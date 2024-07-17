Woman Can’t Talk About Her Job And Is “Secretive” About Her Life, BF’s Mom Can’t Handle It

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re meeting your significant other’s family for the first time, it’s normal they might be a little bit nosy. After all, you’re a complete stranger to them. Maybe that’s why people don’t get along well with their in-laws. In fact, only 27% of couples say they get along with their in-laws.

When they act like this boyfriend’s mother, it’s easy to understand that statistic. This woman asked the internet whether she was being a jerk for not saying much about herself to her boyfriend’s parents and getting mad at his mother when she tried to get some info the old-fashioned way: by snooping inside her phone.

Going through someone’s phone is a serious violation of privacy

Image credits:Teona Swift (Not the actual photo)

But that didn’t stop this mother from trying to access her son’s girlfriend’s phone

Image credits:macniak (Not the actual photo)

Image credits:throwaway4928583

The girlfriend explained the reasons behind her secretiveness

The majority of the commenters agreed: the mother was way out of line

Others thought the girlfriend did this to herself by not preparing a cover story about what her job is