Woman Bothered BF Takes Long Showers, Picks The Bathroom Lock To See What He’s Doing

Many people are insecure about their looks. They might not like how their bodies look, or they might just be unhappy with a feature or two, like their nose or legs. Surveys show that 20% of adults feel ashamed of their bodies. Although other people might not even see it, we can always find something we don’t like about ourselves.

For this person, it was his body hair. Because he opted to regularly shave it, he usually took a long time in the shower. His GF grew suspicious of what he might be doing in there, so she decided to pick the bathroom lock and see. Panic and shouting ensued, and after a fight, the guy was confused about whether his reaction to this invasion of privacy was appropriate or if his GF was right to get mad.

A guy found himself in a relationship dilemma because his showers took too long

After his GF violated his privacy, he decided to ask people whether his reaction was inappropriate

The guy defended his reaction in the comments

Many people thought the girlfriend’s behavior was beyond strange

Others thought that both parties needed to grow up and that they were both at fault