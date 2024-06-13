Property Owners Get Creative In Making Sure No One Leaves Tire Marks On Their Land Again
Even if your property is completely empty, it doesn’t mean that others are welcome to use it as they please; and it definitely does not mean they can use it for shortcuts or forming roads wherever they feel like.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to this redditor. When she and her partner would go spend time on a piece of land they own, they would see tire marks “decorating” the property. The mysterious driver’s actions pushed them to get petty revenge, which you can find described in the text below.
Driving through someone else’s property without permission is never a good idea
Image credits: Adam Sage / pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman would constantly see someone’s tire marks running through her property
Image credits: Erik Mclean / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image source: House-Plant_
30
0