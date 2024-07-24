GF Says BF Doesn’t Put Effort Into Presents, Loses It After He Gifts Her Photos Of His Solo Trip
Giving and receiving gifts is an important part of any relationship. Receiving a gift, even a symbolic one, makes a person feel appreciated, loved, and seen, and it can strengthen the bond between two people. That’s if the recipient likes the gift, of course.
This couple ran into a disagreement about the boyfriend’s inability to give good, thoughtful gifts. While the girlfriend showered him with expensive, elaborate presents, the boyfriend decided to gift her a photo album with pictures of his last solo trip. Not sure whether she overreacted in her disappointment about the bad gift, the woman decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.
Giving and receiving gifts with your partner shows appreciation and brings you two closer
This woman had enough of her boyfriend’s bad gifts after receiving his solo travel photobook
The girlfriend gave more info about what her boyfriend is like in other aspects of the relationship
People said it’s not about the gifts; it’s about the fact that the BF doesn’t bother to make an effort
However, others called the girlfriend ungrateful and materialistic
The woman later posted an update, and the news wasn’t good
“Good riddance,” said people, congratulating her on getting out of a bad relationship
You are incompatible. He is not listening to what's important to you, and you feel gifts are something too important to compromise on. This won't resolve. You should not ask for gifted items back because you didn't like what was bought for you. It's not a transaction it's a gift. I do not understand your obsession with gifts, but its wrong to dismiss a subject so important to your partner and your BF not only ignores this but insults you about it. If you can't have a real conversation about whatever the underlying issue is that you seem to be using gifts to divine commitment or something, and he can't be respectful and drank about why he's doesn't like you buying things for yourself, neither of you are really relationship ready. Break up, get some self awareness and when you're more mature, date new people.
Yes, exactly. OP is using gifts as some type of symbol for their relationship, and he isn't. She must be unhappy with other aspects and is just focusing on gifts as a symbol for it. But if they can't talk about it, there's no hope of getting on the same page, they'll just end up resenting the other. Break up now.Load More Replies...
I'm not sure it's the gifts themselves or the thoughts behind the gifts. If she expects jewellery then yes, that's just being materialistic, but from what I can tell OP just wants something thoughtful, and thoughtful gifts don't have to cost a lot of money. After the update I'm quite sure OP's bf just doesn't really care about her that much in general, gifst aside.
She needs to be able to articulate it, even if not in the heat of an argument, what is bothering you about the gifts, if she has any hope of helping a partner understands. But clearly this guy isn't interested in fixing things, so don't waste time on him, just figure your sh1t out.
