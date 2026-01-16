ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common sense to not trust everything that you read on the internet. After all, it doesn’t take a degree or any sort of qualifications to start publishing articles on topics that you know nothing about. Whether you intend on starting conspiracy theories or you’re inadvertently spreading misinformation, it’s extremely easy to make false claims online.

But thankfully, there are also plenty of people who are quick to call out ridiculous statements that they come across on the internet. We took a trip to the Bad Medical Takes account on X and gathered some of their best posts below. This page is dedicated to stopping medical information in its tracks, so enjoy scrolling through these absurd claims and pieces of advice. And remember: you probably shouldn't trust anyone with your health except your doctor!