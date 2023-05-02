Person Who Can’t Walk Told To Leave Their Wheelchair In A Special Area Before Going On A Ride, Maliciously Complies

You kinda sorta expect painfully obvious things to be self-explanatory. To everyone. However, it’s also obvious that not all are built the same.

Even if you have a very clear-cut situation, it might still boggle your mind that the decisions suggested are very questionable.

Until, that is, you follow the breadcrumb trail of reasoning back to the source. And then it all makes sense. And then everyone laughs and someone gets free tickets to the theme park with some food vouchers.

When you see someone in a wheelchair, there are some things you can safely assume. But even there some people, quite rightly, assumed the wrong things. But they were still right

A full-time wheelchair user shared a story of how they were told to leave their wheelchair in a specific area and just walk to the theme park ride

chroniccomplexcase

In the end, the manager caught wind of the situation and made it all right, but the person in the wheelchair found it funny. And hey, free stuff!

This one Redditor, u/chroniccomplexcase, who’s a full-time wheelchair user, was visiting a theme park with a friend of theirs. As they were about to enter a ride, the employee working there casually told OP to leave their wheelchair in the designated area to the side.

Wait, hold up. Did the employee just ask a person who relies on a wheelchair to leave their only method of transportation in this situation? OP didn’t hesitate and went down to the wheelchair parking area, where they simply enabled their brakes and waited. Because they couldn’t move otherwise.

The employee seemed a bit confused, but reassured OP that they could now proceed to the ride. Obviously, OP couldn’t as they were physically unable to walk, which confused the employee even more. Shortly after, the manager popped up and asked if there was a problem.

One quick back-and-forth later, the manager was mortified to hear what the other employee said, and reassured OP that everything would be resolved. As soon as the employee came back from engaging with another park patron, he was asked to explain himself. And what he said is quite unexpected.

You see, in his experience, every park patron who has gone on this ride used wheelchairs as a temporary means of transport. You know, people in recovery or whatnot. This made a lot of sense, which OP understood as a harmless misunderstanding and practically laughed it off, forgetting all about it once the ride was over. In fact, they were happy to see the employee being understanding and self-transformative.

The manager was still unhappy about it, though. He couldn’t stop apologizing, and did so profusely to make things right. Ultimately, once OP got off the ride, the manager made their theme park tickets free, and even gave them some food vouchers. Score!

The story soon found its way onto Reddit, where it now sits with 9,600 upvotes (with a 95% positivity rating). This also spawned numerous comments recalling various stories and happenings from people’s lives. These in particular show just how clueless some folks might be.

One commenter shared how there was this one med student who entered an elevator with the commenter and several other people in it, among whom there was a man in a wheelchair. The student casually said “Looks like someone just got a new pair of shoes,” hinting at the never-used shoes the man wore.

Another person shared how restaurant staff were reluctant to let him and his wheelchair-using wife be seated near the fire exit, for fear that the wheelchair wouldn’t let people leave in case of a fire. Yeah, as if it weren’t within the best interest of the wife to flee the fire too, thus not blocking the fire exit.

And then there was this comment about a person whose spinal condition had gotten worse and they were forced into using a wheelchair, though they could still stand up. For them, going to the store is always iffy as there is often that one guy who points out how they can stand, yet they are a “lazy faker” who chooses to sit in a wheelchair.

However, if you use a wheelchair, none of this should ever trigger you because, one, screw haters, but also the world doesn’t become less accessible because of the situation you’re in. It’s more challenging, sure, but it should never stop you from experiencing the world.

Take theme parks, for instance. Call the theme park and ask them about their wheelchair accessibility. They are sure to provide all the information and help you need around the park.

Also, most cart-based rides are more than accessible for people in wheelchairs. It’s not just because you’re safe in a cart in that case, but you can reach the station without having to get out of the wheelchair right up until you reach the ride itself. And get this: sometimes you don’t even need to get out of the wheelchair.

Oh, and get this, roller coasters are very accessible too, especially the inverted roller coaster (it’s the one that has your feet dangle freely). Just make sure to have a friend to help you out with the transfer.

