The Jaguar Type 00 was revealed at Miami Art Week. The company said it was “introducing an unmistakable, unexpected and dramatic physical manifestation of Jaguar, as the brand continues its transformation,” CNN reports. The Type 00 was revealed in two colors: Miami Pink and London Blue. According to Jaguar, the blue references its British heritage while the pink reflects the “iconic Art Deco surroundings of its reveal.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Not Sure About This One Share icon

#5 Good Car Gone Bad… Share icon

#6 360° Seeing Car Share icon

The reactions to the new Jaguar car couldn’t have been more different. Some called it sleek while others thought it was ugly. The design of the Type 00 was very controversial. Jaguar, which is reimagining its entire brand, said that it aims to become an electric-only company with a specific focus on luxury vehicles. Motor vehicle industry experts were more nuanced and many praised Jaguar’s ability to steal the spotlight and make a splash in the marketing space. The Guardian reports that Jeff Dodds, the chief executive of Formula E and the former marketing director at Honda, noted how the new Jaguar Type 00 made him smile.

#7 This Double Ended Van Thing Share icon

#8 Wife Saw This Driving Around Share icon

#9 Anyone Wanna Ride A Lobster Motorcycle? Share icon

“If Jaguar’s intention was to guarantee attention on the launch then they certainly achieved it. There was a proper buzz waiting for the reveal and I know some of the guests were desperately hoping for the unveiling of some hideous monstrosity. And of course, it wasn’t hideous, but it is seriously different,” Dodds says. “It’s much bigger, bolder, and more disruptive than I imagined. It will turn heads. Not everyone will like it, but I say thank God for that. Inspector Morse wouldn’t go near it, but if his grandson has just launched a cybersecurity startup then he might.”

#10 Saw This Nightmare On Facebook And Had To Share Share icon

#11 Ford And Autozone Are Out Of Badges Share icon

#12 A Car Around Town Share icon

Meanwhile, Manfredi Ricca, the global chief strategy officer at the brand consultancy Interbrand, which has worked with Bugatti to relaunch Mini and BMW, said that Jaguar’s campaign was a good one. “Flashback to two weeks ago. Nobody’s particularly interested in Jaguar. Out of the blue, a 30-second video is released. Millions immediately turn their heads. In the space of 24 hours, Jaguar is part of the global conversation, having shown no product,” she said. “Today’s reality is that the number of people celebrating Jaguar’s heritage far surpasses those actually wanting its cars. Museums can live on the past alone; commercial businesses can’t—they must turn whatever heritage they have into something that a sufficient number of customers can be willing to pay enough for,” Ricca explained, adding that the Type 00 will seduce potential customers with its fierce innovation.

#13 Made A New Shifter. Was Told Y'all Would Like It Share icon

#14 Steampunk Wagon Share icon

#15 Need More Wheels Share icon

There are so many motor vehicles around the world that it’s hard to count them all. Doing so would probably cost too much time and money, and by the time you’re done, you’d have to count them all over again because the situation will have changed. The best you can do is estimate the numbers. Automotive industry research firm Hedges & Company states that there should be around 1.47 billion (that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) vehicles worldwide.

#16 The Wrap On This Bmw Share icon

#17 What’s Worse? The Face Or The Fur On The Steering Wheel? Fyi He’s A Famous Pop Musician In Germany Share icon

#18 Map Car Share icon

The Drive reports that China has the most cars in the entire world, standing at around 415 million registered vehicles back in 2022. That’s around 1 car per 3.5 people at the time. However, China isn’t the only region that loves driving. ADVERTISEMENT The North American continent boasts the highest concentration of cars per capita, at around 710 vehicles per 1k people. In the United States, there were roughly 278 million registered cars back in 2021, which comes out to around 1 car per 1.2 people.

#19 I Don’t Know Where To Start… Share icon

#20 Car That I Saw Outside Of My Son’s Toddler Gym… Share icon “Special Delivery”



#21 I Mean, It Looks Amazingly Bad Share icon

In Asia, there are around 543 million cars on the road. Europe is next up with 413 million automobiles on the road, followed by North America with 358 million cars on the road. However, in South America, the roads are far less busy, with 84 million cars driven on them. It’s still a lot nominally, but not in relation to other continents. In Africa, there are 26 million cars on the roads. Meanwhile, if you happen to find yourself in Antarctica, you’d come across 50 cars, in total. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Hypermiller Share icon

#23 Someone Dial 911 Share icon

#24 1000hp Share icon

As per Statista, 167 million Americans had a driver’s license in 1990. In 2016, that number had grown to a whopping 222 million. Consumers from the United States tend to prefer Asian manufacturers and American carmakers. For example, the most popular foreign car brand in the US is Toyota, with 2 million of these vehicles sold in 2018. Other well-regarded brands include Ford (2.5 million cars purchased) and GM (3 million cars bought).

#25 Oh My God Becky, Look At Her Butt. It Is So Big Share icon

#26 This Car Was Parked In A Hotel Parking Lot Completely Covered In Toys, Bumper Stickers, Computer Keys, Etc Share icon

#27 Antiques On Car Share icon

Though driving can be as fun as it is useful, it’s vital to prioritize your safety, and that of your passengers, as well as other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. According to the World Health Organization, 1.35 million people lose their lives on roadways each year, which is around 3,700 fatalities each day. Around half of the victims are pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. The WHO reports that car crash injuries are the 8th leading cause of death for all age groups, worldwide. Meanwhile, car crash injuries are the leading cause of loss of life for young people aged 5 to 29 years old.

#28 This Car Belongs To One Of My Neighbors. The Interior Is Upholstered With Leopard Print Too Lmao Share icon

#29 One Of The Most Amazing Battle Cars I've Ever Seen! This Thing Was A Beast Share icon

#30 If Gonorrhea Had A Vehicle Share icon

Which of these pics caught your attention the most, dear Readers? Which automobile designs seriously pushed you away? Were there any that you wouldn’t mind getting behind the wheel of? ADVERTISEMENT What do you think of the new Jaguar Type 00 that has the entire internet in an uproar? We’d love to hear your thoughts. If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments to share yours.

#31 This Shrek Car That Rolled Into Work Today Share icon

#32 A Car I Saw This Week Share icon Not the first time I saw it, but the first time I was close enough to take a picture.



#33 Spotted As I Was Getting Into My Car Share icon I mea. I'll give it to them. That took some time.



#34 What Neighbourhood Would You See This In? Share icon

#35 Someone Selling This Car On Facebook Share icon

#36 Heard You Guys Might Appreciate This Velvet Mercedes I Saw Share icon

#37 When You Want A John Deere But Instead You Get A Silverado Share icon

#38 This Van I Saw While Working Today Share icon

#39 Steampunk Wheels Share icon

#40 Car Covered In Hot Wheels Share icon

#41 This Rusty Paint Job On A Brand New Car [oc] Share icon

#42 Was In A Parking Lot And Saw Someone Had Made Their Own Car Door Lock Share icon

#44 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe Unicorn Pride Parade Car Share icon

#45 Death Mobile Spotted In Florida Share icon

#46 New Shifter Share icon

#47 This Guy Driving Around With A Str*pper Pole In His Hitch Share icon

#48 I Live In Riyadh. I Drive By This Car Every Morning! Share icon

#49 I Have This Cat Sitting Every Day, At 7am, On A Weird Car, Staring At Me. This Happens Without Fail, And Has Been For Over A Year Share icon

#50 Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks Share icon

#51 Fungi Themed Car Interior Share icon

#52 Fgky Share icon

#54 Because The Big Car Companies Just Won't Serve The Market For Convertible Vans Share icon

#55 How Are These Wheels Legal Share icon

#56 Somebody Please Put This Egyptian-Themed Motorcycle Out Of Its Misery Share icon

#57 Cs He Remounted His Bumper Post Deer Strike Share icon

#58 Carpeted Interiors, Anyone? Share icon

#59 Found At The Local Car Auction Share icon

#60 My Friend's Neighbour's Car, Runs On Fire Wood Share icon

#61 Well That’s Not Something I Would Put On My Car Share icon

#62 Saw This In The Parking Lot At The Gym Today Share icon

#63 I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn Share icon

#64 Found In Downtown Fresno, Ca. Someone Covered A Geo Metro With Pennies. Possibly Doubled The Value Of The Car Share icon

#65 The Exhaust On This Car Share icon

#66 Atbge Car-Mix Share icon

#67 My Dad Saw This Interesting Vehicle At A Truck Stop Yesterday Share icon

#68 My Pop Sees This Car Drive Around His City All The Time And Sends Me Photos Of It From Time To Time Share icon

#69 Jesus Built My Hotrod! Share icon

#70 Battle Ready? Share icon