“AITAH For Naming My Baby Something ‘Unconventional’?”

A name is like our business card. Every time we say it to another person or an institution, it not only introduces us but also shapes the way we are perceived. Serenity, for example, has a very different connotation than Storm.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a story about naming her firstborn daughter. She and her husband settled on a unique name they made up, inspired by mythology and literature. But not everyone was as enthusiastic about it as they.

After they received a fair number of negative reactions from their family (including a particularly harsh comment from one of the aunties), the woman began to doubt her choice.

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

Image credits: zamrznutitonovi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lost-Platform7670

The added that they also want to give the girl a “normal” middle name

But most of the people who read the story think the parents are making a mistake

Some folks highlighted the parents do have a right to go ahead with their plan but still thought they probably shouldn’t

