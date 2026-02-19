ADVERTISEMENT

Many people get away with dropping ill-advised comments on the internet. But from time to time, you will have one person who humbles them with the perfect clapback that isn’t easy to forget, let alone recover from. 

The following screenshots show what that perfect response looks like. It doesn’t have to be downright insulting, but just enough to deliver a burn sick enough to require some ointment. 

If delivering the perfect response is something you want to work on, perhaps you can learn a thing or two by scrolling through this list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Math Is Math” - Mr Incredible

yikesamerica Report

29points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Approve Of This Epic Ratio

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    25points
    POST
    rominaherrera avatar
    HangryHangryHippo
    HangryHangryHippo
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooof, Julia needs lots of aloe vera

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Offering Proof They Never Intended

    CrunchM Report

    24points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also who they thank when a doctor performs a life saving surgery

    0
    0points
    reply

    Receiving negative comments is inevitable for anyone who has gained recognition online. And while taking them personally may be a knee-jerk reaction, you can also look at them as a positive. 

    PenFed Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia even went as far as saying that criticisms should be perceived as a gift.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    That Should Do It

    SilverLiningCyclone Report

    23points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    How’s That For Poetry

    -tfm Report

    21points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A Filter For The Rich In A Simple And Beautiful Comeback

    black-Chully Report

    20points
    POST

    As Bhatia tells Forbes, people who take the time to respond, regardless of their tone, typically care or are, at the very least, interested in what you have to say. Therefore, listening to their feedback is the least we could do. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Apparently You Can’t Be Friends With Just Anyone

    thatonedesignerguy Report

    20points
    POST
    #8

    What Is This New Fangled Email You Speak Of?

    phaerietales Report

    20points
    POST
    #9

    Jerkules Strikes Again

    mrl33602 Report

    20points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you even read the bible Kevin? If you [harm] a lady, you pay to their father or husband. They were not equal, they were property..

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But since this article is all about crafting the perfect comeback, let’s shift our focus to that. One way to deliver that ultimate clapback is to not think too much about what you’re going to say. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As comedy teacher and improv consultant Belina Raffy tells Mental Floss, “You’re taking yourself out of unfolding reality if you think too much.”
    #10

    The Super Bowl Half-Wit Show

    Lloiu Report

    20points
    POST
    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know who or what Bad Bunny is and I'm too lazy to run to Google

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    That Backfired

    Siver92 Report

    19points
    POST
    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch, get that woman some Aloe Vera for that burn

    5
    5points
    reply
    #12

    God vs. Humanity

    nin4nin Report

    19points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds good. Can he be more selective next time? I have a few locations in mind

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Many of us strive for “perfection” when it comes to delivering the knockout punch of a response, and we tend to criticize ourselves too much. To silence that inner critic, experts advise against thinking and just shooting from the hip. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In the heat of the battle, you just go for it,” freestyle rapper Lex Rush said in the same Mental Floss interview, noting how dropping rhymes on the mic is like a “stream of consciousness” where she has very little control over what she is saying.
    #13

    Apparently, God Was The One Skipping Happy Hour

    Malpocada Report

    19points
    POST
    #14

    The Greatest Gift A Female Can Give A Man

    LettuceHour7761 Report

    19points
    POST
    #15

    Marriage Rates Drop

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    18points
    POST
    rominaherrera avatar
    HangryHangryHippo
    HangryHangryHippo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Letting that frontal lobe to fully mature sounds like a good thing too!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Quickness is also key to delivering the ultimate comeback. Sure, it’s not as imperative as it is when crafting a perfect response in real time, face-to-face. But as social media expert Scott Talan states, “speed is integral to wit.” 

    “If you’re trying to be witty and have that reputation, then speed will help you,” he said.
    #16

    At The Start Of Wall E

    FippiOmega Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Started Realizing

    like_onomatopoeia Report

    18points
    POST
    #18

    Found In A Twitter Thread About Overworked Starbucks Employees

    19ROYGBIV Report

    18points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Some of the best times I can remember"? 😶

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    An Oldie, But A Goldie

    thiruverse Report

    18points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    On The Power Of Belief

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Thankful Family

    FangGore Report

    18points
    POST
    #22

    Well... Nobody Is Perfect

    whyamihere999 Report

    17points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atleast she's holding aloe to her head already?

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Yeah Just Wanna Know

    Master1718 Report

    17points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how many bugs does it come with?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Never Been On Birth Control

    Uzbekistank Report

    17points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure her attitude works well enough for that

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Pronouns Are An Integral Part Of English

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    17points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You pinecone"! Some people think of the most deliciously withering insults!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Alcohol Does Not Classify As A Vehicle

    Alarmed_Jellyfish771 Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Logically Laid To Rest

    bbrk9845 Report

    17points
    POST
    #28

    Always Has Been True

    bassaleh Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Money Buys Health And Happiness

    Dante__fTw Report

    16points
    POST
    #30

    Being Delusional In The Internet Just Screams For An Insult

    just-a-regulargamer Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Fake Review

    No-Bear Report

    16points
    POST
    #32

    Gx Got No Chill

    thedjzihan Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    You Absolutely Cannot Sit Here

    kevinowdziej Report

    15points
    POST
    #34

    Ouch, This Was Perfect

    wesreadit Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    As Far As Comebacks Go, This One Is Brutal

    thiruverse Report

    15points
    POST
    #36

    Paycheck To Homelessness

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Don't Blame Rice

    tea_snob10 Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Insulting And Somehow Also On Topic

    TheLunchTrae Report

    14points
    POST
    #39

    They Haven't Looked At Anyone

    Ehansaja Report

    14points
    POST
    #40

    On Understanding Math

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

    RealRaging_Fire Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    It's Not Us, It's You

    Iwantwhiskeyplease Report

    13points
    POST
    #43

    They Say He’s Still Running

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    #44

    Elite Finish

    MythicalBeast263 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    That Was Brutal

    BatGroundbreaking660 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Betrayed By 'Cuteness'

    Pissed-owl_755 Report

    13points
    POST
    #47

    It Is, But I'd Take The $100k

    AyAan2022 Report

    13points
    POST
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Send me 100K and I'll let you know which is better.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #48

    It Was Too Easy To Pass On This One

    Reasonable-Job-8193 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Someone Failed History Class

    ThePowerOf42 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Tank Dropping The Hammar

    DrayvenBlaze Report

    12points
    POST
    #51

    "Carrying Food Is A Feminine Trait"

    blllrrrrr Report

    11points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We've still got my great grandfather's lunchbox. It's only got a bit of coal dust in it now, but it used to carry his "snap" down the pit

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Just A Meme I Related Too

    Trownaway_TrashPanda Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    On Getting Social Security

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Just A Catfish Getting Cooked

    drippy_dik Report

    11points
    POST
    #55

    We All Need A 12-12 From Time To Time

    SudoSubSilence Report

    10points
    POST
    #56

    Now Do You Understand Why?

    Henry-Teachersss8819 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Back To The Crying Board

    Lowdekeball Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    This Might Be A Crime Scene

    TTwelveUnits Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Admin Being Ruthless In My Local Fb Group

    Ucyless Report

    8points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!