Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Grandma Gets Furious Son Didn’t Name His Baby After Month Of The Year: “It’s Tradition”
Family, Relationships

Grandma Gets Furious Son Didn’t Name His Baby After Month Of The Year: “It’s Tradition”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Family traditions can be a beautiful way for families to connect. Whether it’s yearly holidays together or heirlooms and recipes passed down from generation to generation, customs matter to some families. But where does one draw the line if they don’t feel like participating in a family tradition?

This man broke the family tradition of naming kids after months of the year. In doing so, he brought the family’s wrath upon him, and so, he decided to ask the opinion of people on the Internet: was he a jerk for not keeping up the family naming tradition?

RELATED:

    A new dad decided to break the family tradition and name his son “Tobias”

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    His family expected him to name his baby after a month of the year and got mad when he didn’t

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: User593768

    Parents have the last say when it comes to a baby’s name, not the grandparents, aunts, or uncles

    It’s not unusual for parents to name their babies after family members. Whether they decide on it themselves or cave into family pressure, 20% of parents say they named their children after a family member or an ancestor. While it may be uncomfortable and cause family drama, parents should be the ones to decide what to name their child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If parents suspect that the family might react negatively to the baby’s name, experts recommend not sharing it. Although the advice from a considerable number of commenters under the OP’s post was the opposite, parenting experts suggest keeping it to yourself if you know family members will have a difficult time accepting it. Licensed therapist and parenting coach Tammy Gold says: “Don’t share if the feedback could be upsetting.”

    If the parents do, however, share the baby’s name with grandparents and extended family members ahead of the birth, they can let everybody know that they’ve made their decision and won’t be changing their minds.

    For more clarity, parents can also explain their decision. If the grandparents or other family members are upset, let them know that not choosing a family name doesn’t mean you don’t respect them or the family traditions.

    In the end, a name shouldn’t be the most important thing about a new family member. As mental health counselor Peta-Gaye Sandiford, LMHC, explains, parents should “redirect the focus on the positive role they will be having in the baby’s life” instead.

    The most popular month names are August and June, with October and September having way less fans

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tuva Mathilde Løland (not the actual photo)

    The most popular names in 2024 were Olivia and Noah, according to Baby Central. But naming your baby after a month of the year isn’t that unusual either. The most popular weather-related names, however, are seasonal names.

    According to Been Verified, there have been more than 35k girls named Autumn in the last 10 years, and 64 boys. Summer is the second most popular seasonal name, with over 17k Summers being born in the past decade. Winter and Spring are less popular, with 8,000 and 218 girls sporting these names, respectively.

    When it comes to months, August is the most popular name for both boys and girls. June comes in second, with 14k baby girls and 326 boys getting these names in the last decade. Surprisingly, April and May are in third and fourth places, with 7,000 and just over 1,000 baby girls having these names, respectively.

    October and September aren’t as popular as these aforementioned names. There were only 534 girl Octobers and 75 boy Octobers in the last 10 years. And only 285 girls were named September.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Researchers from UCL have found that weather and geography affect what names parents give their babies. April, for example, is the most popular month name for girls in the South, where spring comes earliest.

    In the northern states like Massachusetts and New York, June is the most popular girl name. These states still get frost until mid-May, so, the researchers concluded that parents tend to choose names of the months they associate with spring and new life.

    People sided with the new dad: “I don’t see why you should be bullied into something you don’t want”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some pointed out that he could’ve handled the situation better: “You should have told them upfront”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We broke my husband's family naming tradition - if we had followed it, my son's first and middle names would be Hayre Prickett! There was no way that was happening, and honestly people need to choose carefully, because names DO in fact help shape personalities.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We broke my husband's family naming tradition - if we had followed it, my son's first and middle names would be Hayre Prickett! There was no way that was happening, and honestly people need to choose carefully, because names DO in fact help shape personalities.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda