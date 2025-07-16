We’ve all experienced thinking of the perfect response to a person, but the moment had already passed. It’s like that one Seinfeld episode when George Costanza had a clever comeback to an insult from a coworker, but it had already been hours later.

However, since many conversations now occur online through comment boxes and social media, timing is no longer a key factor. You can deliver the ultimate clapback days after, and it would still sting like vinegar on an open wound.

Here are just a few excellent examples. These responses were so well-crafted, you’d wish you had thought of them. It also proves that ordinary people on the internet can easily be top-notch comedy writers. Enjoy scrolling through!