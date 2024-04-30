ADVERTISEMENT

Although Europe is often praised for its diverse cultures, historical landmarks, and easy-to-travel countries, we have to admit that there are still some aspects that could be worked on. Such as air conditioning or Mexican food, just to name a few.

Seeing this as an opportunity to get an upper hand in the friendly debate between the US and Europe, Americans started listing all the things their country does better than the EU.

From national parks to burgers, there are definitely some aspects in which the land of freedom shines brighter than its neighbors across the pond.

#1

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe I am not American but their National and State Parks system is f*****g glorious. Services, lands set aside and protected, information, knowledgeable employees, infrastructure. NO ONE else is even close. I have lived in 6 countries and traveled to more than 60, I still dream of American parks.

new22003

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
42 minutes ago

A tenuous situation. There are some in this country who salivate at the idea of strip mining our national parks and wilderness areas.

#2

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Not paying to use the toilet

Phil_MyNuts

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
46 minutes ago

That's ok, I like paying for no gap and a clean toilet. 🤷‍♂️🙃 (No hate, just friendly stuff).

#3

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Comparing as someone who had lived in France, the USA, and the UK:

Salaries. Vastly superior in the USA. Customer service is also notably better!

jaiunchatparesseux

emmastowe1986
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited)

Yes, but I'd rather pay more tax and have access to free health care in an emergency and only have to pay peanuts for my prescriptions or be able to access welfare benefits if I can't work.

#4

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe From what I read, disabled folks' accessibility, like handicap parking, accessible bathrooms, ramps, etc. I've seen this relatively often. is this correct?

Select-Belt-ou812

arkadiuszjenczak
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
40 minutes ago

No. There are however no improved accesibility to many old buildings. By old I mean older than USA.

#5

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe The one thing I would really miss is the cultural diversity in every large city. Any night of the week, I can go get great Mexican, Ethiopian, Cantonese, Sichuan, Japanese, Korean BBQ, Soul Food, Jamaican, Vietnamese, Thai, Memphis style BBQ, other latin countries, tiki bars, Filipino, Mediterranean...

It really is nice to be a melting pot.

Mercury82jg

gerardjulien
gerard julien
gerard julien
Community Member
15 minutes ago

that's if you live in a big city, not in Idaho or Arkansas ! (lol) that person obviously never went to Europe !

#6

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Dryers. This was at least true comparing the US to the UK, who usually hang their clothes to dry, or have awful hybrid washer/dryers that don’t really work. Not sure if this is true across Europe.

costigan95

#7

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Theme Parks

Flashy_Row3219

emmastowe1986
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Yeah, the UK's biggest theme park is Alton Towers which is still fairly small by US standards. 👍

#8

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Lack of cigarette smoking (although vaping has picked up in recent years)

quaosqueen

#9

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe USA has the friendliest people in the world. This is coming from an immigrant who lived in many places around the world and the U.S due to my profession. It is also the easiest place in the world to do business as a foreigner because of how welcoming people are. In Europe and other places people put more emphasis on you being foreign when conducting business with you.

DifficultMovie155

#10

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Free water in concert venues and restaurants. I was at a concert in Europe, and one bottle of water was the same price as wine and beer at the venue. It was really hot, and some people fainted during the show

miserablearchitect·

#11

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Here in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles we have a Japanese restaurant owned by Koreans, chefs are mostly Mexican, and somehow no one is really fluent in English except for a few servers.

programaticallycat5e

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Yeah, sounds about right for the West Coast. Latinos and East Asians doing a lot of the work and I'm damn glad they're doing it.

#12

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe The blues. Most music genres that came after the blues were influenced by the blues or based on the blues, especially rock.

Traditional_Cost5119

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Especially Rock! Emphasis added. Example Led Zeppelin. Classic rock band who borrowed heavily from the blues. And we wouldn't have the blues without Jazz. Buddy Holly and The Beatles may have mainstreamed Rock and Roll but they got it all from African Americans.

#13

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Mortgages. Thankfully we still have FDR's 30 year fixed rate mortgage policy. I know buying a house is tough right now, but it would be a lot tougher, and for everyone, if our system worked like the 1920s or like Australia or the UK.

badluckbrians

#14

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe I concur with this. I'm from New Zealand and have lived on both continents. The US is far easier to meet people and settle in

iamminenzl

#15

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Technology innovation. Think back over the last 50+ years, microwaves to iPhones.

WellActuallyUmm

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
10 minutes ago

The IPhone uses chips mostly made in China. The cavity magnetron that enables microwave ovens was invented in England. OP needs to try harder.

#16

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Ice! I am originally from Eastern Europe and have been living in the USA for over 20 years. I was visiting my grandma over there and on a particularly humid day, I ordered an iced latte. The barista looked at me horrified 😂 she said they don’t have ice, so I asked her not to make my latte hot. She said ok… it was still piping hot.

No-Rip5491

arkadiuszjenczak
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Latte means milk. You wanted caffee latte, or latte macchiato. Learn correct names for beverages. And it is of course obvious that both of these beverages come hot. You have to froth the milk with steam. STEAM IS HOT.

#17

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe US it is still more open to entrepreneurship than it is in Europe. Lot of bureaucracy and all sort of regulation is holding back enterprising people. In the US all you need is good idea and willingness to put the hours into it and you can make it into sustainable business. You feel you can make it and have your chance in US, in Europe you are easily persuaded not to follow your dreams. Here in EU it is more going for socialistic utopia where you get cushy job and work until retirement mindset.

Exotic_Talk_2068

rayceeyarayceeya
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

"Entrepreneurship" AKA I have rich parents and millions of dollars to invest in whatever I want. That's how Muskrat got his start. "Entrepreneurship" is a piece of corporate propaganda.

#18

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Salaries for almost any kind of skilled labor. If you're in the bottom 20% you'll make more in Europe. If you're anywhere above that you'll make significantly more in the US.

molten_dragon

arkadiuszjenczak
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
34 minutes ago

And then spent most of it on the things we already paid for in taxes. And then die because you cannot afford that surgery anyway.

#19

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Dealing with hot weather. I hear so many Europeans crack jokes at how we have A/C everywhere and how we dress in loose, baggy clothing that is mostly made up in t-shirts and shorts, how we have to have ice in all of our drinks, how we are always thirsty and are drinking every other second. But then Summer hits them and there are always a rash of articles of Europeans dropping like flies in the heat.

Put in some window A/C units if you can't put in Central Air. Wear baggy clothing. Stay hydrated. For Pete's sake, take some tips from people who live through this sort of weather every year.

inksmudgedhands

#20

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Canadian here who has been to Europe and asia. This is subjective, but FOOD. Everyone assumes American food is bbqed burgers and hotdogs, but in reality the restaurant industry in the USA is competitive and delicious. They've got a good representation of many cultures with plenty of variety. People make negative remarks about huge portions contributing to obesity and whatnot. Just order smaller meals, or split it with your partner or family members and skip sugary drinks.

Gullible_Cricket8496

aasmith1401
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Weird, but my experience of food in the US (from 5 trips of at least a week) is the food quality is pretty low, even in upscale places. I was in an Italian restaurant in 2017, charging about $25 for a plate of pasta and they couldn’t tell me what was in the sauce “because they bought it in” (I have a dietary need). For that price I’d have expected them to actually make the food!

#21

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe The interstate roadway system is pretty damn impressive considering how huge the US is and that only one country was involved in its construction.

cyberdong_2077

arkadiuszjenczak
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
29 minutes ago

WAS IMPRESSIVE for its day. Now China builds more and better, and just basically everyone maintain their highways better than US - this is of course because US is so huge, which sadly makes maintaining the road network a financial impossibility.

#22

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Central air conditioning is something we take for granted in the US. I realized this when I started hearing countries in Europe getting summer heatwaves and people dying by the thousands

GammaGoose85

#23

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe BBQ and smoked meats. USA USA USA!

CBus-Eagle

#24

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Nationalized postal service.

xX_420DemonLord69_Xx

#25

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe I like that the streets are arranged as grids. It makes it a lot harder to get lost.

anon

#26

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Movies/cinema/entertainment

SavourTheFlavour

#27

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Software. Yeah, a lot of software sucks, but somehow, USA Software are most of the time the fist or the better option. There are a couple of exceptions like Tik Tok or SAP, but mostly USA software all around us

TingoAlTango

#28

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Free refills

hockeyflames

#29

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Work Ethic - the number of times I've seen Americans get up at 4:00am to hack ice off their pickup, before driving 200 miles to run an excavator all day, drive home in the dark and then work on building their mountain house for another 18 hours. It's just ridiculous

Their DIY stores are better too, they have everything, you can't even buy Sonotubes in my country without a trade account

EngineerRemote2271

nathbp1
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Working yourself into an early grave is not a good work ethic . Rather than work ethic think work/life balance.

#30

“National Parks”: 30 Things People Believe America Does Better Than Europe Sending people to the moon.

PathologicalLiar_

