Woman Can't Talk About Her Job And Is "Secretive" About Her Life, BF's Mom Can't Handle It
Woman Can't Talk About Her Job And Is "Secretive" About Her Life, BF's Mom Can't Handle It

When you’re meeting your significant other’s family for the first time, it’s normal they might be a little bit nosy. After all, you’re a complete stranger to them. Maybe that’s why people don’t get along well with their in-laws. In fact, only 27% of couples say they get along with their in-laws.

When they act like this boyfriend’s mother, it’s easy to understand that statistic. This woman asked the internet whether she was being a jerk for not saying much about herself to her boyfriend’s parents and getting mad at his mother when she tried to get some info the old-fashioned way: by snooping inside her phone.

Going through someone’s phone is a serious violation of privacy

Image credits:Teona Swift (Not the actual photo)

But that didn’t stop this mother from trying to access her son’s girlfriend’s phone

Image credits:macniak (Not the actual photo)

Image credits:throwaway4928583

The girlfriend explained the reasons behind her secretiveness

The majority of the commenters agreed: the mother was way out of line

Others thought the girlfriend did this to herself by not preparing a cover story about what her job is

ADVERTISEMENT

Kornelija Viečaité

Kornelija Viečaitė

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Wow, it's good that OP keeps things to herself, because clearly any scrap of personal info is going to be broadcast. This is only the current focus for his mom, even if more were shared, the woman would be pushing boundaries and interfering. Set some ground rules and if BF won't help enforce them (sounds like he would), break up.

Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
MIL majorly overstepped. It's obvious that MIL can't be trusted. Like his brother said, they live in D.C.. Is she too stupid or nosy to figure out she has a government job that she can't talk about?

Sivi
Sivi
If you under strickt nda then you under strickt nda. the end

Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
MIL majorly overstepped. It’s obvious that MIL can’t be trusted. Like his brother said, they live in D.C.. Is she too stupid or nosy to figure out she has a government job that she can’t talk about?

Sivi
Sivi
If you under strickt nda then you under strickt nda. the end

