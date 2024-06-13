Property Owners Get Creative In Making Sure No One Leaves Tire Marks On Their Land Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if your property is completely empty, it doesn’t mean that others are welcome to use it as they please; and it definitely does not mean they can use it for shortcuts or forming roads wherever they feel like.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to this redditor. When she and her partner would go spend time on a piece of land they own, they would see tire marks “decorating” the property. The mysterious driver’s actions pushed them to get petty revenge, which you can find described in the text below.

Driving through someone else’s property without permission is never a good idea

Share icon

Image credits: Adam Sage / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman would constantly see someone’s tire marks running through her property

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Erik Mclean / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: House-Plant_

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people shared similar stories of their own