A lot of things differ from country to country—not to mention continents—making some people quite confused about the way inhabitants of the lands far far away live. Whether it’s faucets, windows, or shopping habits they find surprising, some things might simply make no sense for those not used to them.

Redditors recently discussed the topic after one of them posed a question to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community. They addressed the American members of the group asking what is something that Europeans have or do that makes no sense to them, and the respondents had plenty to share. Scroll down to find their answers below and see for yourself whether they do or do not make any sense.

#1

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them As an idiot american with 2 parties I only understand left wing and right wing, europeans have a party for everything. It's confusing, but I wish we weren't a 2 party state tbh

LukmanAbdulkahSilvia , Werner Pfennig Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
15 minutes ago

As an American you have no idea about left wing and right wing because, by European standards, both of your parties are right of centre.

#2

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them In Germany, apartments don't normally come with a kitchen. It's purchased/installed by the Tennant. Sometimes you luck out but not usually. 

Widegina , roam in color Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
12 minutes ago

If I lived in an apartment in Germany I'd install a large sign in my kitchen that read "Installed by Dr Who" - wait, I may be misreading this post

#3

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Saw that mostly in the UK, having 2 separate faucets for hot and cold water?? What the hell lol? Washing my hands was the worst.

Athlete_Aromatic , danilo.alvesd Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
15 minutes ago

For many years the hot water came from a tank rather than the main system and the water wasn't safe to drink. Now that it is being phased out the majority of places have mixer taps.

#4

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Im from Europe myself (uk) and find it strange some people here have carpet in there bathroom. ITS DISGUSTING

ArtisticAustisic , Ryan Christodoulou Report

#5

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them You all give us so much grief for having bathroom stall door gaps, and then have a one foot wide piece of glass to keep water in the shower…

billsdabills , ONNE Beauty Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It works, as long as you angle the shower head properly. It's easily to keep clean as well.

#6

Football hooliganism. You'll beat people just for wearing the wrong shirt to the wrong bar. Its a horrendous practice

dosetoyevsky Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Luckily it's nowhere near as bad as it was in the 80s. Anyone who isn't a hooligan sees it as a national disgrace.

#7

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them The smoking. I stayed with a host family in France and my 16 year old host sister smoked like a chimney, as did all her friends. Like you're so young. Why?

101bees , Andres Siimon Report

François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
3 minutes ago

It is the way so-called rebels end up being the perfect citizens, paying way more taxes than the others, and not costing society a lot in pension because they die before.

#8

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them It's not that it doesn't "make sense," but the first time I saw those windows that can be moved a bunch of different ways, you would have thought I was seeing a rabbit being pulled out of a hat, that's how amazed I looked. Tilt and Turn Windows 

Weird-Traditional Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
19 minutes ago

So the picture shows non-tilt-and-turn windows... well done BP.

#9

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them I'm Canadian, but it's always baffled me that some Europeans consider a half hour's worth of driving a long time. That wouldn't even get me out of the area I'd consider local

TwoFingersWhiskey , Austin Neill Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
12 minutes ago

A friend i hadn't seen for a long time moved to a town 100km away. In Australian terms, that's practically just around the corner.

#10

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Charging for bathrooms and charging for water (at restaurants) are both things that I would have expected Americans to do and Europeans be the ones making fun of it.

Optimistic_Futures , Juan Marin Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
16 minutes ago

We don't charge for bathrooms. We charge for toilets. Why do you call a room with no bath a "bathroom"?

#11

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Better chocolate. Why can’t we have nice chocolate?

HibibitySkibibity , Tetiana Bykovets Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 minute ago

Because you deliberately make it worse. In WWII, Americans began to add butyric acid to their chocolate. That was originallly to disguise problems with the raw ingredients, as it allowed to use spoiled and lower quality milk. When the supplies normalized, companies kept the butyric acid, still allowing for lower quality ingredients but also having become an aquired taste for many - only if you are not used to it, it tastes like vomit.

#12

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them No a/c, sure fine, but then no screens on your windows so all the bugs get in? (Not sure if this is all of Europe, but def the UK).

Also no top sheets?

Curiosity13 , Darrin Henein Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
20 minutes ago

we really have no need for aircon as it rarely gets that hot as for bugs again its not usually a problem due to the weather

#13

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them It makes sense to me, but it still seems marvelous to me that in France (other places I'm sure, but I learned this in French class) it is common to buy groceries every day. You may wake up and go to the bakery for fresh baked bread, or stop by for fresh produce on the way home to make dinner.

Yes, having walkable grocery stores nearby makes it easier, it seems so much easier to buy 3-4 days or a week's worth of groceries at a time.

dishonourableaccount , Tara Clark Report

Skinny Pig
Skinny Pig
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I did this in Argentina. I loved being able to just get what I needed every day. Food is always fresh, cuts down a lot on waste, you get a little bit extra exercise, and you can make exactly what you're in the mood for that day.

#14

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them The poop shelf in Dutch/Belgian toilets.

liz_teria , Giorgio Trovato Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 minute ago

OK, I had to look this up & it seems more widespread than Belgium. This is a pic of a Dutch toilet showing the 'shelf'

#15

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Why you guys like to put bathroom light switches outside the bathroom?

XXMAVR1KXX , Steve Johnson Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
8 minutes ago

This is mandatory as a safety measure: the switch must be placed out of reach of the shower or bath to avoid touching it when you are in the water.

#16

I’m from the Midwest and my family is from the Netherlands. So the society that wouldn’t dare offend you in any way and the society that has no problem dropping truth bombs on you. It’s rough.

philophilo Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
4 minutes ago

As a Brit living in Germany, I feel this in the feelies. Absolutely takes some getting used to. But now I like it!

#17

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Was just in southern Italy and it was hot as balls but everybody acted like they hate AC.

We’d go out for the day and when we came back, housekeeping had turned off all the AC units.

Driver wore a full suit but every time we got in the car, AC was off. We’d ask him to turn it on and he would but on low. Ask him to blast it and he would for a minute then sneakily turn it back down.

It’s like they’re reptiles or something.

BurnerForVices , Carlos Lindner Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Or maybe running the AC all the time, even if you are not home, is a waste of energy? Also, you get used to the heat a little bit, but only if you actually experience the heat.

#18

England's fascination with large print flowered wallpaper with various colors that don't go together especially when you stand in the hallway and see where all the rooms converge.

Hohenmeyer Report

#19

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Why the hell don’t you guys just serve tap water (if it’s OK to drink) to tables when they sit down? I’m currently in Europe and a handful of restaurants will not even serve you tap water and you have to buy it. This is in many countries too! Wtf it’s free and right there!!! 

veexn , Pixabay Report

Aline
Aline
Community Member
2 minutes ago

If you're in the EU (like most of the continent) tap water has to be potable where city/mains water is available. This is just to charge you. If youbare in London it's to hide the fact the water isn't clear.

#20

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Monarchies

Apprehensive_Gap_368 Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Most European monarchies exist only for show, with no real power. Some say that it costs less than a President when the real power is in the hands of ministers anyway.

#21

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Idk if its all Europeans but Germans have a real big problem with staring like I owe them money. Also paying to use the bathroom in public spaces.

Neat_Serve730 , Mikail Duran Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Germans are very curious about other people. It takes a while to get used to the staring! (Speaking as a Brit who is now a Brit/German). It's nothing personal, they are just curious. I like to be considered interesting enough!

#22

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them It's not that it makes no sense but I've always been curious how carbonated water became the default in many places

thedevilsgame , Mineragua Sparkling Water Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Because tap water is so excellent that you would ask for cheaper tap water instead of bottled water if you wanted still water.

#23

Open acceptance of BO

zztop610 Report

EEP
EEP
Community Member
2 minutes ago

What country would that be? And what do you mean by open acceptance? Do you want us to push smelly people out of the bus?

#24

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them My British grandma always had a plastic tub in the sink to soak dishes. It seems so weird to have a sink in a sink basically.

Ejacksin , Bibi Pace Report

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
8 minutes ago

less water, protect the sink, can be use somewhere else

#25

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them The cute sounding police sirens. In America the police sirens seem like an urgent, semi-deranged warning to GTF out of the way, like **S**T'S GOING DOWN AND I'M NOT THERE!!!!! MOOOOOOOOVE!!!!!!!!"**

Meanwhile every European police siren I've heard just kind of politely annoy you out of the way. Like "bee doooo bee doooo, pardon me but a spot of bother has occured and I simply must hasten to it, pardon me as I simply must attend to it, pardon me."

And the police cars themselves are so small. American police cars are big and brawny, like they might need to make their own garage door into building. The European police cars I've seen, where they even put the people they arrest? Granted, I've only seen European police stuff on TV so there's probably a lot I haven't seen.

Alpha-Sierra-Charlie , Max Fleischmann Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Watch the Bill Bailey clip on YouTube about police sirens in Europe vs the UK! I highly recommend it!

#26

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Lack of public restrooms

offbrandbarbie , Buchen WANG Report

#27

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them To all you Italians: why can’t I have a cappuccino past noon??

alotistwowordssir , Harris Vo Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
18 minutes ago

because its a breakfast coffee

#28

36 Americans Reveal Things That Europeans Have Or Do That Make No Sense To Them Rent their whole lives. I saw this in Germany. I know it's becoming the norm in the US, too, but it just seemed weird to me the first time I visited 30 years ago that most Germans rented their entire lives and never even thought about buying a house.

RiffRandellsBF , chris robert Report

anima vienna
anima vienna
Community Member
1 minute ago

Austrian here. 'All Eurpeans' rent? Yes, they do in the big cities because we have communal housing which is the cheapest way to rent - those apartments are owned by the city, not privately. On the countryside most of the people own houses.

#29

Do any Europeans have a clothes dryer? Why do I think that’s not standard?

MrsZerg Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
11 minutes ago

We do, but we're not massively wasteful like Americans. We'll use the dryer if it's pouring with rain in the middle of winter. We won't use it on a gloriously hot summer's day with a gentle breeze where clothes will dry outside in an hour.

#30

Europeans seem pretty content with their position in life and seem to accept that people won’t change their class/status. Maybe that’s just who I have met though

Jarkside Report

#31

Leaving the windows wide open in the summer. I get that you might not have A/C, but you need a damn window screen. You’re letting all the bugs in like that.

Curious_Flower_9275 Report

#32

Beans on toast.

PimpCforlife Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Quick, cheap, easy to make. Add some cheese on top to be fancy!

#33

Dinner takes 6 hours

turkeylamb Report

#34

Endless s**t talking over driving an automatic. Yeah, I don't drive a stick shift, I'm not a rally car driver, get over it.

LongBongJohnSilver Report

François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
1 minute ago

Rally car drivers have switched to automatic or semi auto a long time ago

#35

No top sheets on beds.

The first time I experienced "European Style" bedding, I was so confused. When I asked about the top sheet, I was told they only use a duvet. I'm a hot sleeper, so I didn't use it. Ended up sleeping without a sheet over me, which was uncomfortable. But, when in Rome...

Quantum_Compass Report

EEP
EEP
Community Member
1 minute ago

When in Rome, take the sheet off the duvet if you just want a sheet.

#36

Many still believe superstitions like “don’t go out with wet hair or you’ll catch a cold” or that fans/air conditioning can cause illness. This is especially prevalent in Eastern Europe.

mozambiznatch Report

