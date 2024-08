ADVERTISEMENT

Team Great Britain’s Adam Peaty alleged that fellow athletes were finding worms in their meals at the Olympic Village in Paris, France. The 29-year-old swimmer hit out at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games organizers for failing to provide competitors with adequate food.

“The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform,” Adam told iNews on Tuesday (August 6). “We need to give the best we possibly can.”

The athlete, who recently finished fourth in the 4x100m medley relay on the final evening of the swimming meet, continued: “Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible.

“But this time around… there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

Retired Olympic swimmer James Magnussen previously took a dig at the Olympics, writing in an op-ed: “From our sample size thus far, this Olympics is showing that it may be one of the toughest environments we’ve seen to produce world record swims.”

James further revealed: “They had a charter that said 60 percent of food in the Village had to be vegan friendly and the day before the opening ceremony they ran out of meat and dairy options in the Village because they hadn’t anticipated so many athletes would be choosing the meat and dairy options over the vegan-friendly ones.”

James shared: “The caterer had to rejig their numbers and bring in more of those products because surprise, surprise — world-class athletes don’t have vegan diets.

“They must have watched the Netflix doco Game Changers and assumed everyone was the same.

“But let me tell you, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Roger Federer — none of those guys are on a vegan diet.

“It seemed Paris wanted to be eco first, performance second at the Games.

“I don’t know if that’s a political stance, or if it’s a cost stance, but I think in the future we need to look to other options because the Olympics is the pinnacle sporting event in the world.

“These athletes train their entire career to perform at their best on this stage, and to try and do so from cardboard beds is just suboptimal.”

Nevertheless, Adam acknowledged that the Paris Olympics were the best Games in terms of fan engagement.

“We are listening to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously,” a 2024 Paris Olympic Games spokesperson told iNews. “Since the opening of the Village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days.”

The official continued: “As a result, the quantities of certain products have been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure that the service runs smoothly.”

Organizers also reportedly claimed they worked closely with teams’ nutritionists, but Adam believes that Paris 2024’s climate pledges – to make 60 percent of all meals served at the Games meatless and a third plant-based – have made it hard for many athletes to stick their normal diet.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes. I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?” Adam said.

He added: “I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough.

“The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best.

“I just want people to get better at their roles and jobs. And I think that’s what the athletes are the best sounding board for.”

The swimmer just recovered from COVID-19 and is currently battling a chest and ear infection. Moreover, Adam is on a potent cocktail of antibiotics and still says he feels “rough,” iNews reported.

Ariarne Titmus, who recently won an Olympic gold medal in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Swimming and an Olympic silver medal in the Women’s 200m Freestyle Swimming, previously slammed the “ridiculous” conditions inside the Olympic Village.

Australia’s queen of the pool is among a host of current athletes who have weighed in on the eco-friendly accommodation arrangements, which include polythene mattresses and beds made from cardboard.

Ariarne candidly opened up about her disappointment over not breaking her world record in the 400m Freestyle on July 27 despite smashing the Olympic record.

She reportedly said in an interview on July 28: “It probably wasn’t the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform.

“It’s definitely not made for high performance, so it’s about who can really keep it together in the mind.”

Team Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, aka “The Shark,” recently won gold in the men’s 100m backstroke despite claiming, “It’s hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon at the athletes’ accommodation, which has failed to impress this year.”

“There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad,” the 23-year-old previously complained. “Many athletes move for this reason: it’s not an alibi or excuse, it’s the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows.”

The swimmer continued: “Usually, when I’m at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I really struggle between the heat and the noise.”

Food offered at the Olympic Village has left athletes from around the world divided. Taking to her TikTok page earlier this week, Team Australia boxer Tina Rahimi gave a comprehensive tour of the Village’s dining hall.

In the video, which amassed over 5.1 million views, the athlete, who is Muslim, shared what type of halal options were offered to fellow Olympians abiding by Islam’s permissible ingredients.

“There’s pretty much all salad bars outside, and then different types of cuisine,” Tina described.

The competitor, who will face Team Poland’s Julia Szeremeta on Friday (August 2), went on to showcase French cuisine, which, at the time of filming, consisted of chicken and turkey.

“The hall is really, really massive,” Tina exclaimed before moving toward the “little halal section.”

“So, I’ve got like halal Turkey,” the featherweight boxer said. “There’s no chicken today and then the vegetables.”

As per the Aussie-Iranian sportswoman, the Village’s dining hall also offered pasta, dumplings, rice, noodles, an Asian selection, and more.

Adam recently finished fourth in the 4x100m medley relay on the final evening of the swimming meet

“Delicious,” Tina complimented the halal chicken.

Nevertheless, in a TikTok video viewed over 760,000 times, American Raven “Hulk” Saunders, who competes in the track and field’s shot put and discus throw, lip-synched to the words, “You disappointed me.”

Raven added the writing: “Eating in the Olympic Village like…” while also sharing in the caption: “It’s been a struggle.” The 28-year-old was seemingly trying to eat a piece of grilled substance, visibly hard to identify.

Singaporean swimmer Jing Quah debunked claims that there had been food shortages in the village, asserting that she had not been served undercooked meals.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old athlete admitted that the dining hall “lowkey always lacking salt though.”

Jing gave a candid “What I eat in a day” review in the Village, sharing glimpses in a TikTok video posted on July 31.

In the video, which amassed nearly 740,000 views, Jing filmed her breakfast, which consisted of mushrooms, scrambled eggs, some mozzarella, and a piece of bread.

“They also provide a whole table of garnishings and spreads,” the swimmer said before noting: “I just needed my salt though.”

She continued: “I don’t usually have that much protein in the morning, but because traveling around the village and to the pool takes so long, the protein keeps me satiated till lunch.”

Jing further described: “This place is massive, but the queues are always so long.” She then explained that she ate a beef patty, some cod, rice, carrots, and a “salmon Wellington thing” in the French section.

Food offered at the Olympic Village has left athletes from around the world divided

For dinner, the athlete ate carrots, sweet potatoes, fish, and chicken.

The apparent breakout star emerging from the Village’s dining hall was a simple chocolate muffin.

Norwegian Olympic swimmer finalist Henrik Christiansen has seemingly dedicated his whole TikTok page to the little treat.

In one video, the 27-year-old athlete got his teammate to lipsync to the viral TikTok sound: “I feel like you’re just here for the zipline,” replacing “zipline” with “chocolate muffin.”

At this point, Henrik turned to the camera, his mouth completely stuffed with his beloved chocolate muffin.

In another hilarious clip, the swimmer filmed himself battling with a traditional French pain au chocolat before uplifting his spirit again with, you guessed it, another chocolate muffin.

“French cuisine,” a reader quipped

