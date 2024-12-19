Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Tries To Save Future Niece From Bullying Because Of Her Name, Gets Shut Down By Mom
Parenting

Woman Tries To Save Future Niece From Bullying Because Of Her Name, Gets Shut Down By Mom

Naming a baby is no easy task. It has to sound nice and not outdated, but not too weird so that the kid has to endure years and years of teasing and bullying. Many parents take this responsibility very seriously, but some forget to consider the consequences of an unusual name.

When this woman’s sister called her out for the unusual baby name she planned to give her baby, she got seriously offended. So, the sister asked for some unbiased opinions regarding the name: was it or was it not too weird and was she wrong to call her sister out on it?

    A couple settled on an unusual name for their baby and got mixed reactions from family members

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    The mom's sister called her baby name "weird," prompting a fight between them

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: bokodi (not the actual photo)

    The sister clarified that the mom was asking for opinions on the name

    Image credits: hoosiergal107

    In the past, parents named their children to fit in; nowadays, they want them to stand out

    It can be tricky to navigate naming your baby. You don’t want it to be a boring or too common a name. After all, for every parent, their child is the most unique and important in the world. So, it’s understandable they sometimes might get a tad too overexcited and over-creative when it comes to naming their child.

    Some people might think this is too trivial of a problem: you just slap a “Mike” or a “Jenny” on that birth certificate and that’s it. In the past, parents would give children such names so that they could fit in. But for this generation of parents, it’s not that easy.

    As baby naming consultant Colleen Slagen suggests, many parents born in the ’80s and the ’90s don’t want their kids to have the same experience they had. “That was when you had a lot of duplicates and even triplets in the same class, like the Jennifers and Matthews,” Slaged explains.

    So, they opt for some unconventional, sometimes even borderline absurd, names. Slagen says that there’s an emphasis on standing out in our culture at the moment. Parents might feel that a name defines what kind of person their child will be.

    “It’s a reflection of your style,” she explains. “Just like how you decorate your home, and how you dress. Names come with a vibe and an aesthetic and people want that aesthetic to match their own personal style.”

    A name is like a song: you may have to hear it quite a few times to like it

    When thinking of a name for their baby, naming consultant Sherri Suzanne tells her clients to pay attention to the names around them. “Start paying attention in stores. Start paying attention on television. Listen to perhaps colleagues talk about their children and pay attention to the type of name style that seems pleasing,” she told NPR.

    Then, she suggests trying it out “in the real world.” A name might look good on paper and in theory, but when you try calling it out and using it daily, you might gain more perspective.

    Some people might adhere to traditions, whether in the family on in their culture. Then naming is easier: you might name children after your grandparents or parents, or, on the contrary, avoid the names that you associate with the bad people in your life.

    In Suzanne’s experience, people usually avoid the names of their nieces, nephews, best friends’ children, or even the names of their exes. She invites parents to consider all of these things and not get discouraged if it seems like a long process.

    And if someone tells you they don’t like your baby’s name, Suzanne says to think about naming as an art, not a science. “It’s not possible for all of us to see a movie the same way, to enjoy a book the same way, to like the same paintings, to like the same music,” she draws a comparison.

    You can use the trusted people in your life as a barometer, according to Suzanne, but keep in mind that it might take a while for other people to get used to a name. “If they don’t have the relationship with it, sometimes it takes some time to grow on people,” she explains. “But two, three years later, you can’t imagine that little one with any other name.”

    Many people agreed with the sister that the kid will probably get bullied when she grows up

    Others told her to mind her business and let her sister name her baby whatever she wants

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

    Read less »
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Okay, Araya Sunshine together is honestly pretty bad (say it aloud if the full combination hasn't sunk in yet), but it's pretty much guaranteed that it will be shortened to just Araya pretty quickly. And while that isn't a traditional, established name (at least among recognized western names), it sounds and looks like a name, is easily spelled and pronounced (and those two elements don't contradict each other). I've seen far, far worse.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Gonna be honest, not the worst Tragedeigh out there (hello, Rae Farty). This gives more hippie-dippy vibes than "I just swallowed a bunch of scrabble tiles and whatever order I poop them out will be the name of my child."

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Do i think that full name is ridiculous? Yes. Do i think not giving a child a name because "they might get bullied for it" is also ridiculous? Yes. My mother wanted to call me an absolutely "normal" name, but my father and grandfather (her dad) pressured her into giving me another absolutely normal name, because they thought i could be bullied if my mother gave me the name she wanted. Was i bullied for my name? No, but i was relentlessly bullied throughout my middle school years nonetheless. (Some) kids will be little shîts no matter what you name your child.

