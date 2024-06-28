ADVERTISEMENT

To paraphrase a famous meme, “if something exists, there’s already a phone app launched for it.” In the AppStore or Google Play, you can find thousands of thousands of applications for literally all possible occasions, both damn necessary and completely useless.

Moreover, there are even apps literally created for cheating spouses, and designed to hide compromising content. However, if a cheater neglects the banal rules of cybersecurity, then no application, even the most ingenious one, will help them. And today’s story from the user u/Jazzlike_Log9296 is actually the best confirmation of this.

Image credits: Jazzlike_Log9296

Image credits: Jazzlike_Log9296

Image credits: Jazzlike_Log9296

So, the Original Poster (OP) has been married for several years now, she and her husband have a toddler son and, it would seem, everything in their life is quite good. If not for one incident that actually led to ruining everything. One day, the husband asked his wife to use his phone to open his banking app. And among the apps on the iPhone, she saw a third-party calculator application.

This surprised our heroine – after all, any iPhone is equipped by default with a calculator that can satisfy even the most picky mathematician. Later, she Googled it and found out that there was a special application disguised as a calculator, which in fact was a password-protected store of photos and videos.

Well, some time later, the wife took her husband’s phone again, already suspecting him of infidelity. She didn’t find anything suspicious in the messages and call history, so she took up that strange app again. She found the password quickly – it was the year their son was born, and inside… inside was full of detailed evidence of her husband’s affair.

There were screenshots of his correspondence with a female coworker (for at least the last 7 months), intimate photographs, and even a video of them being together. Yes, exactly what you’re probably thinking. And what outraged our heroine, as they say, to the last degree, was the video she found where her hubby and his mistress were making love at night in the passenger seat of their family car.

At some point, the woman complained that she was cold – and the OP’s husband immediately grabbed their toddler son’s blanket and wrapped it around her. This was more than enough for the woman. She barely restrained herself from throwing a scandal right on the spot – but she simply went to sleep in her son’s room.

And the next morning, the original poster called the divorce lawyer and began to pack her and her son’s belongings to move in with her parents. This is how the history of this family simply ended, so that everyone would go their own way…

Well, a few years ago there was news about a secret application that was actually a vault for images and videos, disguised as a calculator. However, some apps even provide basic calculator functions. For example, the Lawrence Ryan Investigations website, when compiling a list of 5 apps to hide content for Android or iOS, lists the Secret Calculator app as number one.

“If your partner acts all suspicious when using their smartphone and you want to rule out the idea that he or she might have a secret lover, the easiest way to start your investigation into this matter is to check out their list of installed apps,” states the quoted dedicated article. “The best way to find hidden apps is to first know how to hide them yourself.”

By the way, a great way to check whether the calculator is installed on your phone is suggested by Emily Lawrenson, the author of this article on Qustodio. “One of the best ways to check if the calculator installed on [the] phone is real or not is to check the calculator’s memory size. If the app is larger in size than 30MB, it could be a signal that the calculator is in fact a vault app.”

“How you do this depends on the type of phone: on an iPhone, you can head to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. On an Android, you’ll find it listed under Settings, where you’ll want to check ‘Storage’,” the writer suggests.

Well, the commenters on the original post were simply shocked by this story, expressing maximum support towards the author. “Good Lord, that made my skin crawl, too! There’s just something about it that feels so gross,” one of the responders wrote. “I’m so sorry you have to go through this. It’s awful. Glad you’re getting your ducks in a row and getting out of there though, you deserve better than someone who has betrayed you.”

And some people in the comments strongly advise the woman to quickly ensure the safety of the evidence, because the husband may suspect something and delete all incriminating content. “Grab the evidence ASAP. you’re gonna need it,” another commenter demanded quite reasonably. And by the way, have you, our dear readers, ever encountered such disguised apps in your life?

People in the comments showed support towards the woman, and suggested she just save all the evidence ASAP