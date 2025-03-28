Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That’s Weird”: Man Wants To Name Twins After Romantic Movie Couple, Wife Says No Way
Couples, Relationships

“That’s Weird”: Man Wants To Name Twins After Romantic Movie Couple, Wife Says No Way

A friend of mine, whose parents many years ago were devoted fans of the famous “soap opera” Santa Barbara, recently named her twin daughters Santa and Barbara at their insistent request.  This completely ignores the fact that the very first association with ‘Santa’ is actually an elderly gray-bearded guy, not a little girl at all.

Well, we have already told you a selection of stories about dads being responsible for naming their offspring, which, as a result, created a serious problem for them with their unbridled imagination (or, conversely, lack thereof). Today’s tale, from the user DefiniteGrouse, is also from the realm of such stories.

    The author of the post is pregnant with twins, and she’s actively discussing their names with her spouse

    Pregnant woman enjoying a garden view, wearing a white top and brown skirt, related to naming twins after a romantic movie couple.

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It turns out the man is a big fan of the When Harry Met Sally movie, so he wants to name the kids this way

    Text dialog about vetoing husband's baby name choice, involving a romantic movie couple theme.

    Pregnant with twins, a man wants to name them after a romantic movie couple, sparking disagreement with his wife.

    Text discussing a 90s romantic comedy film, referencing iconic couple names similar to Jack and Rose.

    Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

    A couple on a couch, one holding a remote and the other eating popcorn while watching a romantic movie.

    Image credits: JESHOOTS.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The mom-to-be isn’t happy with this idea because actually, Harry and Sally were lovers, not siblings

    Text reads, "The names are VERY tied to the film – like, you'd hear them together and immediately think of it.

    Text screenshot discussing twin naming disagreement inspired by romantic movie couple.

    Text about naming twins after a romantic movie couple, with disbelief expressed by the man's wife.

    Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

    Couple holding hands at a wooden table, discussing twins' names inspired by romantic movie characters.

    Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man, however, is totally deaf to reason and wants these names only

    Text discussing a man wanting to name twins after a romantic movie couple, wife disagrees.

    Text discussing a disagreement about naming twins after a romantic movie couple.

    Text mentioning context of twins and existing child.

    Text discussing naming twins after a romantic movie couple, highlighting a husband's dreamy nature.

    Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

    Woman with glasses holding a mug, contemplating decisions about twins' names on a cozy sofa.

    Image credits: Clayton Webb / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Literally, every relative and friend of the spouses reminisces about that movie while hearing these names, so the author decided to veto them

    Text discussing a man's desire to name twins after a romantic movie couple, with objections from the wife.

    Man argues about naming twins after a romantic movie couple, questioned by his wife in a text exchange.

    Text expressing wife's reluctance to give twins movie character names.

    Text conversation about naming twins after a romantic movie couple.

    Text about naming twins after a romantic movie couple, with a humorous perspective on newborn challenges.

    Text discussing naming twins Harry and Sally from a romantic movie couple.

    Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

    So now the husband started sulking, claiming that the wife ‘ruins the magic’ – and she decided to seek support online

    The Original Poster (OP) was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of writing the post, so she and her husband’s twins, a boy and a girl, were supposed to be born literally at any moment. When the question of their names arose, the spouses’ opinions diverged radically. More precisely, our heroine was not at all delighted with the spouse’s idea.

    As it turned out, the guy was a big fan of the movie When Harry Met Sally, and he wanted to name his newborn kids that way. In turn, the original poster, firstly, believes that these names, in combination with each other, remind exclusively of the movie. Secondly, you must admit, it’s a tad bit strange for a brother and sister to bear the names of a couple from a romantic comedy, isn’t it?

    The husband assures that no one will suspect anything strange, but everyone who was privy to his idea immediately remembers that very film. For example, the author’s mom raised an eyebrow when she learned how her son-in-law would like to name her future grandkids. In general, our heroine flatly disagrees with her husband, and she admits that she vetoed these names.

    And now the guy is sulking, saying that she “ruins the magic for him” and that it was she who insisted on the name for their eldest daughter four years ago. Although the author recalls that the name was also discussed then, and both spouses agreed on it, the woman decided to take it online to ask netizens for advice—maybe someone will figure out how she should act in this situation.

    Man and woman walking outdoors, dressed in autumn attire, discussing romantic movie couple names for twins.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    “In fact, in any case, the naming of children should ideally be agreed upon by both parents – unless they have previously agreed on some other option. For example, one parent names the first child, and the other – the second one. But this doesn’t happen very often, to be honest,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    “Here, it seems to me, there is simply an unreasonable, but ardent desire of the father to name his children in honor of his favorite movie. A desire that seems to develop into a kind of ‘hyperfocus’ for him – so that he simply doesn’t want to listen and heed the logical arguments of his wife, relatives and friends.”

    “Indeed, it’s rather strange for a brother and sister to get their names in honor of a romantic couple from a very famous film that many people have seen. Thus, by and large, the dad condemns his children to probable problems with jokes from peers and others in the future, just to satisfy his own whim. I hope this woman will be able to persuade him anyway,” Irina concludes.

    Many commenters completely agreed with the original poster, noting that it’s her husband who looks completely unreasonable here, not her. In any case, in this combination, the names almost immediately remind one of a popular comedy, and according to its plot, the heroes were lovers, not siblings.So this looks at least weird, the responders are almost sure. By the way, do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

    People in the comments unanimously backed the mom-to-be claiming that these names could create tons of problems for the kids in the future

    Comment on romantic movie couple names for siblings, mentioning Halloween costume ideas.

    Discussion about naming twins after a romantic movie couple, with consideration for future implications.

    Weird to name twins after a romantic movie couple, user comments in bold text on a forum.

    Comment discussing naming twins after romantic movie couple, expressing it might be weird and suggesting parental choice.

    Comment about naming twins, highlighting the need for agreement on the names.

    Comment criticizing naming twins after a romantic movie couple in a humorous and disapproving tone.

    Text commentary on naming twins, humorously suggesting reconsideration of couple-inspired names.

    Comment about naming twins after romantic movie couple.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lifetime of "just" raised eyebrows if they're lucky, incest jokes unavoidably. And a sweepstake started on how many times that little girl is going to be asked to re-enact *that* scene before she's 18.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe, as a compromise, use them as the middle names? Otherwise - OP is the pregnant one + it's her call.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have two 6-month-old kitten siblings that I named Rook and Lucanis. "Rook" is the player character/main character's name in a game called Dragon Age: Veilguard, and Lucanis is one of the romanceable male NPCs in the game that your character can "date". And I absolutely did romance Lucanis in my playthrough of the game. XD The few staff members at the vets who have also played the game and recognize the names' origin have gotten a good laugh out of the names. It's still a bit cringey, yep, but at least they're just cats, and most people haven't played Veilguard and would just think I chose weird names (as I usually do.) I cannot imagine doing the same thing to human children - even "cute matching twinsie pair" names like "Brayden and Jayden" or "Phil and Lil" make me feel bad for the kiddos. Kids are axiomatically cruel and will mock and bully. Save the cute "pair" names for pets XD

