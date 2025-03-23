Guy Immediately Assumes Breakup After Boyfriend Sees His Burn Scars: “GET OUT”

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples break up for many different reasons. The most common reasons for divorce are a lack of commitment, incessant arguing, and infidelity. Sometimes, a partner’s insecurity might also drive a couple to break up, and not the jealousy kind.

This couple faced a crisis because of one partner’s insecurity about his body. Having suffered a fire in childhood, the guy was left with severe burn scars and had issues with people seeing his body. After his boyfriend accidentally walked in on him in the bathroom, he freaked out and immediately called for a breakup. Panicked, the boyfriend turned for help to the internet.

RELATED:

A man walked in on his boyfriend in the shower and saw the burn scars he had from childhood

Share icon

Image credits: felipepelaquim / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Freaked out, the boyfriend immediately jumped to the conclusion that the guy wanted to break up

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRAGayRoommates

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely normal and common for burn survivors to have body image issues

For people who haven’t experienced similar trauma, it might be difficult to understand the boyfriend’s behavior. But it’s common for someone with severe burn scars to have grave body image issues.

According to the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC), around one-third of burn victims worry severely about the way their body looks, works, and feels after they’re first hospitalized.

The most common worries are about people staring, how they may react when they see their scars and anxiety about intimate scenarios. However, burn survivors also struggle with their body image internally. They may experience grief or sadness about the way they look, and, in some cases, their physical abilities before the accident.

When in social situations, many burn victims often freeze up or find it really uncomfortable when they have to explain how they got the scars. Some experts advise having an answer ready so it doesn’t take them by surprise.

It’s up to the person to decide how much they want to share. Saying something like “I was burned when I was younger, but fortunately I am back to doing all the activities I did before” can be enough if they don’t want to elaborate. However, some burn survivors claim that talking about their experiences helps them with emotional healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also okay to not want to talk about it. Telling that to people or having sort of a catchphrase, a reminder to be kind, can also help. One possible catchphrase to tell others can be “Remember to be gracious.”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Experts advise burn survivors to engage in grooming rituals with their partners so they feel more comfortable

Physical intimacy can be one of the biggest challenges for burn survivors. When researchers from the University of West of England spoke with burn survivors about common worries, romantic relationships came up often.

Many worried that burn scars would be unattractive to potential partners. Yet, at the same time, almost all of the respondents found that it’s very rarely an issue for their significant others.

One survivor’s partner thought her burns made her “unique”, another said that the burns made her different from everyone else and “that’s cool”. Other partners suggested that romantic attraction is not just about looks. One partner, Gary, argued that “beauty is so much more than skin deep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts at MSKTC explain that grooming activities with their partners can help burn survivors feel more confident and comfortable in their bodies. Activities such as styling hair, showering, shaving, and painting nails can improve readjustments to body image.

Also, getting used to a partner having physical contact with the burned skin might help. “Moisturizing or massaging your scars can help both of you to overcome any hesitation or the ‘fear of rejection’,” according to MSKTC.

Getting help from a professional also shouldn’t be taboo. There just are some things we ourselves or our partners cannot fix alone. Leaning on community, mental health professionals, friends, or family members can help in overcoming body issues.

People in the comments guessed that the man might’ve had a bad experience with a previous partner and that’s why he offered to break up

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

In a later update, the guy detailed how the couple worked it out, but the boyfriend still wasn’t open to individual therapy

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAGayRoommates