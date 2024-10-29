Woman Finds Out Her BF Cheated On Her, Confronts Him In Front Of Everyone During His B-Day Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine that you just found out some really nasty and disgusting news – that your significant other, whom you have been dating for 2 years, is actually cheating on you. What to do in this case? Break up quietly or make a spectacular show out of the breakup?

Well, the author of today’s story definitely chose the second option. Moreover, she timed this ‘affair reveal party’ to coincide with her cheating boyfriend’s birthday. In front of his numerous friends. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here…

The author of the post recently suspected her boyfriend of hiding something from her

The woman did a personal investigation and found out he’d had a several-months-long affair with another lady

The author postponed her revenge to the guy’s birthday and made a revelation speech in front of his numerous friends

The author also projected the screenshots of Matt and Kelly’s texting on TV from her phone to show to everyone

Everyone was shocked, including the hapless cheater himself – and he stormed off, screaming about his ruined birthday

Some of the friends cutt of with Matt – but he even dared to accuse the girlfriend of snooping into his phone

When the author told Kelly the whole truth she replied that now she could stay with Matt anyway

No way – Matt broke up with his mistress and tried to reconcile with the author soon after – but to no avail

However, our heroine still had some kind of remorse on how she arranged everything

So, the Original Poster (OP) has been dating her boyfriend “Matt” for two years, and recently began to notice suspicious changes in his behavior. He began to practically never part with his phone, constantly put it face down – and generally acted as if he had something to hide.

However, everything secret sooner or later becomes clear, and one day the OP saw a popup message from some “Kelly” on his phone screen. With a heart emoji and the words “Can’t wait for tomorrow night.” Our heroine was absolutely shocked, but she coped with her nerves privately and didn’t show that she’d read this text.

She didn’t know the password to Matt’s phone, but the guy regularly synchronized messages with his work laptop, so the author, seizing the moment, opened the laptop and read the entire history of his correspondence with Kelly. It turned out that Matt had been cheating on her for several months, but at the same time told Kelly that he was single.

The woman’s first desire was to make a scandal then and there, but she refrained from this kind of breakdown. After all, revenge, as we know, is better served cold. A few days later, Matt had a birthday, and our heroine decided to throw a revelation party in front of all their mutual friends. And so she did.

In the midst of the party, the author asked to speak and projected her phone screen to the big TV. Everyone thought it was going to be some cute holiday montage or clip – but it was screenshots of Matt and Kelly’s text messages. The OP spoke – and out of the corner of her eye she saw her boyfriend’s face grow pale with each new slide, and shock appeared on her friends’ faces.

When the author finished, some of the girls immediately came over and hugged her, while the guys were mostly stunned. As for Matt, he stormed off, exclaiming that the original poster had ruined his birthday. It was definitely clear that it was over now.

Interestingly, when the OP contacted Kelly and told her the whole truth, she was not particularly upset and said that she and Matt still loved each other, and it was even better this way. But it wasn’t to last – after some time, Matt broke up with Kelly, trying to get forgiveness from our heroine – but his attempts didn’t cause anything but disgust in the author.

Well, even though the original poster admitted to feeling some remorse about her actions, one can’t help but appreciate the effectiveness of the gesture. “Yes, sneaking into someone’s phone seems inappropriate – but what this man did to her more than offsets the moral side of her actions,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“And the fact that he didn’t want to tell his mistress that he was actually in a relationship also clearly characterizes the moral level of this man. I have little doubt that if he had stayed with Kelly, their relationship would have ended in something similar.”

“As for what this woman did, it was harsh but beautiful. At least the friends who may not have realized what kind of person they were dealing with will now know that he can betray them too. At the first opportunity. And, as they say, informed is forearmed,” Maria summarizes.

And the commenters under the original post were simply delighted with the exquisite revenge that the author brought down on the unfaithful Matt. “I think you handled this perfectly. Putting the messages up for all to see was inspired,” one of the responders wrote. “Don’t feel guilty, you did nothing wrong. You will find someone so much better.”

By the way, some folks in the comments even suggested starting a pool to see how long it took for Matt to cheat on Kelly too. “Put me down for 6 weeks!” another person put their bet. However, as we can see, the guy didn’t even last six weeks – but it didn’t help him. Now let’s wish the original poster happiness in her future life and share our opinions on this story in the comments below.

People in the comments mostly praised the author for such a delicious revenge plan – and claimed she actually dodged a bullet here too

