Woman Bothered BF Takes Long Showers, Picks The Bathroom Lock To See What He’s Doing
Many people are insecure about their looks. They might not like how their bodies look, or they might just be unhappy with a feature or two, like their nose or legs. Surveys show that 20% of adults feel ashamed of their bodies. Although other people might not even see it, we can always find something we don’t like about ourselves.
For this person, it was his body hair. Because he opted to regularly shave it, he usually took a long time in the shower. His GF grew suspicious of what he might be doing in there, so she decided to pick the bathroom lock and see. Panic and shouting ensued, and after a fight, the guy was confused about whether his reaction to this invasion of privacy was appropriate or if his GF was right to get mad.
A guy found himself in a relationship dilemma because his showers took too long
After his GF violated his privacy, he decided to ask people whether his reaction was inappropriate
The guy defended his reaction in the comments
Many people thought the girlfriend’s behavior was beyond strange
Others thought that both parties needed to grow up and that they were both at fault
Another situation where NO one would be saying "ESH" or stuff like "grow up!" if it were a woman/female who posted this instead of a man/male. Misandry is just as disgusting as misogyny. It's just as horrible and awful for a woman to pick open a locked bathroom door to "catch" their partner doing something as it would be for a man to do it to their partner. I'm female, and I HATE misandry as much as I hate misogyny. I also loathe when I see people screaming blame at men for being self-conscious about their appearance, or their body hair (OP's reason for being somewhat secretive about his long showers) when they would DEFEND a woman who was self-conscious about their appearance, or secretive about shaving their excessive body hair. Should OP just have been honest from the get-go? Yes, but that's not always an easy thing to do when you've been harassed/bullied about something before. tl;dr misandry is just as "wrong" and "bad" as misogyny, and just as damaging.
what basically happened she was so sure he was up to something bad that she assumed once she opened the door she could have a go at him shout at him and her doing that wouldn't matter. So when she forced open the door and saw it was nothing instead of backing down and apologising she doubled down and tried to make it about wasting water. And for everyone saying ESH imagine situation reversed guy forces open the locked door when his GF in there and she shouted at him not a single person would say ESH it would all be NTA he is abusive leave him or red flags but somehow its kind of acceptable this way.
Hope OP runs far and fast. She invaded his privacy because she expected to find him up to something with the plan to yell at HIM. She's full of sh*t about the water, and then plays the victim, locking herself in the bedroom, crying violence and abuse?! Guarantee she already had her lies to smear his name worked out in full detail, because she knows she was in the wrong. Hope he follows the advice I learned way too late: believe people when they show you who they are. She is doing just that. I'm disgusted how this would look if the tables were turned, but something tells me OP wouldn't be breaking into a locked door in the first place. This will only get worse. She's already manipulating him. The only thing she is scared of is the truth of her own mistake, distrust, disrespect, violation of privacy and manipulation being exposed. Guarantee she has plenty of friends to enable her nasty behavior. GTFO.
