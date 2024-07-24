Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
GF Says BF Doesn’t Put Effort Into Presents, Loses It After He Gifts Her Photos Of His Solo Trip
Couples, Relationships

GF Says BF Doesn't Put Effort Into Presents, Loses It After He Gifts Her Photos Of His Solo Trip

Giving and receiving gifts is an important part of any relationship. Receiving a gift, even a symbolic one, makes a person feel appreciated, loved, and seen, and it can strengthen the bond between two people. That’s if the recipient likes the gift, of course.

This couple ran into a disagreement about the boyfriend’s inability to give good, thoughtful gifts. While the girlfriend showered him with expensive, elaborate presents, the boyfriend decided to gift her a photo album with pictures of his last solo trip. Not sure whether she overreacted in her disappointment about the bad gift, the woman decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.

Giving and receiving gifts with your partner shows appreciation and brings you two closer

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This woman had enough of her boyfriend’s bad gifts after receiving his solo travel photobook

Image credits: AnnaStills / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ilikepeaches24

Image credits: Farknot / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

 The girlfriend gave more info about what her boyfriend is like in other aspects of the relationship

People said it’s not about the gifts; it’s about the fact that the BF doesn’t bother to make an effort

However, others called the girlfriend ungrateful and materialistic

The woman later posted an update, and the news wasn’t good

Image credits: Tirachard / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ilikepeaches24

“Good riddance,” said people, congratulating her on getting out of a bad relationship

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are incompatible. He is not listening to what's important to you, and you feel gifts are something too important to compromise on. This won't resolve. You should not ask for gifted items back because you didn't like what was bought for you. It's not a transaction it's a gift. I do not understand your obsession with gifts, but its wrong to dismiss a subject so important to your partner and your BF not only ignores this but insults you about it. If you can't have a real conversation about whatever the underlying issue is that you seem to be using gifts to divine commitment or something, and he can't be respectful and drank about why he's doesn't like you buying things for yourself, neither of you are really relationship ready. Break up, get some self awareness and when you're more mature, date new people.

sharkeydsc avatar
Aline
Aline
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, exactly. OP is using gifts as some type of symbol for their relationship, and he isn't. She must be unhappy with other aspects and is just focusing on gifts as a symbol for it. But if they can't talk about it, there's no hope of getting on the same page, they'll just end up resenting the other. Break up now.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is giving a book of his good times on his solo trip "to everyone he loves" oh my God, he is not just the main character in his mind he is the only character, what a narcissistic piece of doggy Doo Doo.

