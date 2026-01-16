ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common sense to not trust everything that you read on the internet. After all, it doesn’t take a degree or any sort of qualifications to start publishing articles on topics that you know nothing about. Whether you intend on starting conspiracy theories or you’re inadvertently spreading misinformation, it’s extremely easy to make false claims online.

But thankfully, there are also plenty of people who are quick to call out ridiculous statements that they come across on the internet. We took a trip to the Bad Medical Takes account on X and gathered some of their best posts below. This page is dedicated to stopping medical information in its tracks, so enjoy scrolling through these absurd claims and pieces of advice. And remember: you probably shouldn't trust anyone with your health except your doctor!

#1

Screenshot of a tweet incorrectly spreading medical knowledge about blood transfusions and sea water usage during WW1.

BadMedicalTakes Report

Partypants
Pretty sure it was coconut water .

    #2

    Tweet from Katie Miller sharing a misleading medical claim about vaccination with media site headline, illustrating medical knowledge spread.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    WD Jackson
    RFK the Brainworm's bad "advice"

    #3

    Screenshot of Twitter discussion showing flawed medical knowledge about therapy and gender roles, criticized for spreading misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Matt Walsh. Where does he lie in the top ten list of the biggest twatbaskets in the world.

    No matter what you’re going on the internet to find, you should proceed with caution. If you’re joining a new social media platform to make friends, you should know that you can’t always trust that other people are who they say they are. If you’re looking for the “best” vegan chocolate cake recipe, there are going to be dozens that swear they’re the greatest ever. And, of course, if you’re in search of health advice, don’t blindly believe what you read, even if the author claims to be a doctor.

    The Bad Medical Takes account on X makes it very clear that plenty of ignorant people feel comfortable spreading medical misinformation online. This page has amassed an impressive 275K followers by posting hilarious and concerning claims celebrities and random citizens alike have shared on the internet. Unfortunately, we can’t stop them from posting ignorant things, but we can shame them for it!      
    #4

    Screenshot of a Twitter post sharing medical knowledge about freckles and skin aging, facing criticism and shaming online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    How can you test it if you have never been with a woman?

    #5

    Tweet screenshot discussing a false medical claim about an 80 ft blood clot shared online and widely criticized.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #6

    Twitter exchange where someone spreads questionable medical knowledge about childbirth, sparking criticism and shaming online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    As I’m sure you know, social media is a goldmine for misinformation. So it’s no surprise that influencers are happy to spread false claims about health as well. One 2025 study of the top 100 mental health TikToks found that more than half contained misinformation.

    Another issue with content on social media that discusses mental health is the fact that these videos tend to over-generalize and minimize the complexity of various health issues.

    Amber Johnston, a British Psychological Society-accredited psychologist who reviewed the videos discussing trauma, told The Guardian, “Each video is guilty of suggesting that everyone has the same experience of PTSD with similar symptoms that can easily be explained in a 30-second reel. The truth is that PTSD and trauma symptoms are highly individual experiences that cannot be compared across people and require a trained and accredited clinician to help a person understand the individual nature of their distress.”
    #7

    Tweet falsely spreading medical misinformation about SIDS and infant care accountability, sparking rightful online criticism.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #8

    Twitter exchange discussing estrogen and progesterone as female hormones, illustrating medical knowledge spread and shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #9

    Tweet screenshot with a controversial medical opinion on gender, sparking widespread criticism for spreading incorrect medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    If you could literally save the world's population from starving and you do not, what does that make you?

    Meanwhile, certain health trends that spread online can be extremely dangerous. For example, in 2023, some people were drinking Borax diluted with water in an attempt to treat arthritis and other health issues. And children as young as nine have been shown anti-vax TikToks, which might cause them to believe that vaccinations are harmful. This kind of medical misinformation can harm not only the people who are exposed to it, but their entire communities.      
    #10

    Tweet with a photo about women choosing to be single by 2030, example of people spreading medical knowledge and getting shamed.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know but I'm guessing Richard and Bill will be alone till the end.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Tweet from user Big Red sharing questionable medical knowledge about organ donation and hospital procedures, fitting medical knowledge shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #12

    Tweet claiming microplastics are natural and harmless, spreading questionable medical knowledge and misinformation online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing Rich swallows Lego bricks for the health benefits.

    2
    2points
    reply

    The American Psychological Association also warns that medical misinformation online can cause financial harm as well. There are plenty of people and companies claiming that they have alternative medical solutions, when their real aim is only to make a profit by taking advantage of desperate and vulnerable people. If someone feels like they’ve been mistreated by the traditional medical system, they might be willing to try anything. But they should be skeptical of any individuals or products that make extraordinary claims.   
    #13

    Tweet claiming modern wheat is genetically modified and alters DNA, an example of spreading false medical knowledge online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    emorinelli49 avatar
    emorinelli49
    emorinelli49
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get why people are so upset about genetically modified foods. We've been doing this for hundreds of years.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Tweet conversation spreading questionable medical knowledge about reproduction and gender linked to physical traits, shamed online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither of them has the brain of a low IQ lima bean.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Bad-Medical-Takes-Funny-Fails

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be over *your* dead body OP.

    1
    1point
    reply
    In this day and age, it’s simply not feasible to make a doctor’s appointment every time you have a small question about your health. So it’s only natural for people to seek out answers on the internet. But what can we do to protect ourselves from the onslaught of false claims floating around? CBC News suggests first using fact-checking tools like Snopes.com to make sure what you’re reading is accurate.
    #16

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading incorrect medical knowledge about Tourette’s and neurological diseases.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the 60s? Was that when medical knowledge collapsed and people started randomly making up shìt?

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    A Twitter post spreading false medical knowledge claiming cancer results from emotional and spiritual trauma.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading controversial medical knowledge that received public shaming for misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you make a statement like that, you're not human.

    6
    6points
    reply

    It’s also always a good idea to find the original media source if you want to confirm that a claim or statement is true. Don’t believe it just because you heard it on TikTok. Find the exact study or article citing the information, and make sure that it wasn’t used out of context. At the same time, you’ll want to check if various news sources are reporting the same story. If you can’t find it anywhere else, you might want to be skeptical.

    #19

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading questionable medical knowledge, relevant to medical knowledge shaming topics.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember having surgery in Derby Children's Hospital in 1966. It was far from new at that point.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Tweet screenshot discussing misconceptions about measles and children’s development, related to medical knowledge spread and shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strong focussed children? Also blind children. And dead ones.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Two men in a formal setting discussing medical knowledge during a vaccine advisory meeting on childhood vaccination changes.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    Meanwhile, when you do find false claims or statements online, don’t hesitate to report them. It can be dangerous for influencers or companies to share outright lies with their followers and customers. Call them out, and make sure that they can’t get away with it again in the future. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to trust anything that we see online, but if we make it unacceptable to spread lies, maybe we’ll start to see less of them. 
    #22

    Tweet screenshot of a user spreading medical knowledge about menopause and menstruation, resulting in public shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how old she is at the time of posting? I wonder what would happen if we revisited this woman a few years from now.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #23

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange where a user spreads medical misinformation and is corrected online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Defiant Baptist sounds defiantly ignorant.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Tweet expressing skepticism about flu and other vaccines, sharing medical knowledge and opinions that sparked controversy online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The life destroying effects of the virus are significantly higher so of ur a gambling person the vaccine is ur choice. Oh right🤦‍♀️my bad. I learned from above thw flu virus isnt real.

    2
    2points
    reply

    Are you enjoying your scroll through this minefield of bizarre and outlandish claims, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe people posted on the internet, and feel free to share wild medical misinformation that you’ve come across in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article on the same topic, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Tweet discussing parenting questions focused on child health, highlighting medical knowledge shared and critiqued online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #26

    Tweet claiming chemo kills often and damages health for decades, showing misinformation in medical knowledge discussions online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D3ath from cancer wrecks your health permanently.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Tweet from user sharing an outdated medical remedy involving a white onion tied to a bed post, showing medical knowledge misconceptions.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. Amazing coincidence that most respiratory viruses symptoms resolve in 7-10 days.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Tweet claiming Western dental practices are a scam and cavities can be prevented without drilling, spreading false medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #29

    Tweet claiming H5N5 bird flu found in human, followed by misinformation about viruses and transmission, reflecting medical knowledge spread.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading misleading medical knowledge about raw milk and health challenges.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading medical misinformation about tetanus vaccines and health risks.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need to see someone expire from tetanus. It's very much not a pleasant way to go.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Tweet falsely spreading medical knowledge about cancer toxins and chemotherapy, drawing criticism for misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok - so how do u explain "blood cancers" (leukemias) that dont have "tumors"? This world is doomed

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Screenshot of an article headline about facial analysis and hiring decisions in a digital news format.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #34

    Split image showing a man without makeup outdoors and the same man wearing makeup indoors, related to medical knowledge discussion.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #35

    Tweet claiming SNAP recipients have high obesity rates, spreading medical misinformation and facing public criticism online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    88.2% of all statistics are made up. Vic Reeves.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Social media post joking about a child's only doctor being a chiropractor, linked to spreading medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading medical misinformation, criticized for false health claims and misunderstood biology.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, technically an infection is not "the body trying to harm itself" is an invader from an outside source trying to live in ir body. But please keep encouraging this thought because the less people who use "magical pills" (aka antimicrobials) inappropriately, the better the magic will work on those who actually benefit from them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Twitter post by Dan the Musician criticizing scientific views on health, highlighting misinformation and medical knowledge mistakes.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a Twitter post spreading medical misinformation about viruses, part of medical knowledge shaming examples.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading medical misinformation about vaccines and health risks, misleading medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a time when child mortality happened at a much higher rate.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing misinformation about skipping a newborn's hearing test, spreading incorrect medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange spreading questionable medical knowledge about cancer research funding and cures.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or... Cancer is not one disease but is an umbrella term covering a wide range of diseases all of which need their own treatment and cures...

    2
    2points
    reply
    #43

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing inaccurate medical knowledge about LED exposure and health risks, sparking online criticism.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #44

    Tweet questioning medical knowledge with image linking 5G and past pandemics, sparking debate over medical misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #45

    Social media post spreading questionable medical knowledge about CO2 inhalation and health benefits, widely criticized online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #46

    Tweet claiming infertility is not a medical condition and IVF doesn't treat anything, spreading medical misinformation online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #47

    Tweet claiming drinking water is unhealthy with false medical knowledge shared and criticized online on social media platform.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally I only drink dehydrated water.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Twitter conversation discussing free healthcare with medical knowledge claims being debated and challenged online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a medical misinformation video featuring Dr. Sherri Tenpenny discussing a controversial vaccine claim.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #50

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading misinformation about vaccines, autism, and medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet discussing vaccines and autism, related to people spreading medical misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is a real stable genius isn't he?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Screenshot of a Twitter post spreading false medical knowledge about measles and vaccines, illustrating medical misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #53

    Tweet claiming sunscreen causes cancer instead of the sun, spreading false medical knowledge and misinformation online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sun was invented by the sunscreen manufacturers so they could sell their products.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #54

    Screenshot of social media post spreading false medical knowledge about mRNA shots and population control conspiracy theories.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #55

    Tweet claiming measles is not deadly and can be treated at home with homeopathy, spreading false medical knowledge.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #56

    Tweet screenshot showing a medical misinformation post spreading false healing claims, sparking criticism online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing controversial medical knowledge claims about muscles, illustrating medical misinformation and public shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #58

    Tweet claiming prostate cancer never causes death, spreading medical misinformation and leading to rightful shaming online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a controversial medical claim about tattoos and autism, highlighting misinformation and shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #60

    Politician speaking at press conference about childhood vaccine mandates with people listening in the background.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #61

    Tweet spreading incorrect medical knowledge about tissue and blood type matching across races, reflecting medical misinformation shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #62

    Tweet from Susan Lee claiming newborns need no vitamin K shot, reflecting medical misinformation shared online and public shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    Screenshot of a social media thread spreading disputed medical knowledge and misinformation about disease symptoms and germs.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a Twitter post spreading medical misinformation about man-made molecules and human health effects.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #65

    Twitter exchange showing a medical expert correcting dangerous natural remedy claims, highlighting medical knowledge spread and shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #66

    Social media post spreading questionable medical knowledge about vaccines and mercury, illustrating medical misinformation and shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #67

    Tweet by Grant Cardone spreading misinformation about mental illness and medical knowledge, criticized for false claims.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #68

    Tweet claiming cancer is caused by parasites, heavy metals, and stress, falsely linking COVID-19 vaccines to disease spread and misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #69

    Podcast screenshot showing Joe Rogan sharing controversial medical opinions on measles immunity and public perception.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #70

    Tweet claiming autism is vaccine injury, illustrating misleading medical knowledge being widely shared and criticized online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #71

    Tweet spreading false medical knowledge claiming sickness is not contagious and blaming others for cold or flu as a conspiracy theory.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #72

    Tweet screenshot showing a user sharing controversial medical opinions, illustrating people spreading medical "knowledge" and facing criticism.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #73

    Tweet discussing misinformation from holistic healers about cancer and alkaline conditions, highlighting medical knowledge mistakes.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading medical misinformation about the flu and body detoxing during holidays.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #75

    A viral tweet spreading medical misinformation about the flu, vaccines, and toxins, sparking online criticism.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #76

    Tweet about taking a child to an infant chiropractor after birth trauma, illustrating medical knowledge shared and criticized online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #77

    Tweet from Andrew Kaufman MD spreading medical knowledge about appendix healing and alternative treatments, drawing criticism online.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a mistaken medical claim on Twitter about rabies and wound treatment, illustrating misinformation spread.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #79

    Tweet from The Yorkshire Lass claiming flu doesn't exist and describing it as a body purge and toxin removal, spreading medical misinformation.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a social media post spreading medical misinformation, reflecting the theme of medical knowledge shaming.

    BadMedicalTakes Report

    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid and a racist - well, same thing really.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

