Cars, cars, cars—they’re everywhere, right? You barely even realize they’re around unless something unusual happens. When a unique-looking car drives down the road, many people tend to stop and stare. But ‘unique’ doesn’t always mean ‘good’! And there’s lots of proof.

Our team here at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos featuring bizarre and hilarious car fails where the drivers went completely overboard changing their vehicles’ appearance. Subtlety isn’t a word that’s to be found in their dictionary. Scroll down for a crash course in questionable taste and a good laugh. Don’t forget to upvote the cars you love to hate the most.

#1

VW Bug Converted To...this

Custom car with a giant rat design on the front, parked on grass near a pool, showcasing a unique car-fail.

ramem3 Report

#2

Is It Bad I Kind Of Want To Buy It?

Unusual car design with armadillo-themed features showcasing car-fails creativity.

T_Griff22 Report

#3

This Simpsons Themed Car Crafted From Keycaps

Decorative car with mosaic tile art on the hood, an example of car-fails in customization.

ScienceBrah401 Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had to blow it up to see that it was keyboard key caps.

There’s no arguing about taste, sure… but can we argue just a little bit? Some automobile designs are objectively so bizarre, so ‘out there’ and need to be discussed. Most recently, the media, social networks, and the internet at large have all been up in arms over British luxury automaker Jaguar’s rebranding. Not only did the company change its logo, it also revealed its new concept car, the Type 00 (pronounced zero-zero). And wow did it get a ton of mixed reactions.

The Jaguar Type 00 was revealed at Miami Art Week. The company said it was “introducing an unmistakable, unexpected and dramatic physical manifestation of Jaguar, as the brand continues its transformation,” CNN reports. The Type 00 was revealed in two colors: Miami Pink and London Blue. According to Jaguar, the blue references its British heritage while the pink reflects the “iconic Art Deco surroundings of its reveal.”

#4

Not Sure About This One

Unusual car design with ornate decorations, embodying a classic example of car-fails in an urban setting.

mrsumoskar Report

billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you make Cinderella's Coach from a PT Cruiser instead of a Pumpkin.

#5

Good Car Gone Bad…

Classic car with a grill resembling teeth and a cigarette, highlighting a humorous car-fails scene in a parking lot at night.

me_grimmlock Report

billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having flashbacks of various Claymations from Will Vinton and Aardman.

#6

360° Seeing Car

Car covered in eye-themed wrap, showcasing a unique design in a parking garage. Car-Fails.

CurryBetweenRice Report

billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... If that vehicle's license plate does not read 'ARGUS', the owner missed a bet.

The reactions to the new Jaguar car couldn’t have been more different. Some called it sleek while others thought it was ugly. The design of the Type 00 was very controversial. Jaguar, which is reimagining its entire brand, said that it aims to become an electric-only company with a specific focus on luxury vehicles.

Motor vehicle industry experts were more nuanced and many praised Jaguar’s ability to steal the spotlight and make a splash in the marketing space. The Guardian reports that Jeff Dodds, the chief executive of Formula E and the former marketing director at Honda, noted how the new Jaguar Type 00 made him smile.
#7

This Double Ended Van Thing

Brightly painted van with mismatched parts showcasing a car-fail.

cdog1196 Report

#8

Wife Saw This Driving Around

Truck converted into a cow-themed mobile home, showcasing an amusing car-fail with creative customization.

boschmorden Report

#9

Anyone Wanna Ride A Lobster Motorcycle?

Unique lobster-themed motorcycle parked on a city street, capturing a humorous car-fails moment.

bitterbuffaloheart Report

“If Jaguar’s intention was to guarantee attention on the launch then they certainly achieved it. There was a proper buzz waiting for the reveal and I know some of the guests were desperately hoping for the unveiling of some hideous monstrosity. And of course, it wasn’t hideous, but it is seriously different,” Dodds says.

“It’s much bigger, bolder, and more disruptive than I imagined. It will turn heads. Not everyone will like it, but I say thank God for that. Inspector Morse wouldn’t go near it, but if his grandson has just launched a cybersecurity startup then he might.”
#10

Saw This Nightmare On Facebook And Had To Share

Green velvet interior of a customized car with unusual plush design, depicting a unique car-fail.

RealSimplexity Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like AI. Look what's going on with the people in the background.

#11

Ford And Autozone Are Out Of Badges

Car covered in excessive chrome badges and ornaments, showcasing a humorous example of car-fails.

pouncer11 Report

#12

A Car Around Town

Steampunk-inspired car adorned with golden gears and gadgets in a parking lot, showcasing a creative car-fail design.

8LeggedSquirrel Report

Meanwhile, Manfredi Ricca, the global chief strategy officer at the brand consultancy Interbrand, which has worked with Bugatti to relaunch Mini and BMW, said that Jaguar’s campaign was a good one. “Flashback to two weeks ago. Nobody’s particularly interested in Jaguar. Out of the blue, a 30-second video is released. Millions immediately turn their heads. In the space of 24 hours, Jaguar is part of the global conversation, having shown no product,” she said.

“Today’s reality is that the number of people celebrating Jaguar’s heritage far surpasses those actually wanting its cars. Museums can live on the past alone; commercial businesses can’t—they must turn whatever heritage they have into something that a sufficient number of customers can be willing to pay enough for,” Ricca explained, adding that the Type 00 will seduce potential customers with its fierce innovation.
#13

Made A New Shifter. Was Told Y'all Would Like It

Unusual car gear shift shaped like brass knuckles, showcasing a car-fails modification.

Okinawa_Stormtrooper , Okinawa_Stormtrooper Report

#14

Steampunk Wagon

Car covered in decorative objects, showcasing extreme customization and creative car-fails in a parking lot.

angelarose210 Report

#15

Need More Wheels

Customized green car with an intricate paint job and oversized wheels on display, showcasing car-fails in extreme modifications.

avetyandav93 Report

There are so many motor vehicles around the world that it’s hard to count them all. Doing so would probably cost too much time and money, and by the time you’re done, you’d have to count them all over again because the situation will have changed.

The best you can do is estimate the numbers. Automotive industry research firm Hedges & Company states that there should be around 1.47 billion (that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) vehicles worldwide.
#16

The Wrap On This Bmw

Iridescent car in city parking, reflecting rainbow colors under sunlight.

kpmeowww Report

#17

What’s Worse? The Face Or The Fur On The Steering Wheel? Fyi He’s A Famous Pop Musician In Germany

Car-fails: A car with a large celebrity face decal on the hood, parked in a garage.

metafnord , metafnord Report

#18

Map Car

Decorated car with miniature cityscape, an example of creative car-fails.

SadSampleText Report

The Drive reports that China has the most cars in the entire world, standing at around 415 million registered vehicles back in 2022. That’s around 1 car per 3.5 people at the time. However, China isn’t the only region that loves driving.

The North American continent boasts the highest concentration of cars per capita, at around 710 vehicles per 1k people. In the United States, there were roughly 278 million registered cars back in 2021, which comes out to around 1 car per 1.2 people.
#19

I Don’t Know Where To Start…

Unusual car design on the road, showcasing one of the car-fails with an angular, metallic exterior.

Maniacal_Monkey Report

#20

Car That I Saw Outside Of My Son’s Toddler Gym…

Rusty SUV with doll head on hood, exemplifying car-fails humorously parked.

“Special Delivery”

Toozedee Report

#21

I Mean, It Looks Amazingly Bad

Car fails example with vehicle designed to look like a pink animal, complete with eyes, ears, and nose details.

PhoenixKnight777 Report

In Asia, there are around 543 million cars on the road. Europe is next up with 413 million automobiles on the road, followed by North America with 358 million cars on the road.

However, in South America, the roads are far less busy, with 84 million cars driven on them. It’s still a lot nominally, but not in relation to other continents. In Africa, there are 26 million cars on the roads. Meanwhile, if you happen to find yourself in Antarctica, you’d come across 50 cars, in total.

#22

Hypermiller

Futuristic experimental car design with unique rear and side features, illustrating car-fails.

reddit.com Report

#23

Someone Dial 911

Orange car frame fused with motorcycle, showcasing a unique car-fails creation on a grassy field.

j9990 Report

katieschmitt avatar
ThatHuskyStorm
ThatHuskyStorm
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it’s call but I read the title and my brain just went “shawty fire burning on the dance floor, whoa”

#24

1000hp

Car-fails showcase with exposed turbo on a black sedan, parked in a lot next to a yellow car.

confuciusdrip Report

As per Statista, 167 million Americans had a driver’s license in 1990. In 2016, that number had grown to a whopping 222 million. Consumers from the United States tend to prefer Asian manufacturers and American carmakers.

For example, the most popular foreign car brand in the US is Toyota, with 2 million of these vehicles sold in 2018. Other well-regarded brands include Ford (2.5 million cars purchased) and GM (3 million cars bought).
#25

Oh My God Becky, Look At Her Butt. It Is So Big

Custom-built car with oversized tires in a parking lot, highlighting car-fails design features.

ReturnOneWayTicket Report

#26

This Car Was Parked In A Hotel Parking Lot Completely Covered In Toys, Bumper Stickers, Computer Keys, Etc

Decorated car covered in toys and trinkets exemplifying car-fails with a unique, cluttered design.

Kanel0728 Report

#27

Antiques On Car

Red car covered in eclectic decorations, showcasing a unique car-fail theme.

Blackdoomax Report

Though driving can be as fun as it is useful, it’s vital to prioritize your safety, and that of your passengers, as well as other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. According to the World Health Organization, 1.35 million people lose their lives on roadways each year, which is around 3,700 fatalities each day. Around half of the victims are pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The WHO reports that car crash injuries are the 8th leading cause of death for all age groups, worldwide. Meanwhile, car crash injuries are the leading cause of loss of life for young people aged 5 to 29 years old.
#28

This Car Belongs To One Of My Neighbors. The Interior Is Upholstered With Leopard Print Too Lmao

Blue car with vibrant tribal paint design on the side, featuring unique customization; example of car-fails.

Cuddlebug_12 Report

bryancomalli avatar
Comals
Comals
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one seems mild compared to the others. At least it's just ugly, not dangerous.

#29

One Of The Most Amazing Battle Cars I've Ever Seen! This Thing Was A Beast

Custom car with oversized wheels and horns on the hood, showcasing a unique car-fail design in a parking lot.

reddit.com Report

#30

If Gonorrhea Had A Vehicle

Car-Fails: Overdecorated vehicle with bright colors and unusual attachments parked on a street.

SoulGeeza Report

Which of these pics caught your attention the most, dear Readers? Which automobile designs seriously pushed you away? Were there any that you wouldn’t mind getting behind the wheel of?

What do you think of the new Jaguar Type 00 that has the entire internet in an uproar? We’d love to hear your thoughts. If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments to share yours.
#31

This Shrek Car That Rolled Into Work Today

Green car fail with a large cartoon character face on the roof in a parking lot.

dodosarentextinct Report

#32

A Car I Saw This Week

Yellow car covered in doll parts driving down a street, exemplifying car-fails.

Not the first time I saw it, but the first time I was close enough to take a picture.

TheMageOfMoths Report

#33

Spotted As I Was Getting Into My Car

Decorated vehicle covered in toys and trinkets, exemplifying unusual car-fails with creative flair.

I mea. I'll give it to them. That took some time.

cccisdamac Report

#34

What Neighbourhood Would You See This In?

Car door with a house doorknob installed as a makeshift handle, exemplifying car-fails creativity.

YvngScoobi23 Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely affluent. Those brass plated locks ain't cheap.

#35

Someone Selling This Car On Facebook

Car-fails: Customized car with painted trunk featuring lion and figures, parked in a lot.

dwightsabeast Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me the guy in the middle isn't supposed to be Abraham Lincoln.

#36

Heard You Guys Might Appreciate This Velvet Mercedes I Saw

Matte black car with mismatched rims parked awkwardly, an example of car-fails.

comicbookbean Report

#37

When You Want A John Deere But Instead You Get A Silverado

Green truck with missing front wheels, illustrating a car-fails moment in a parking lot at night.

Nubz-Fox Report

#38

This Van I Saw While Working Today

Van covered in eclectic decorations and trinkets, demonstrating a creative example of car-fails in a parking garage.

Yahvuh Report

#39

Steampunk Wheels

Close-up of a car wheel with gear-shaped rims, illustrating a unique car-fails design.

BobbyClanMember Report

#40

Car Covered In Hot Wheels

A car covered entirely in colorful toy cars, parked in an urban setting, illustrating a humorous car-fails moment.

Jose_Monteverde Report

#41

This Rusty Paint Job On A Brand New Car [oc]

Rusted car parked on a city street, exemplifying car-fails with its deteriorated exterior.

matchboxingday Report

#42

Was In A Parking Lot And Saw Someone Had Made Their Own Car Door Lock

Car door secured with a padlock, highlighting a car-fail attempt at improvised security.

chichihehe Report

#43

"Furry Truck"

Unique truck decorated with animal pelts and antlers in a humorous car-fails display at a parking lot.

PR1ZE0 Report

#44

1968 Ford Mustang Coupe Unicorn Pride Parade Car

Unicorn-themed car with large horn and wings in a garage, exemplifying car-fails.

Custom & Unusual Cars For Sale UK Report

#45

Death Mobile Spotted In Florida

A car with skulls, grim reaper decals, and "DEATH" text, exemplifying a spooky-themed car-fail on a street.

karmaboy20 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it's the ultimate destination. Goal implies a will. The universe has no will, only a beginning and an end.

#46

New Shifter

DIY gear shift hack with large red wrench in a car’s interior, showcasing a unique Car-Fails moment.

notexactlyaverage Report

#47

This Guy Driving Around With A Str*pper Pole In His Hitch

Yellow truck with a pole and sign on the back, illustrating car-fails at a traffic light.

Puppyismycat Report

#48

I Live In Riyadh. I Drive By This Car Every Morning!

Lifted SUV on jacked-up platform, illustrating a car-fails scenario on a street with buildings in the background.

waleedaoudi Report

#49

I Have This Cat Sitting Every Day, At 7am, On A Weird Car, Staring At Me. This Happens Without Fail, And Has Been For Over A Year

Grass-covered car with a soccer field design, illustrating a creative car-fail.

Mafeotul Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the grand scheme of things, that cat on the roof is least weird thing in the photo.

#50

Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks

Van covered in solar panels parked on the street, illustrating a creative Car-Fails modification attempt.

AutGuy1996 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a Rivian yesterday with a camper. I hope it has solar because I have no idea where you plug one in in the wilderness.

#51

Fungi Themed Car Interior

Decorated car interior with grass-covered dashboard and hanging mushrooms, capturing a whimsical car-fail moment.

stupendous_sammy_b Report

#52

Fgky

A modified car with six doors, showcasing a humorous car-fail in a parking lot.

ChrisChavez_ Report

#53

Min/Max

Customized Mini Cooper with large exhaust mods and unusual rear tires, illustrating a car-fails scenario.

Shopworn_Soul Report

#54

Because The Big Car Companies Just Won't Serve The Market For Convertible Vans

Convertible van with seats exposed, showcasing a unique Car-Fails modification on a sunny day.

Pollux10 Report

#55

How Are These Wheels Legal

Purple car with exaggerated spiked rims and custom design, highlighting a unique example of car-fails.

Spearlance Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting ready for the chariot races in Rome. Or attacking the Romans in Britain as Boudica did.

#56

Somebody Please Put This Egyptian-Themed Motorcycle Out Of Its Misery

Artistic motorcycle with intricate designs parked on the street, capturing a unique car-fails theme.

SlideRuleLogic Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Anubis may be popping around for a visit in the not too distant future.

#57

Cs He Remounted His Bumper Post Deer Strike

Front view of a car's headlight and bumper showing visible DIY repairs with zip ties, illustrating a car-fail scenario.

Ordie2007 Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I seen this on a few cars and it kind of works, if it's done this well. It's also a lot cheaper than a new (sacrifical) bumper.

#58

Carpeted Interiors, Anyone?

Car seats covered in ornate, multi-colored rug fabric, showcasing a humorous car-fails upholstery choice.

abaganoush Report

#59

Found At The Local Car Auction

Car-fail with furry exterior and dog-themed details, parked indoors.

Gvc92 Report

#60

My Friend's Neighbour's Car, Runs On Fire Wood

Old car with a unique DIY exhaust system, parked in snowy surroundings, showcasing a classic car-fail moment.

operson Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wood gas. Common for getting around during fuel rationing during the Second World War.

#61

Well That’s Not Something I Would Put On My Car

Car-fails: Nissan Armada with humorous rear window text during a snowy drive.

evetSgiB Report

#62

Saw This In The Parking Lot At The Gym Today

Red car with a DIY front end using a soda can and plastic plate, representing car-fails creativity.

zeekblitz Report

#63

I Came Across This Magnificent Thing In Nashville, Tn

Unusual car modification with truck bed attachment, showcasing car-fails concept in an urban setting.

Hutwe Report

#64

Found In Downtown Fresno, Ca. Someone Covered A Geo Metro With Pennies. Possibly Doubled The Value Of The Car

Car covered in pennies parked on a street, showcasing a unique car fail with creative but impractical decoration.

reddit.com Report

#65

The Exhaust On This Car

Modified car on the road with a tall star-shaped exhaust, illustrating a humorous car-fail moment.

PBR21 Report

#66

Atbge Car-Mix

Unusual car-fails design with a bus carrying a boat on top at a gas station.

TheBlackTrashBag Report

#67

My Dad Saw This Interesting Vehicle At A Truck Stop Yesterday

Car-Fails: A vehicle designed to look like a giant boot parked at a travel plaza.

thatoneblondekid Report

#68

My Pop Sees This Car Drive Around His City All The Time And Sends Me Photos Of It From Time To Time

A car covered in numerous toy dolls, parked in a lot, showcasing an unusual decoration style.

PapaClarencioThomas Report

#69

Jesus Built My Hotrod!

Car-fails: Car with religious imagery and Last Supper decal parked on the street.

ahhh-hayell Report

#70

Battle Ready?

Unusual Hyundai with extra badges, illustrating a classic car-fail in a parking lot.

PaunchieGenie Report

