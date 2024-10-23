Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"AITAH For Naming My Baby Something 'Unconventional'?"
Parenting

A name is like our business card. Every time we say it to another person or an institution, it not only introduces us but also shapes the way we are perceived. Serenity, for example, has a very different connotation than Storm.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a story about naming her firstborn daughter. She and her husband settled on a unique name they made up, inspired by mythology and literature. But not everyone was as enthusiastic about it as they.

After they received a fair number of negative reactions from their family (including a particularly harsh comment from one of the aunties), the woman began to doubt her choice.

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lost-Platform7670

The added that they also want to give the girl a “normal” middle name

But most of the people who read the story think the parents are making a mistake

Some folks highlighted the parents do have a right to go ahead with their plan but still thought they probably shouldn’t

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

brouwermarije avatar
mandy the capibara
mandy the capibara
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People greatly overestimate the power of being unique. Thanks for coming to my TED-talk.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
brouwermarije avatar
mandy the capibara
mandy the capibara
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ps: I really snorted at the Dutch translation, because it really does sound exactly like "nothing in it" "Want some milk in your coffee? no thanks, Nyxiryn please." and shortening it to Nyx would be even better, because than she's just called "nothing"

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah that's a horrible name, aunt is right on this one and that name sounds like a medicine. The poor kid is gonna get so bullied until she changes it wich she probably will when older.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was my first impression too. It sounds like something you'd take 2 of with water.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
