GF Says BF Doesn’t Put Effort Into Presents, Loses It After He Gifts Her Photos Of His Solo Trip

Giving and receiving gifts is an important part of any relationship. Receiving a gift, even a symbolic one, makes a person feel appreciated, loved, and seen, and it can strengthen the bond between two people. That’s if the recipient likes the gift, of course.

This couple ran into a disagreement about the boyfriend’s inability to give good, thoughtful gifts. While the girlfriend showered him with expensive, elaborate presents, the boyfriend decided to gift her a photo album with pictures of his last solo trip. Not sure whether she overreacted in her disappointment about the bad gift, the woman decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.

Giving and receiving gifts with your partner shows appreciation and brings you two closer

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This woman had enough of her boyfriend’s bad gifts after receiving his solo travel photobook

Image credits: AnnaStills / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ilikepeaches24

Image credits: Farknot / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The girlfriend gave more info about what her boyfriend is like in other aspects of the relationship

People said it’s not about the gifts; it’s about the fact that the BF doesn’t bother to make an effort

However, others called the girlfriend ungrateful and materialistic

The woman later posted an update, and the news wasn’t good

Image credits: Tirachard / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ilikepeaches24

“Good riddance,” said people, congratulating her on getting out of a bad relationship