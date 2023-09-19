Redditors recently discussed the topic after one of them posed a question to the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community. They addressed the American members of the group asking what is something that Europeans have or do that makes no sense to them, and the respondents had plenty to share. Scroll down to find their answers below and see for yourself whether they do or do not make any sense.

A lot of things differ from country to country—not to mention continents—making some people quite confused about the way inhabitants of the lands far far away live. Whether it’s faucets, windows, or shopping habits they find surprising, some things might simply make no sense for those not used to them.

#1 As an idiot american with 2 parties I only understand left wing and right wing, europeans have a party for everything. It's confusing, but I wish we weren't a 2 party state tbh

#2 In Germany, apartments don't normally come with a kitchen. It's purchased/installed by the Tennant. Sometimes you luck out but not usually.

#3 Saw that mostly in the UK, having 2 separate faucets for hot and cold water?? What the hell lol? Washing my hands was the worst.

#4 Im from Europe myself (uk) and find it strange some people here have carpet in there bathroom. ITS DISGUSTING

#5 You all give us so much grief for having bathroom stall door gaps, and then have a one foot wide piece of glass to keep water in the shower…

#6 Football hooliganism. You'll beat people just for wearing the wrong shirt to the wrong bar. Its a horrendous practice

#7 The smoking. I stayed with a host family in France and my 16 year old host sister smoked like a chimney, as did all her friends. Like you're so young. Why?

#8 It's not that it doesn't "make sense," but the first time I saw those windows that can be moved a bunch of different ways, you would have thought I was seeing a rabbit being pulled out of a hat, that's how amazed I looked. Tilt and Turn Windows

#9 I'm Canadian, but it's always baffled me that some Europeans consider a half hour's worth of driving a long time. That wouldn't even get me out of the area I'd consider local

#10 Charging for bathrooms and charging for water (at restaurants) are both things that I would have expected Americans to do and Europeans be the ones making fun of it.

#11 Better chocolate. Why can’t we have nice chocolate?

#12 No a/c, sure fine, but then no screens on your windows so all the bugs get in? (Not sure if this is all of Europe, but def the UK).



Also no top sheets?

#13 It makes sense to me, but it still seems marvelous to me that in France (other places I'm sure, but I learned this in French class) it is common to buy groceries every day. You may wake up and go to the bakery for fresh baked bread, or stop by for fresh produce on the way home to make dinner.



Yes, having walkable grocery stores nearby makes it easier, it seems so much easier to buy 3-4 days or a week's worth of groceries at a time.

#14 The poop shelf in Dutch/Belgian toilets.

#15 Why you guys like to put bathroom light switches outside the bathroom?

#16 I’m from the Midwest and my family is from the Netherlands. So the society that wouldn’t dare offend you in any way and the society that has no problem dropping truth bombs on you. It’s rough.

#17 Was just in southern Italy and it was hot as balls but everybody acted like they hate AC.



We’d go out for the day and when we came back, housekeeping had turned off all the AC units.



Driver wore a full suit but every time we got in the car, AC was off. We’d ask him to turn it on and he would but on low. Ask him to blast it and he would for a minute then sneakily turn it back down.



It’s like they’re reptiles or something.

#18 England's fascination with large print flowered wallpaper with various colors that don't go together especially when you stand in the hallway and see where all the rooms converge.

#19 Why the hell don’t you guys just serve tap water (if it’s OK to drink) to tables when they sit down? I’m currently in Europe and a handful of restaurants will not even serve you tap water and you have to buy it. This is in many countries too! Wtf it’s free and right there!!!

#20 Monarchies

#21 Idk if its all Europeans but Germans have a real big problem with staring like I owe them money. Also paying to use the bathroom in public spaces.

#22 It's not that it makes no sense but I've always been curious how carbonated water became the default in many places

#23 Open acceptance of BO

#24 My British grandma always had a plastic tub in the sink to soak dishes. It seems so weird to have a sink in a sink basically.

#25 The cute sounding police sirens. In America the police sirens seem like an urgent, semi-deranged warning to GTF out of the way, like **S**T'S GOING DOWN AND I'M NOT THERE!!!!! MOOOOOOOOVE!!!!!!!!"**



Meanwhile every European police siren I've heard just kind of politely annoy you out of the way. Like "bee doooo bee doooo, pardon me but a spot of bother has occured and I simply must hasten to it, pardon me as I simply must attend to it, pardon me."



And the police cars themselves are so small. American police cars are big and brawny, like they might need to make their own garage door into building. The European police cars I've seen, where they even put the people they arrest? Granted, I've only seen European police stuff on TV so there's probably a lot I haven't seen.

#26 Lack of public restrooms

#27 To all you Italians: why can’t I have a cappuccino past noon??

#28 Rent their whole lives. I saw this in Germany. I know it's becoming the norm in the US, too, but it just seemed weird to me the first time I visited 30 years ago that most Germans rented their entire lives and never even thought about buying a house.

#29 Do any Europeans have a clothes dryer? Why do I think that’s not standard?

#30 Europeans seem pretty content with their position in life and seem to accept that people won’t change their class/status. Maybe that’s just who I have met though

#31 Leaving the windows wide open in the summer. I get that you might not have A/C, but you need a damn window screen. You’re letting all the bugs in like that.

#32 Beans on toast.

#33 Dinner takes 6 hours

#34 Endless s**t talking over driving an automatic. Yeah, I don't drive a stick shift, I'm not a rally car driver, get over it.

#35 No top sheets on beds.



The first time I experienced "European Style" bedding, I was so confused. When I asked about the top sheet, I was told they only use a duvet. I'm a hot sleeper, so I didn't use it. Ended up sleeping without a sheet over me, which was uncomfortable. But, when in Rome...