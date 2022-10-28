Husband Skips His Shift At Work To “Teach His Wife A Lesson” After She Didn’t Have Time To Iron His Shirt

Some days, it is harder than others to make it to work. You might wake up feeling exhausted, sleep through your alarm and end up running out the door wearing two shoes that don’t match, or you might just be dreading the day if you’re not passionate about your profession. But one way or another, we all manage to find a way to show up, even when we’re feeling off or we’re just not in the mood. You don’t have to look your best, or even perform your very best every single day, but you’ve still got to be there.

Well, most of us have to be there. One pilot, however, recently decided that he would rather skip his shift than show up sporting an unironed uniform. Below, you can read the full story that his wife posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, where she asked readers their thoughts on an argument that recently transpired between the two of them. We would love to hear what you think about the situation in the comments below, and then if you’re interested in reading a Bored Panda article discussing how challenging being a stay-at-home parent can be, check out this story next.

After she didn’t have time to iron her husband’s work uniform, this stay-at-home mom says he then tried to “teach her a lesson”

Image credits: throwRa6546009

There is a common misconception that stay-at-home parents have it easier than their spouses who go to work every day. One would think that this husband would understand how much his wife has on her plate though, because he lives with her and reaps the benefits of her labor. He should notice how much she takes care of for himself and their children, but given this story that she shared, he does not sound like the most considerate man in the world.

Being a stay-at-home parent may not be a paid position, but it is certainly still a full-time job, especially when you have three children like the mother in this story. According to Mass Live, stay-at-home parents work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs on average, when you factor in all of their responsibilities. They typically work 14 hour days, or 98 hours a week, starting their mornings at about 6:23am and ending their days around 8:30pm. As far as breaks are concerned, they usually only have about 1.7 hours of free time during the day.

If a stay-at-home parent was actually paid for all of their labor, they would be earning about $126,725 a year. Their “jobs” typically include cooking, cleaning, laundry, running errands, commuting children to and from school and to other activities, helping with homework, taking care of any pets and tending to the lawn and/or garden. So when this husband asked his wife to iron his uniform, he should have first asked if she even had the time. He could have easily ironed the uniform himself or gone to work without it being ironed. Surely that would not have been the end of the world.

What is even more concerning than the fact that his husband seems to have no regard for how busy his wife is, is the fact that he felt the need to “teach her a lesson”. Spouses should be partners who support each other; they should not jump at the opportunity to pick a fight or cause conflicts. If one partner has too much on their plate, the other should be willing to help out or at least be understanding that they cannot do everything. There were so many ways this husband could have handled this situation that would have been more appropriate and more respectful than becoming angry and placing the blame on his wife.

Readers assured the mother that she had done nothing wrong, while many called out her husband for exhibiting major red flags