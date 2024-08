ADVERTISEMENT

A player from the Netherlands men’s hockey team is facing criticism for unsportsmanlike behavior due to his post-match reaction following their win against Germany.

After a 1-1 draw, the Dutch secured the gold medal by beating their rivals 3-1 in a penalty shootout. Duco Telgenkamp scored the last penalty, leaving German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg and his teammates on the second step of the podium.

But Duco’s focus wasn’t solely on the victory of his team but also on mocking the losing squad.

After firing the winning penalty shot, the Dutch player ran to the devastated Jean-Paul and made a shushing gesture to his face.

The Netherlands' Duco Telgenkamp is facing criticism for displaying "unsportsmanlike behavior" in the hockey gold medal match against Germany



Image credits: Eurosport

Image credits: Eurosport

Niklas Wellen then came to defend his goalkeeper, sparking a dramatic brawl on the hockey field that continued with Duco putting his hand on Niklas’ throat.

Duco’s behavior reportedly came as a response to the goalkeeper’s pre-match comment, in which he had suggested the Netherlands were “really scared” of the German team.

The video of the altercation quickly made the rounds on social media, with many sports fans condemning the athlete’s reaction.

After scoring the winning penalty, Duco approached the German goalkeeper and made a shushing gesture to his face

Image credits: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Image credits: gen_z132

“Wow. Really embarrassing there from Telgenkamp.. you already won. No need for that,” one of them wrote.

“Proud but Duco why did you have to do that? Don’t lower yourself!” a separate person added.



However, others believed that the player’s shushing gesture was justified, considering the German had underestimated the team’s ability to take home the gold.

“Can’t cry foul after the game when you’ve been making comments about being scared of the Germans and during the game talking all game. He gave them free motivation and they took it and pointed it out to him afterward,” another user penned.

Before the match, the German goalkeeper, Jean-Paul Danneberg, had suggested the Dutch players were “really scared” of them

Image credits: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Duco, who helped his team claim their first gold medal in 24 years, later apologized for his actions.

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t have gone to him. I regret that. I also apologize,” he said afterward.

“I should have let it go and it wasn’t very smart. But it’s also a bit the nature of the beast. I can be very cool-headed, but I can also let myself go.”

“[Jean-Paul] affected me personally,” he added. “Sports are not business, it doesn’t take much to be provoked. That’s how I go into the match. I felt a bit offended.”

Duco later apologized for his behavior, saying he “let [himself] go” because he was offended by Jean-Paul’s comment

Image credits: Eurosport

Image credits: Eurosport

On Wednesday (August 7), tensions also escalated in the semifinal of the women’s field hockey between China and Belgium.

In the final seconds of the match, with the game tied at 1-1, Chinese player Fan Yunxia threw the ball at Belgian Delphine-Daphné Marien, who dropped to the floor in pain.

Belgium’s Judith Vandermeirin then rushed to Yunxia and pushed her away, an action that cost her a yellow card.

“I’m protecting my teammate. You cannot do that,” she told the official.

China advanced to the final with a thrilling 3-2 shootout win.



The Dutch player's mocking reaction sparked mixed opinions online



