13Kviews
140 Worst Gifts Ever Received, Shared By The Bored Panda Community
13Kviews
Receiving a gift is generally thought to be a pleasant experience. However, certain gifts can be a disaster rather than a delight and might leave you with feelings of sadness, anger, or disappointment. Sometimes it's the circumstances surrounding the presentation of a gift that can change its meaning from exciting to hurtful.
I decided to learn more about what makes an awful gift and asked our Panda community to share their worst experiences yet.
This post may include affiliate links.
When I was 10, I lost my cat to the road because my mother didn't believe in indoor cats, I was devastated. A few weeks later for x-mas, my aunt gave me a book called 101 Things To Do With A Dead Cat. I spent the rest of the evening crying.
20 years later, I sang Ding Dong the Witch is Dead in my head at her funeral. She was a hateful woman.
Nothing. My family forgot to get me anything at all for Christmas one year. The husband and kids all forgot. I was in my 40s but felt like a child that had been kicked. I've never forgotten how it felt.
My whole family forgot my birthday when I was eight. It was a Saturday and when I asked why no one had wished me happy birthday my mother got a look like she’d just swallowed tobacco juice. She took my sister and came home with boxes of garage sale junk. Then a week later she threw most of it out saying “you didn’t want it anyway.” Good times…
My mother bought me a dress from a high-end fashion catalog that I had been drooling over for weeks. I was ecstatic until I noticed it was the wrong size. I was about to tell her the seller made a mistake, but she cut me off, saying "Something to work towards will motivate you to lose weight." She intentionally ordered a medium, I wear XL. My Christmas gift was just a new way to fat-shame me.
She told me about her plans to buy an expensive NFL team jacket for my brother's birthday... Something he and my father had both admired.
She said she was ordering a size medium. He wore an XXL. She said she refused to buy a larger size "so he'll get off his lazy butt and do something about his weight."
I told her she was psychotic and cruel and that she shouldn't bother buying it since neither of us would be coming home for any more celebrations.
She told me I was disgusting and selfish and an embarrassment.
Nice, huh?
If my mother was like that ( she is annoying in different way) I’d probably say to her that ”when you die, I’ll buy the smallest and cheapest coffin. So you better start dieting so I don’t have to chop you into pieces so I can fit you in there”. Sorry for being macabre, but parents who shame their children get no sympathy from me.
At the time I was mortified my great-aunt gave me underwear for Christmas, but now that I realize she was very poor but a complete sweetheart, it was actually the best present I have ever received. It's not a coincidence she was born on Valentine's Day, and I miss her every day.
I love when I get underwear and more happy when it's socks. But I guess it can get embarrassing sometimes 😇
My weirdo father gave us 3 boys each a special present one year. He gave me a dirt bike (imagine my excitement), my brother the key (to my dirt bike, and I didn't get one), and my other brother - he gave all the gas. Apparently, nothing worked without something from my brothers. We all had to get along to make it go . . . . I'm not sure if my pop was genius or demented. (Probably both)
He was something else. One year as a punishment he made us pick up all the acorns on the farm and plant them in neat rows. That wasn't too bad, but then he had us un-plant them and put them all back. It took forever ! ! ! ! ! ! !
Our Christmas gift at work was a chocolate-covered apple. For the Christmas potluck (yes, we had to provide for our own party) I sliced mine up and brought it. The boss's face!
Over the years I have collected quite a stash of gifts that I have never used for one reason or another. Someone once gave me a nose hair trimmer in the shape of a great, big, yellow finger, for example. So I understand the motivation behind this thread. I just don't agree with it.
Every time I have chosen and given a gift to anyone, it has been done with the intention of improving that person's day, even if it only raises a brief smile. When I receive a gift I only consider what is in the giver's heart rather than what is in the parcel before me. So even if the gift is a great, big, yellow finger, I am grateful for it, because it shows that the giver cares enough to go out, choose it, buy it, and wrap it. And great, big, yellow fingers can't be that easy to wrap.
My inlaws expected a gift for every single holiday (including birthdays, retirements, and anniversaries) even when we were struggling, but when my birthday came around they gave me a card without anything written inside except their names. A gift isn’t necessary, but you can’t even say something nice?
Give them what they give you for their birthday. Then see how they react.
A birthday card from my dad, three months late, and he spelled my name wrong.
No one wished me Happy Birthday when I turned 11. They completely forgot about it because it was on a Monday and we had to celebrate it on the weekend (which was fine by me). I just wanted someone to say something nice to me on the very day I was born, even if I wouldn't get a present. Instead, I got yelled at for "being selfish".
For me, it wasn't the worst birthday present, but the worst birthday "day".
That’s terrible!!! Say Happy Birthday to that little 11 year old girl for me… hugs!
This text for me from my mother.
"Your uncle died today, happy birthday".
Edit. It is supposed to say from my mother.
My family went on vacation to Disney World while I was in school and sent me complementary hotel toiletries as a gift.
Oh dear god! I might as well bring you to Busch Gardens, down here in Florida. Don’t worry. My family has a annual pass 😉
The same distinctive bottle of alcohol I gifted them 2 years earlier.
I stopped putting thought into gifts after once looking in the Goodwill box at my parent’s house and seeing half the things we’d given them and my sisters piled in there. I especially gave up on my sister when she threw the stuffed koala bear I brought back from Australia in the donate box. Note: I rescued him.
Almost all the gifts I received from my late aunt. Old-fashioned, worn-out bags or clutches that she wouldn't wear anymore; stained clothes (which sometimes had holes too); outdated touristic guides from the '60s; any object that she wanted to get rid of; useless flyers and ads that she'd collect from her vacations. I felt angry and humiliated, and all the "gifts" ended out in the trash bin after her visits.
There is a lesson I learned from this - never treat people like that. Get a proper gift. A flower or some fresh fruits are rather cheap and will always be better than your personal trash. And if you still decide to give personal items, make sure they have some value (such as a useful book, a jewel, or an old painting).
I once read a book about etiquette written in the 70s. It’s in Finnish, called Käytös- ja tapatieto. Loosely translates Knowledge of behaviour and manners. When it comes to giving someone a gift, the book states that one should always respect the wishes of the recipient, within reason, of course. If the recipient wishes a brand new Mercedes, then buy them a miniature car if you can’t buy a real one. And if the recipient specifically says they don’t want gifts, or certain types of gifts, you don’t get them that. It is a matter of respect and reason. One does not ask for ridiculous things and is not given ridiculous things. I find gifts a delicate matter. If you don’t know what to give, ask what is preferred. If you can’t give what they want, whatever the reason, smart and tactful recipient understands that one does not always get what one wants. Giving someone useless trash as a ”gift” is a profound way of showing disrespect. And proably sign of mental disorder.
I'm not religious, but my grandparents are. When I was 14 they gave me a copy of The Purpose Driven Life, a Christian book. I stuck it on my shelf and was like, oh well, whatever, not gonna read it. I felt kinda crappy about it because they made it clear they thought I was going to hell.
Six months later my best friend pulled it off the shelf and started flipping through it, reading passages ironically, and found $20 bills tucked into the pages randomly.
Like. They were trying to pay me to convert? It was pretty funny at the time. We shook the cash out and spent it on pizza. That part of the present was great actually. But the book, not so much.
In hindsight, I laugh about it. I thought this list could use a laugh, a lot of these are sad.
In the psych ward right after being diagnosed as autistic (I am not saying that is a bad thing pls don't construe it as such) someone sent me a copy of a room called earth, this book about an autistic woman, all about how she was one of the good ones because she could socialize and go to parties and flirt with men and dress fancy. I don't know who it was from, but the 3 people that were sending me books are all really kind and accepting so I think they just hadn't read it. In contrast, one of my favorite staff lent me a copy of the curious incident of the dog in the night time. I loved it, and bought a copy when I got out. Ms. Nat if you somehow see this you made my time there a lot better
A bottle of wine with the price tag still attached - $1.00.
A book on how to handle my introverted mindset.
I grew up in a rural area. Neighbors were miles away. I was the youngest of 3 and we were many years apart in age.
In other words, I only had “school” friends.
Yet, my parents got me multi-player board games. Like, sorry, you won’t be getting to the Head Of The Class in this Game Of Life.
A metal strap watch. From my ex. Despite him knowing that I absolutely hate metallic stuff. I don't wear even any kind of jewelry. I despise wearing any. All this after 6 years of being together. The added insult was him saying 'giving you gifts has become an obligation'
I don't like jewelry. When I did wear it. It was the first thing that came off when I walked through the door at home. Even before my shoes. Wearing jewelry gives me anxiety. I can't keep my hands off of it. I'm married but retired my wedding ban years ago. I would fidget with it all day.
I got a rotten pumpkin... Worst. Birthday. EVER.
Who gave it to you? I'm just curious, because- Well, come on! Who'd give someone a ROTTEN. PUMPKIN.
Not a gift for me, but my in-laws gave my son a trash can a few birthdays ago.
These gifts are getting worse and worse... I'm losing faith in humanity's ability to give good gifts...
For my 17th birthday, my mother gave me a carton of cigarettes. This was about a month after my stepfather and I had a knock-down drag-out fight, which I lost. She made her choice as to which one of us was more important. I was living with my father at the time. The worst part? Christmas was three weeks later and guess what I got for that one?
Another carton of Marlboros.
My mom has received some pretty awful gifts. One year, my dad got her a pedometer for her birthday and nothing else. For mother's day, my grandparents gave her a broom. I still feel bad for her.
One Christmas in the 60s Dad gave Mom formal elbow length gloves that you'd wear to a gala of some sort. They had never done anything like that and they were never going to do anything like that. Turns out Dad was seeing the mother of one of my classmates. Did he get the gifts mixed up?
A birthday card, wishing me a Happy 30th Birthday. On my 29th birthday. From my mother.
Used foot lotion. It was a secret Santa in the family that year. My youngest sister gave it to me. I guess she was too young to realize she could spend money instead of stealing it from our mom's closet 🤷♀️
My mother-in-law came to visit us for Christmas. Our relationship was already rocky as she would wait for my husband to leave the room and then start berating me about my weight.
(I was hit by a car when I was walking while pregnant, so I put on a lot of weight from bed rest and just haven't been able to lose it.) And when she wasn't making me feel self-conscious, she was talking down to her partner and generally treating him badly.
She's also a hoarder who lives on attending and doing yard sales. Lives. For. It.
I didn't have high hopes for Christmas. I wasn't expecting any gifts from her, and I was okay with that. Four or five gifts in for my husband she tossed me a small package.
Inside? A rusted angel ornament.
"I hope you like it, I couldn't sell it at the yard sale for a nickel."
The trash gained an angel that year, and now she doesn't gift me anything at all anymore.
Bonus, she doesn't come to visit anymore either. Merry Christmas to me!
I got a sponge with a face drawn on it for my birthday, courtesy of my Uncle Corey. He didn't get any birthday cake.
My dad got a potato dressed like him. He was "El Papa" because dad in Spanish is "papa" and so is potato. He lasted two years in the freezer. We threw him out once we moved because he went bad on the trip.
Used soap! My grandparents were poor farmers and never gave gifts to my brother and me. Except for one year, I received a gift in the mail, wrapped and everything! I was 9 and felt so special. Inside was a large, pink, scented heart soap. Okay .. then I noticed a line around the middle, it opened up and there was a key made of soap inside. It had been used a few times already. I was so sad!! It took me years to realize how poor they really were and had probably gotten it from their church not knowing that it had been used! But at 9…
The Evil Goat Puzzle. My uncle took a photo of some mountain goats, got the photo turned into a 2,000-piece puzzle, and gave it to my grandparents. It would've been cool, but the resolution of the photo was so bad, and the colors were all the same (just gray, black, brown, and white) so it took us MONTHS to finish. Every time anyone visited my grandparents, they'd have to work on the Evil Goat Puzzle. My grandparents just couldn't manage it on their own.
(Oh, I forgot to mention! When my grandparents first started working on the Evil Goat Puzzle, my uncle decided to help them. They made a lot of progress in the first couple of days. Unfortunately, they'd started it on the kitchen counter, so they had to move it to another table. My grandma was about to move it using some cardboard, but my uncle got frustrated and took the whole thing apart. It was a bad, bad day.)
Everything my mom and stepdad bought me as a kid. Literally, everything felt like it was designed to remind me that they had no idea who I was or were intentionally ignoring what they should have known about me.
Usually, really girly/feminine gifts when I was an overt tomboy (trans but we didn't have the verbage for that in the 90s), but not as like a manipulative tactic, they didn't care that I was a tomboy at all, they weren't trying to change me, they just didn't bother to notice anything about my personality. I kept just asking to go to the library more often or get new books, and the closest thing they did was get me American Girl books which were waaay below my reading level and not my preferred genre. I pointed out a cheap boys' bike at a thrift shop, and they got me a more expensive one that was a brand new heavy pastel pink cruiser with streamers. Even when they'd ask what I wanted they just didn't listen.
To their credit I never told them I didn't like the things they got me, that felt like it would be super rude, but it was hurtful and uncomfortable enough over the years that I stopped talking about my birthdays in hopes they would just forget.
There was a year when one sister got a scrapbook set (complete with scissors, paper books, embellishments, etc). Another sister got a new TV, brother got tires for his truck... I got a pair of $7 earrings that were hideous.
Husband: sister and brother had tons of presents, beautifully wrapped, including new PlayStation... He received a black garbage bag of clothes- not in his size, with the clearance Kmart sticker on them. Nothing wrapped nicely. Just the trash bag.
I seriously want to find these people and gift them “gifts”👊🏻
After 25 years of marriage, husband forgot my birthday. When I reminded him, he insisted I was wrong, but said he had my card in his car. He came back with a sloppy stupid note written on trash from his car. We're divorced, of course. Maybe he remembers his new wife's birthday, I don't know, as long as he remembers my support check, I'm very happy.
He gaslit you by claiming you were wrong about which day you were born??? Wow!!!!
Suddenly a lot of makeup... Right after I came out as nonbinary.
I got back at her by using it to do goth makeup, clown makeup, and sfx stuff and sending her pictures.
my dad gave me a pizza pan he originally bought to try out on a frozen pizza because he forgot to buy me an actual gift
A baby pink, polyester pants suit with a matching bejeweled sweater. For my 30th birthday. Apparently I was a “grown up” now and expected to dress as such. Shrug.
I'm 40 and currently wearing a Boba Fett sweatshirt over a Bad Batch tanktop. And socks with pumpkins on them.
nothing at all! any and all gifts are appreciated here
I still laugh about this. I absolutely do not like cake. Don't like the texture. Don't like the sweetness. Just not a fan. Never was. For my birthday I always ask for a pie instead of a cake. My wife and I were together for several years at this point and she knows my unusual dislike of cake and had always gotten me some type of pie. I loved every one. One year. She gets me a chocolate cake. I'm weird and don't like chocolate either. The wife and kids were happy to finish the cake. I bought myself a pie during my lunch break.
not me, but my husband. my mother didn't like him, but then again, she didn't like anyone. she gave my husband a mcdonalds happy meal toy one year. and another year, she gave my brother cans of slimfast, all wrapped individually.
A coupon for an online dating service... At a time when I wasn't even halfway my divorce and my children didn't want anything to do eith me under the influence of their father. So I was absolutely NOT feeling like a new relationship.
Thank god my children eventually reached out to me and we were reconnected after 2 years :)
For my 35th birthday, my mother gave me absolutely nothing, not even a card. I wouldn't have cared, but 6 days earlier, she gave my husband a card, $100 and a beautiful cake. One of the many reasons she is no longer allowed in my life.
This sounds like a narcissist who was always trying to compete with you. I’m so so sorry regardless of her intention.
my birth
I am sending you ten hugs and ten kisses. Just know that world isn't all bad. Sometimes we have to really search for the good but it is there. Please know that even though I don't know you, I care about all human beings. So someone cares about you.
One year, I gave lovely gifts to my brother, his wife and two kids for Christmas - but all I got was a fake potatohead with watercress for hair.
I kept waiting for the 'real' gift, but none came...
When I was seven, my great-grandma bought my 2 cousins hundreds of dollars worth of toys, which I got to see them open. Then I was given my gift, volume 1 of an animal encyclopedia that you got for free with any purchase at the grocery store. I was pretty excited at first thinking about all the books I was going to have to read when the rest of the series came, until I found out volume 1 was the entirety of my present.
That’s the kind of thing you never forget - what a beeoch
Spoons.
My dad thought it would be a fun joke to give his son, fresh home from college after having eaten nothing but soup for a month...spoons. For Christmas. This was after I had told them all about what I had been going through. It was the first present I opened. I was so heart broken while he just giggled like he'd done something clever. I just dropped them and went back to my room and locked the door sobbing. Both me and Mom were so upset by that Christmas and the lack of effort he put into getting us anything that we actually didn't celebrate Christmas the next year. I don't know if he ever learned anything from the experience. I've given up caring about people who don't even know me...
that's what I'm trying to do too, not care about people who don't even know me or care about me! Good for you for figuring this out! I appreciate the brilliant way you put this so that the lightbulb went off in my head and I completely understand what I need to do now! Thank you very much Let's try and fill our lifes with people who do care about us
my cousin once gave me a plus-sized catalog to banana republic. for my birthday. needless to say, it made me feel terrible. i love making him feel bad about it though :)
QUARANTINE ON MY SWEET SIXTEENTH... thanks to my lovely friend who gave it to me.🤣 I was not really ready to deal with that at the time so I just slept the entire day. At one point I got up because I got hungry and Im sitting on the couch having tea when my little sister (13) comes up to me and asks " So, you're 16 now...how does it feel?" And I, still half asleep replied " I'm too old for my age' then put my cup away and crept back into bed. One year later, it still remains one of our family inside jokes. I got an e-poster my little sister designed this year with this "quote" on it🤣
Everything that I was given from my MIL.
My brother once got me to wrap my own Christmas present, saying it was for his girlfriend's parents. I was so careful to do a nice job and make it look perfect for them. Then to my surprise the gift that I had been so happy to help wrap and make special had my name on it... I guess I should have been happy for the present - it was a cassette tape of my new fave band at the time (I know, I am dating myself) but I felt so let down that he would trick me like that when I put so much effort into what I thought was helping him do something nice for someone else.
This seems like a sibling type of thing to do that backfired.
When I was 15, I went to my boyfriends family for Xmas, his mother gave me dish cloths “For when we get our first place together”
She was planning your wedding or at least cohabitation at 15? Creepy.
Trust issues! At Christmas when I was 7 or 8 I was on the phone with my auntie who lived abroad and she said she would send me something for my birthday (which was a few weeks later). I was excited - what kid wouldn't be? My birthday came, but the gift didn‘t. I thought nothing of it....maybe it takes so long, because the package comes from abroad (neighboring country). I checked the mailbox every day after school - it was long after Easter when I finally stopped. It didn‘t get lost in the mail, she simply forgot.
Moral of the story: Never promise something you can't or won't keep - especially to a child.
Coal in a iPhone box...
I was once given a button-up furry coat… without the buttons.
I was about 12. I desperately wanted to learn to play the guitar but I didn’t possess the instrument. One day my dad came home with a toy guitar. I was so disappointed and so angry that I tossed it in the closet. I never did learn guitar.
My advice: Learn guitar, become a wealthy rock star, and don't give him any of it.
Every year on Christmas morning I have to sit and watch as my kids, husband, and mother in law open gifts that I have spent a lot of time and thought into getting while I'll be lucky to even receive one gift. Also, this year on my birthday I didn't receive anything.
You don't have to give gifts to other adults when it's not reciprocal. If your husband and inlaws don't buy gifts for you, there's no reason for you to give to them.
My old boss gave me a gift card for a restaurant I don't enjoy, Swiss Chalet, and worked for only one restaurant in the entire franchise.
Said store was on the other side of town, which I never go to.
I don't remember the amount specifically, but I think it was either $25 or $50.
For a wedding gift in 1970, my Dad presented me with a 1968 Mercury Colony Park with a 390 Cubic Inch engine, seating for 6 adults, 4 kids in back, got about 12 mpg. Similar to the family wagon in the movie Summer Vacation.
Perfect for a A1C (E-3) stationed in Marysville, CA, traveling to Tacoma, WA frequently (sarcasm font needed).
This is can be a tutorial on why you should proof read your post before posting it, they cannot be edited nor deleted. The important data is the wedding gift was in June 1973, with the Oil crisis starting, with gasoline rationing and lines for refueling your car. Thanks, Dad!
Got a trip to spain from my mother. As soon as we took of, she told me I have to pay for it.
Tell her, "Yeah, that's OK. I'll just have to save up for it." Then write her a check and put it in her casket.
Three offcuts sawn off a log and varnished for a wedding gift. Apparently the person was trying to pass them off as high-end 'plates. We passed them off as high-end bin fodder
When I was a kid I had a favorite Barbie doll with long hair. I loved her so much and brought her with me everywhere. I had an Aunt who told me she was going to do something for my doll for my birthday and so I thought she was making her a little outfit or something, so I gave her the doll and on my birthday she gave her back to me with her hair chopped short and she said, "isn't it so chic? She looks so modern and pretty!!" I was legit so upset about it. It's not like her hair will grow back you jerk!
I'm 43 and still salty about it. I was talking to my mom just the other day because the aunt had called for the first time in a while and I just squinted my eye and she knew I was thinking about what she did to my doll, lol.
My ex MIL once got me a tomato red blouse with a high neck & had long streams that were to be tied to make a large bow at the neck. It was hideous. To top it off she got me a size 12 (I've always been a petite person). 🙄
That sounds cute to me. The wrong size thing sucks, though. My grandmother used to do that: buy me clothes (pink clothes, even though I hated and still hate pink) in sizes way to small for me.
In the Netherlands we have a holiday called Sinterklaas where it's costum to give kids a big bag filled with gifts on December the 5th. When i was 10, someone (i assume my moms abusive ex) left a huge "present bag" filled with just trash. He also told me i would probably grow up to become a red district worker. Once again, i was only 10 years old.
A funeral plot for my 18th birthday
A pair of used socks from my aunt and uncle. The icing on the cake is my sister got an adorable fluffy deer plush while being told she was their favorite niece. They didn't even try to whisper. -_-
A pair of China pig figurines. One was in a baseball uniform, one was in workout gear. I do not play baseball, nor am I a gym person; I don’t like pigs and I don’t collect figurines of any type. This was from a boyfriend for whom I’d bought clothing from his favourite store and a game he’d been in raptures over. China frigging pigs.
The cheapest weaving loom my rich aunt could buy.
This is going to sound ungrateful. A sewing machine. I had saved up and bought myself a basic but reliable sewing machine which I loved and used all the time. My MIL had a fancy sewing machine and was upgrading to an even fancier one so for my birthday gave me the one she was replacing, saying now I could sell my old one. I appreciated the kind thought but preferred my own trusty machine. I knew it would sound ungrateful so I sold my machine as instructed. The gift machine was "temperamental" and I never really enjoyed sewing as much as I had before.
I wonder if she did that deliberately. Perhaps she felt you were stealing her thunder by also sewing. Perhaps you were better at it and she wanted to stop you.
I got a cheap Christmas decoration from a great aunt I don’t really know. She had me for the family secret Santa. She got it for me because apparently “I was too old for toys” I was 10 at the time.
I lived with my boyfriend in college, and we had to walk 7-8 blocks to the laundromat from our apartment. For Valentine’s Day one year, he bought me a folding cart, so I didn’t have to wait for his help to do “our” laundry. I could do it all by myself.
Your response should have been "Great, now that doing the laundry only requires one of us, we can take turns!"
I've had my share of forgotten birthdays and hideous gifts (I love you, Gran, but Hulk-green, hairy winter boots, reminiscent of Mr Burns' gorilla vest or artificial grass with long, stiff, 4cm long bristles?! Where did you even find those?)
But the worst gift, and I say this with a heavy heart as a lover of all books, came from my mother. A few weeks before my 24th birthday, I told her my boyfriend and I were getting married. My birthday came and I received a small stack of books (not wrapped, no card, just handed over to me) which as a bookworm, I was excited about until I saw what they were. My mom being a devout catholic (me, not so much) gave me: 1. book on the evils of premarital sex (well, that boat had sailed already and you had me out of wedlock, mother!), 2. pamphlet on how the more children one has the better and a refresher on how sex works (I'm 24, mother! Also, your only child?) and the top prize goes to number 3: oversized, fully illustrated encyclopedia-size tome on procreation, family planning, etc. One of the chapters featured a series of full-page images of a woman, stripped naked, on a table with her legs open among blood, faeces and other unidentified gore, at various stages of giving birth. She was surrounded by men, fully dressed in black and wearing masks (mind you, I didn't particularly expect them to be naked as well!) somehow giving the feeling that this was a ritual performed by a cult and not a normal hospital birth. I was traumatised that day enough that I never wanted to have children. The books *somehow* were lost when I moved in with my husband. Never read any of them.
For my 21st, my mother gave me a bunch of flowers (carnations). Not great for a milestone birthday, but not the worst... until she told me that she was going to give me a family bracelet, but after she had it valued, decided to keep it! I think, actually telling me that, was one of the meanest things she could have done... To this day I can't even look at carnations without being reminded of that.
And yes, she's very well off. And no, I won't get that bracelet when she dies, as 1) she eventually sold it and 2) I'm pretty sure I'm not in the will anymore.
A tether ball set when I was positive I was getting a BMX bike and had to wait a week after Christmas to get it due to travel.
So you had to spend a week pretending to be excited or at least pleased for something you didn’t want while also being bummed you didn’t get something you wanted, but not letting your disappointment show? This is my issue with gifts.
A puzzle 😭 I just don’t like puzzles and I can barely do them-
For my high school graduation, now many years ago, my aunt hand sewed me a polyester caftan that looked like something Mrs Roper from "Three's Company" would wear. It was basically a tent with a hole for my head and two holes for my arms and made with hideous fabric. I know she meant well, but seriously, what 18 year old would wear something that looked like it belonged to a 55 year old - no me.
This is why I hate getting gifts. The people I share life with know this about me and I’m always so individually grateful to each other them who acknowledge my special moments but don’t gift anything to me. Because since I was young I felt tortured by what I’ve felt to be disingenuous & dishonest reactions to things I genuinely don’t care for. And I just hate having things for the sake things. There have been times I’ve been resentful for having to pretend I appreciate something I don’t, all because I love their intention and sentiment. But if they really want to show me appreciation or consideration, words work better than things. This social construct of gift obligation and pretend appreciation for me is an example of the shallowness we allow in order to spare feelings. Gifting works when it’s unexpected & personalized. Otherwise, it just feel forced & obligatory.
A coffee bean candle for my 30th birthday, from some "friends" who commented sarcastically that the gift could help me "chill a bit". It was a dreaded birthday for me, I felt old and done, and I was going through a rough time in my life. The last thing I needed was sarcasm. But 10 years later I gave one of these friends for his 40th a Yankee candle called "Sweet nothings", so... 🤷🏼♀️😚
UGH. That would probably be a Barbie doll. I'm a trans boy and the Christmas after I told my family they all got me a Barbie doll. F**k them
Not me but my grandmother. I was the oldest of all her grandchildren and from the time I was 4 until her last grandchild turned 18 about 25 years later, every grandchild gave her chocolate covered cherries for every special occasion. I have 12 siblings and cousins. Turns out grandma was allergic to cherries but my 12 year old uncle who took me shopping that first time wasn't. Grandma was too polite to tell her progeny until all of us were out of school.
I HATE how so many people, especially grandmas, feel like their feelings and wishes are not as relevant or important as other's. My grandma rarely ever used to say how she feels, but recently, she found the courage not only to tell US, but even to return a sweater in a store and ask for her money back. I will never delete my voice mail, because she once called me from the hospital, to proudly tell me that she did after all ask the nurse for a tea when she felt like it. She had been thirsty for an hour, but didn't "want to be a bother", until I told her that it's absolutely valid to ask, even if they might not get around to it immediately. It's possible to change things, even past 80!
A few years ago I finished writing my PhD after years of work. My supervisor gave me a chocolate biscuit past its sell date for months. I never had the chance to defend my PhD so I gave up a few months later
It's not too late. You have done the work, go back and get the certificate!
When I was 5 my mom told us 3 kids that my dad would be coming home from work with a big surprise. He was going to be bringing home some big present. She got us pumped up. I was so excited and my mind went crazy imagining all the wonderful things he could be bringing home. Sure enough, he had a big cardboard box with him when he came home and he put it on the floor for us kids to open. When we opened it, it was a filled with plastic closet hangers. What a let down.
I don't know why but this reminds me of comedian John Mulaney talking about how his dad took him and his brother to McDonald's drive thru one day and then only got a small black coffee and left.
Not me, but a friend of mine... she received a box of condoms from her husband on Christmas after purchasing him a nice gift. It broke her heart and was the last straw in their failed marriage. I still feel bad for her when I think about this.
My mother told me she would buy my wedding dress. I didn’t know she ‘forgot’ until the dress shop called to say there were only a few days left if I still wanted it. I felt so embarrassed calling to remind her. In retrospect, I wish I would have bought my own dress and waited to see if she would notice.
A store had a stack of Mystery Gifts and my dad decided to buy one for each of us kids. My sisters pulled from the "Girls" pile while I, a boy, hesitated.
My dad shot me an angry look and, as usual, said something abusive while he took something from the "Boys" pile for me.
With no excitement whatsoever, I unwrapped it -- and found a weird baseball-themed board game.
I didn't like baseball then and I don't like baseball now. But the important thing is, gender stereotypes weren't upset. Thanks, dad!
A bible, received for Christmas when I was in 9th grade.
At that age, you've developed some independent judgement and critical thinking skills. So that might be a good time to really read it.
Life
If you are depressed please reach out to people here, we are a caring community and are happy to engage and support.
Oh, I have another. One year, my now ex-husband didn’t get me any gifts, and instead told me he’d buy me any plastic storage containers I wanted… because he wanted more space in our shared dresser and wanted me to put my clothes under our bed.
I had a guy "friend" who was jealous of my relationship with one of his friends. So on my birthday, he gave me a large box filled with cow manure, and on top of it was a small box contain a uterine bolus (which is a medication for a prolapsed uterus of a cow).... we all worked together in a cattle feedyard. Needless to say, we were not friends after this.
Cancer
My high school graduation 1992. Our family priest gave me $20, which was a huge deal! My godfather who was an international pilot for a major airline got me a novelty pencil.
My brother and sister-in-law (SIL hated me) gave me a Christmas gift that was the free gift that came with the cologne purchased for someone else.
My wife pre-paid for a weight loss consultation and program with a medical clinic. That one really hurt.
...despite the fact that I needed it and it started me down the road towards significant weight loss...
I'm both overweight myself and wife of an overweight husband. I don't know if there's any way to nicely handle the fact that your SO needs to lose weight. I can't stop him from snacking, even though I've turned our basic diet around and started cooking. I can't make him move if he doesn't want to (I, at least, walk everyday to the daycare and back). I feel like, if I lost weight without him, there'd be a distance between us, but I can't see a way to do it together, with twin toddlers at home and two full-time jobs... I'm waiting for a miracle, basically...
Makeup from my sister in law.
There are some things you just shouldn't buy for people unless you are absolutely sure you know what they want because they are usually very specific to who you are. Makeup, jewelry, perfume, even some clothes/shoes, and knick-knacks for the house come to mind. I got this ugly neon green painting as a gift once to decorate my new apartment and it's just about the ugliest thing I've ever seen. I like to look for certain ingredients before I buy makeup. And I know it's a little ungrateful but I wouldn't want to be stuck wearing some hideous jewelry.
A biiiiig pack of white paper napkins. I know they're given with a good heart, but I don't even use paper napkins. My grandma is convinced we need a lot of Christmas gifts because we enjoy opening them so much (the youngest of the siblings is 25) so instead of getting one good one or just not giving us anything, she buys a bunch of like, two dollar items and wraps them instead. It's annoying and a waste, but she insists so we deal.
A coconut monkey, A coconut turtle missing a leg & A vase with a hole in the side of it. All from the same person, different years...
My husband and I have a contemporary home, almost modern compared to the homes my in-laws have. Their tastes are very conservative and traditional - nothing wrong with that, but our home has bold colors, clean simple lines, etc. I have received many gifts over the years I would never use or have chosen for myself, but the best/worst one was a ceramic rooster, about 18 inches tall, for holding cooking utensils. I cannot fathom why anyone in the world who knew us or had ever been to our home would think that was a good gift.
people buy what they like, not what you like. If someone buys something that YOU like, then that shows that they actually got their heads out their own asses. I make an effort to do this (buy people stuff that is their style rather than mine).
My little brother was born on Christmas and he's really annoying. He also digs his nails into my skin when he gets angry at me, which is technically domestic abuse, but he only does it because I'm so much bigger than him, so his punches and kicks don't hurt me. DISCLAIMER: I do not physically hurt him until he hurts me, and I only do it to stop him.
It will stop when he's older, he's just frustrated and/or jealous. Try engage with him and play with him etc., in games he likes/understands. He just wants attention. Source: parent of two kids who do this. When he's an adult, assuming you don't kill him, he will be a friend for life and the one person you can count on. Source: my siblings are awesome, and I hated them as a kid. But they are the go-to people when I am in trouble.
My MIL gave my 15 yr(F) daughter a sweater comb to pick off the lint balls from her sweaters. We had a big laugh and chalked it up to, “Oh, Grandma…”. Bless her heart.
As adults, we siblings and our spouses really didn't expect gifts anymore from "Mom" . But when she decided to stop and gave us her reasons, it was bizarre. Because she didn't like one siblings spouse, (and they have since divorced) she didn't want to give gifts to him, so she wouldn't give any to anyone because she didn't want to be caught singling him out. But didn't start back up after the divorce, so as not to make the divorced sibling feel bad. She also took down all wedding photos, again to not make the one sibling feel bad. She kept giving her grandkids money till they turned eighteen, then cut them off too. Not for lack of funds either, and gifts had always been money, because she couldn't be bothered. Now that the grandkids are getting married and having babies, she's saying she doesn't have to give them gifts because she's the grandma? And she never acknowledges anyones birthday or anniversary anymore, not a card not a call not a word. Not even the grandkids. Quote unquote, I can't be bothered. And to be clear, it's not the material thing that matters, but the complete lack of caring. An example we are intending make sure is not passed down thru the generations
Several years ago my elderly next door neighbour died of colon cancer in October. At Christmas his widow gave me his used underwear. (At least they were clean)
At the time they were suspect at best but over the years they became legendary. My aunt bought for my new wife and I a hand blown glass boar Xmas or ornament and a monkey (with his arms out holding two candles, wearing some sort of military garb) lamp. This lamp still sits beside my now wife of 16 years chair, sadly the boar only made it a couple years. The lamp holds a significant amount of sentimental value as my Aunt Linda had since passed. She was definitely one of a kind.
My mother, a woman I do love very much, is a horrible gift giver. For my 25th birthday (which she forgot) she presented me with a recycled tin (think of a decorative container to hold fancy soaps) and pasted my god-awful 8th grade school photo on the lid and then filled the tin witch Q-tips. Why Q-tips? I have no idea!!! For the second and final gift (and I should preface this by saying my birthday is a few days after Christmas and I despise getting Christmas themed gifts, which she knows) she presented me with a set of the ugliest, tackiest snowman dishes. They still had the heavily marked down price tag, which meant she found them on super sale and then kept them in her “gift closet” until unloading them on me. It was horrible. She spent a total of 6 minutes and $9 on the whole catastrophe. I am very much a “thought that counts” person so it was the fact that she put not a modicum of thought into those gifts. Between forgetting my birthday and the gifts, my feelings were so hurt I sat in the parking lot of the restaurant and cried before driving home.
I have asked my mother about this a few times. Her responses vary from “that never happened” to “I was trying to be funny” to “you were too selfish to appreciate the kind gesture” She has never apologized
My mom does not struggle with mental illness, she is not in the early stages of dementia, and she really does put a lot of thought into the gifts she gives other people, just not her children apparently…
im bout 14 and they completley forgot :(
We used to babysit my brothers kids lot. there's a large age gap between him and my husband and I. Anyway, he said the two girls every year Christmas week wouldn't pay bills or skip rent or something so we could buy all of them some nice things for Christmas and do it invariably get us some leftover lotion or bubble bath from Bath and Bodyworks, or something. It was left over from a gift someone else gave them. even when my brother remarried we would give everyone something nice and also pitched in most of the money for a karaoke machine for his two daughters. no one got us anything except his wife managed to find us a pasta serving dish from the 99 Cents store before we went home that afternoon. We always helped them out with babysitting etc. And then I had a baby and I couldn't give bothered to come to our welcome, baby party much less send a card or even make a phone call. it's terrible to say that I am so sad and angry after all we did for them, but I am. I stopped talking to them for several years, because I just felt so sad that they never cared and never would. My sister and brother clean out my dad's house when my brother graciously moved my father into a retirement home. My brother takes great care of my dad. But this tiny thing to me is it didn't ask me if I wanted to help nor did they save so much as a photograph which is really all I would've wanted; some pictures. The sad thing is, I can't seem to make myself not care about them, even though they don't care about me. it's the same with my sister; she will send some cheap crappy gift like the tiniest all over the basket with five chocolates in it for Alex my son for Christmas. we always try and send her something nice. but the reality is she doesn't care either. for a while, my husband and I weren't getting along and I told my sister about it, but she never called to check on me, I had cancer and I told my brother and sister about it they never called to see if I was OK. I just broke my leg two months ago. Do you think that is one of them can call and see how I'm doing nope I'm astounded that I still care about people that don't care about me at all. I'm not sure how to fill that void with other people sigh what do you do to not miss what is supposed to exist?
Reece's pieces
I'm allergic to peanuts
The first is a weird gift... An old friend gifted me a squash for my 13th birthday. It was in a box on the porch. Nothing was said about it.
The second is the gift of life :'}
If you are depressed please reach out to people here, we are a caring community and are happy to engage and support.
My then husband presented me with a broken watch that he’d picked up in one of the charity shops he ran.
This is the same man that would give me a detailed and long list of items he wanted. If I didn’t/couldn’t buy the entire list he would go out after Christmas and buy the missing gifts for himself.
An axe and a saw.
A mug in which my face was so badly photoshopped that it looked like I didn't have a nose.