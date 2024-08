ADVERTISEMENT

Germany’s Sophie Weissenberg faced a devastating setback on Thursday during warmups for her first heptathlon event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her debut at the prestigious games was cut short before it even began as she suffered a severe injury. She was left in excruciating pain and required a wheelchair to be moved off the track.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Stade de France, where the 26-year-old athlete was set to make her Olympic debut by running in the second heat of the 110m hurdles.

Germany’s Sophie Weissenberg suffered a severe injury during warmups for her first heptathlon event at the 2024 Olympics



Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

During her warmups for her first heptathlon event, she cleared the first hurdle and then seemed to clip the second one.

Despite regaining her footing momentarily, she slowed down considerably before the next hurdle, barely managing to clear it before collapsing to the ground.

The severity of her injury became apparent as she clutched her ankle in agony.

The 26-year-old athlete was set to make her Olympic debut by running in the second heat of the 110m hurdles

The German sports star, who is ranked ninth globally in the women’s heptathlon, tore her Achilles tendon.

As she sobbed on the ground, a group of seven people, including medics, surrounded her, and she was eventually wheeled off the track.

The heartbroken athlete was captured by photographers with her face buried in her hands.

“She was hopping from hitting the hurdle, that could be an ankle. She definitely turned her foot,” BBC commentator Steve Cram was quoted saying.

“You can imagine how bitterly disappointed she will be,” another commentator said. “You think you’ve done everything to prepare and something minor happens on your final preparations.”

Medics tended to the German star and wheeled her off the track after she tore her Achilles tendon

Sophie had been eagerly awaiting her Olympic debut and shared her excitement on Instagram with a post that read, “Olympic debut tomorrow.”

Just a year earlier, she had finished seventh in the 2023 World Championships, thanks to standout performances in high jump, 200 meters, and javelin throw. She also earned a silver medal at the 2019 European U23 Championships.

Sophie comes from a family that has a strong sports background. Her mother, Heike Tischler, is the 1990 European heptathlon silver medallist.

“My parents always loved the sport. My mum, for sure, heptathlon, and my father played volleyball. I was on the track when I was such a little kid – track was always present,” she said during an interview in 2019.

“You can imagine how bitterly disappointed she will be,” a commentator said following her injury. “You think you’ve done everything to prepare and something minor happens on your final preparations”

Even though her family is highly sports-oriented, she said she never felt any pressure over the years.

“We always watched TV sports, worlds, Europeans, but my parents never put pressure on me. They always said, ‘If you want to do it then do it; if not then it’s also completely ok,’” she said.

“And now, in competitions, if I ask her something my mum will always give advice,” she continued, “but if I don’t ask her, she isn’t like ‘you have to do this, and think about that.’ She’s more in the background, and I love that about her.”