Guy Spots Two Cars Taking Up Multiple Spaces So Nobody Parks Next To Them, Finds A Satisfying Way To Get His Point Across
Guy Spots Two Cars Taking Up Multiple Spaces So Nobody Parks Next To Them, Finds A Satisfying Way To Get His Point Across

Jonas Grinevičius and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

When it comes to how other people park their cars, you can seriously start doubting that there’s any hope for humanity left after all you’ve seen with your own two eyes. The future’s bleak if so many folks are so self-centered. Parking lines are drawn for a reason, people! Use them.

Redditor u/Jack932008, from the UK, shared a tale of ‘petty revenge’ that got quite a bit of attention online. He spotted a couple of cars in his local supermarket’s parking lot that’d been parked across two spots. That’s a jerk move, right? Most of us have witnessed it before.

Though the vast majority of us would mumble and bumble about impolite parking habits without doing anything, the author of the post took action. He actually parked his small vehicle in between the two cars with barely an inch to spare. It was absolutely hilarious to read about the reaction of the shoppers once they walked out of the store.

A Brit drove his car (black) in between two vehicles that were parked across two spaces, to teach the entitled drivers a lesson

Image credits: Jack932008

Here’s how everything went down

Image credits: Ulrik Skare (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jack932008

Some redditors had a hard time believing that the story was real. Others had a tad of trouble imagining exactly what happened. Luckily, redditor u/Jack932008 was more than happy to help out with the details of what happened in that Nottingham parking lot. He also shared a photo of what the end result looked like. It’s seriously impressive!

Though, it’s worth asking: how many of you Pandas would have risen to the challenge and done what the OP did? It’s an incredibly risky maneuver that he did and you’ve got to have nerves of steel, not just top-notch driving skills. Not to mention that the risks really do outweigh the potential rewards.

Hopefully, the sloppy parkers learned their lesson and won’t repeat their ‘mistakes’ in the future… but we can never be sure if that lesson will stick.

Some things to keep in mind when parking your car, according to ‘The Parking Spot,’ include making sure you’re not blocking anyone else’s way out of the lot, as well as parking in a visible manner. What’s more, be sure to watch out for pedestrians in the lot and sneaky fire hydrants. Drivers should also avoid slowly following shoppers with their vehicles in order to claim their spot when it gets busy. It’s creepy and just… wrong on so many levels.

As we’ve written on Bored Panda before, entitlement is something that people develop slowly over time. Parents can usually help counter this by teaching their children the importance of humility, generosity, and sharing.

Like in most areas of life, driving a car and parking your vehicle follows one core rule: try not to be a jerk to others. When you don’t stay within the lines, you end up hurting someone else. The way around this is to be more self-aware of your actions. Consider (even if just for a fraction of a moment) the consequences of being selfish.

A fantastic way to gauge the impact of your actions is to consider what society would look like if everyone behaved as you did. Would parking like an utter jerk improve everyone’s quality of life? Doubtful.

The world will never ever be a place where free-riders, selfishness, or entitlement doesn’t exist, but it’d be limiting to think that people cannot change for the better or admit to their mistakes. They can and do. And sometimes all it takes is a brazen driver with a tiny car and the guts to wiggle it in between two others.

The author of the post shared a few more details about what happened in the comments

Many internet users loved the story. Here are their open and honest feelings about it

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Add your comment
POST
genevieve.honor
genevieve.honor
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that’s awesome! you gotta do what you gotta do, hopefully they’ll park in the lines next time.

1
1point
reply
LapCat
LapCat
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well played, my friend!

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
