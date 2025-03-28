“That’s Weird”: Man Wants To Name Twins After Romantic Movie Couple, Wife Says No Way

ADVERTISEMENT

A friend of mine, whose parents many years ago were devoted fans of the famous “soap opera” Santa Barbara, recently named her twin daughters Santa and Barbara at their insistent request. This completely ignores the fact that the very first association with ‘Santa’ is actually an elderly gray-bearded guy, not a little girl at all.

Well, we have already told you a selection of stories about dads being responsible for naming their offspring, which, as a result, created a serious problem for them with their unbridled imagination (or, conversely, lack thereof). Today’s tale, from the user DefiniteGrouse, is also from the realm of such stories.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

The author of the post is pregnant with twins, and she’s actively discussing their names with her spouse

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It turns out the man is a big fan of the When Harry Met Sally movie, so he wants to name the kids this way

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JESHOOTS.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom-to-be isn’t happy with this idea because actually, Harry and Sally were lovers, not siblings

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

Share icon

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, however, is totally deaf to reason and wants these names only

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Clayton Webb / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Literally, every relative and friend of the spouses reminisces about that movie while hearing these names, so the author decided to veto them

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DefiniteGrouse

So now the husband started sulking, claiming that the wife ‘ruins the magic’ – and she decided to seek support online

The Original Poster (OP) was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of writing the post, so she and her husband’s twins, a boy and a girl, were supposed to be born literally at any moment. When the question of their names arose, the spouses’ opinions diverged radically. More precisely, our heroine was not at all delighted with the spouse’s idea.

As it turned out, the guy was a big fan of the movie When Harry Met Sally, and he wanted to name his newborn kids that way. In turn, the original poster, firstly, believes that these names, in combination with each other, remind exclusively of the movie. Secondly, you must admit, it’s a tad bit strange for a brother and sister to bear the names of a couple from a romantic comedy, isn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband assures that no one will suspect anything strange, but everyone who was privy to his idea immediately remembers that very film. For example, the author’s mom raised an eyebrow when she learned how her son-in-law would like to name her future grandkids. In general, our heroine flatly disagrees with her husband, and she admits that she vetoed these names.

And now the guy is sulking, saying that she “ruins the magic for him” and that it was she who insisted on the name for their eldest daughter four years ago. Although the author recalls that the name was also discussed then, and both spouses agreed on it, the woman decided to take it online to ask netizens for advice—maybe someone will figure out how she should act in this situation.

Share icon

Image credits: Columbia Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, in any case, the naming of children should ideally be agreed upon by both parents – unless they have previously agreed on some other option. For example, one parent names the first child, and the other – the second one. But this doesn’t happen very often, to be honest,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“Here, it seems to me, there is simply an unreasonable, but ardent desire of the father to name his children in honor of his favorite movie. A desire that seems to develop into a kind of ‘hyperfocus’ for him – so that he simply doesn’t want to listen and heed the logical arguments of his wife, relatives and friends.”

“Indeed, it’s rather strange for a brother and sister to get their names in honor of a romantic couple from a very famous film that many people have seen. Thus, by and large, the dad condemns his children to probable problems with jokes from peers and others in the future, just to satisfy his own whim. I hope this woman will be able to persuade him anyway,” Irina concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commenters completely agreed with the original poster, noting that it’s her husband who looks completely unreasonable here, not her. In any case, in this combination, the names almost immediately remind one of a popular comedy, and according to its plot, the heroes were lovers, not siblings.So this looks at least weird, the responders are almost sure. By the way, do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

People in the comments unanimously backed the mom-to-be claiming that these names could create tons of problems for the kids in the future

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon