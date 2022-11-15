Husband Is Furious At Wife For Checking His Jeans Pockets Before Washing Them

You never know what you’ll find when doing your laundry. If you’re lucky, a few dollars or quarters that you forget you shoved in your pocket several days prior might magically appear. On a less fortunate day, however, you might open the dryer to find a stick of hot pink lipstick has melted all over your clothes and created a bit of a fuchsia tie-dye effect. (Yes, that has happened to me. Rest in peace the adorable sweater that it ruined…) To prevent tragedies like this from happening, it’s always important to check your pockets before washing clothes! But according to one man, that can be considered a major violation of privacy…

One woman recently posted on Reddit asking if she was in the wrong for emptying her husband's pants pockets while doing laundry. Below, you can read the full story, as well as some of the comments her post has received.

After being accused of snooping, this woman is wondering if she was wrong for emptying her husband’s pants pockets before washing them

The woman later responded to several readers and shared more context about the situation

When you get married, you’re entering an agreement to share almost everything with your partner. Your feelings, potentially all of your finances, your home, possibly your vehicle, household responsibilities and much more. And any two partners who live together, married or not, likely do their laundry together. It doesn’t make sense to separate the loads all the time, and most couples have an agreement that they will take turns doing the chore, assuming they both wash a bit of each other’s clothes/towels/etc. each time. So when an individual is already sharing essentially everything with their partner, it’s a little bizarre that there could be secrets lurking in their pants pockets.

Now, it’s natural and healthy to keep a bit of privacy from your partner. Not everyone wants to hear their spouse burp, and keeping fun secrets like what you are getting them for Christmas or planning for their birthday will certainly not hurt them. But there is a fine line between keeping some things private and buying a separate closet with a lock because you don’t trust your wife to stay out of your business. What could this man possibly be hiding that caused such a dramatic reaction? Some of the readers commented suggesting that he may have gotten involved in an affair or illegal activity that he wants kept hidden from his wife, but we have no proof, of course, so that’s purely speculation.

I want to give this man the benefit of the doubt, but his overreaction to this small event does lead your mind to wander. I’m sure if he just explained to his wife that it was a work document and thanked her for saving it before it got washed, there would have been no drama at all. But clearly this piece of paper was extremely important to him, and it would have been a tragedy for him if she took it or even saw what it was. According to licensed clinical social worker Jenni Jacobsen, there is a difference between privacy and secrecy in a relationship. Privacy is harmless, but secrets are information that would hurt your partner or your relationship if it got out. Keeping secrets can become dangerous and unhealthy.

Jenni also explains that it can be hard to define what exactly constitutes a violation of a partner’s privacy, as all couples set their own boundaries. But everyone is entitled to having some private conversations, whether it is a text exchange between family members or a Facebook group with your best friends. And some examples of trespassing upon a partner’s privacy might include reading through their journal, looking on their computer when they aren’t home or searching through their car. These acts are done without permission and display a lack of trust.

In this particular case, however, the husband willingly handed over his pants to be washed. His wife did not sneak into their closet while he was at work, and she was not looking to find anything suspicious. She simply didn’t want ripped up pieces of paper, coins or a pen ending up in their washing machine. We’ll never know what he was hiding on that piece of paper, but we can share our thoughts on whether or not this was an invasion of privacy. Let us know what you think about this dramatic husband down below, and feel free to share if you’ve ever had a similar conflict with your spouse. Then if you want to read another Bored Panda article featuring laundry drama, check out this story next!

