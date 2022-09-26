When we go to see a doctor, we can rest assured knowing that they are qualified to be treating illnesses, prescribing medicine and diagnosing diseases. They have completed at least a decade of education after high school and have endured rigorous training and testing to ensure that they know what they’re doing. 

When we log onto the internet, however, anyone with a keyboard and an opinion can feel free to spout whatever medical misinformation they like, so we should take everything we read online with a grain of salt. Thankfully, there is one page that’s dedicated to calling out irresponsible and inaccurate medical advice that’s shared online: the Bad Medical Takes Twitter account.

We’ve gathered some of the most ridiculous, hilarious and alarming posts Bad Medical Takes has shared down below, so you too can enjoy hearing all of the wacky ideas ignorant people felt the need to share online. Be sure to upvote the claims you wish were posted satirically, and then let us know in the comments what the worst medical advice you’ve ever received was. And then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda article featuring medical takes that are definitely not doctor approved, you can find our last story on the same Twitter account right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

207points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

Someone failed biology class. Badly.

139
139points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

204points
POST
Colin Timp
Colin Timp
Community Member
1 day ago

So nobody's ever died in childbirth or from pregnancy complications? Nobody has ended their life from post-partum depression?

159
159points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

174points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

Yeah, I wonder why you decide to leave a digital dumb footprint.

129
129points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The Bad Medical Takes Twitter account initially launched in March 2020, which I can only assume came in response to all of the misinformation that was rapidly being spread about the COVID-19 virus. When the pandemic began, everyone on the internet suddenly turned into a medical professional, and with billions of desperate people around the world searching for hope and answers, false claims spread like wildfire.

But I can’t put all of the blame for bad medical advice running rampant online on the pandemic. The internet has been saturated with fake news long before 2020, so it only made sense for medical advice to make its way into the same category. But the difference between reading fake news about a politician and being told to shoot bleach into your veins is that the latter is extremely dangerous. So false medical claims deserve to be called out and shut down even more than your run-of-the-mill fake news.   
#4

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

174points
POST
Cecily Holland
Cecily Holland
Community Member
1 day ago

Oooff

69
69points
reply
View more comments
#5

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

172points
POST
Anonymous
Anonymous
Community Member
1 day ago

Exhibit A on why men should not be making decisions about women's bodies

459
459points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

171points
POST
But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
1 day ago

some people shouldnt be allowed to person

214
214points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

You might be wondering how anyone in the world could possibly believe the claims shared on this list in the first place, and I’ll be honest, I’m wondering too. So to try to gain some insight on the topic, I consulted an article from Medical News Today exploring just how these false claims are perceived as credible information. And it turns out that there are certain factors that can cause a person to be more or less susceptible to believing medical misinformation.

One 2021 study found that people with a lower education level and individuals who have less knowledge of healthcare issues are more likely to believe inaccurate medical claims. Also, people who have a lack of trust in the healthcare system are more inclined to view alternative treatments positively and more likely to believe false medical claims. The study also found that participants who believed one false medical claim were likely to fall for even more as well, so perhaps they are just more gullible than the average person. 

#7

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

156points
POST
Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
1 day ago

There's only one person in this exchange who I wouldn't trust not to drool

168
168points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

151points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 day ago

Apparently a lot of politicians are under the same delusion when it comes to options in ectopic pregnancies.

185
185points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

143points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm about to commit massive butchery to the extension of my central nervous system this afternoon.

216
216points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Lead author of the study, Dr. Laura D. Scherer of the University of Colorado School of Medicine shed some light on the value of this study’s findings. “Inaccurate information is a barrier to good healthcare because it can discourage people from taking preventive measures to head off illness and make them hesitant to seek care when they get sick,” she explained. “Identifying who is most susceptible to misinformation might lend considerable insight into how such information spreads and provide us with new avenues for intervention.”
#10

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

142points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 day ago

Can’t wait.

138
138points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

140points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

So he only needs one meal?

190
190points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

136points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 day ago

Why is everyone talking about salts and nobody mentions the bacteria and viruses in ocean water

210
210points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

One of the most notable factors contributing to the spread of medical misinformation online is distrust in the healthcare system, and it might be becoming worse and worse over time. One survey reported that between 2017 and 2018, there was a 20% drop in the amount of trust the American public holds in their healthcare system. And globally, there was a 4% decrease in citizens’ trust in their healthcare systems. When people don’t trust the professionals, they start seeking outside, unverified information, which is likely informed by their own views and biases.      

“We have witnessed a concerning shift over the last several decades where policy decisions seem to be driven by ideology and politics instead of facts and evidence,” American Medical Association president Dr. Patrice A. Harris said during a national address. “The result is a growing mistrust in American institutions — in science — and in the counsel of leading experts who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of evidence and reason.”
#13

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

130points
POST
But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
1 day ago

mammals? what about the lizard men??

88
88points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

126points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 day ago

Need. To. Stop. Reading. Head. Hurts.

195
195points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

120points
POST
XrAtCaTkiD
XrAtCaTkiD
Community Member
1 day ago

this is very sad like how can people be so ignorant

150
150points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Another factor that might be exacerbating the issue of false medical claims online is the appetite that social media platforms have for fake news. While social media can be great a tool for sharing news and awareness of social issues, it can also be extremely hard to fact check what is being spread, and the more outlandish a claim is, the faster it will be circulated. In fact, one 2021 study from the NYU School of Global Health found that people who were primarily or exclusively using social media to track pandemic-related information were less likely to be practicing the most up-to-date public health safety practices. And another study from GoodRx found that being exposed to false medical claims online can negatively affect a patient’s health literacy. 
#16

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

119points
POST
Moolia
Moolia
Community Member
1 day ago

If other people being alive was such a problem for you, it was a mistake to have kept you alive 🤷

139
139points
reply
View more comments
#17

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

115points
POST
Anonymous
Anonymous
Community Member
1 day ago

Thank goodness my broken leg is just a deception made up by dairy farmers!! Silly me thought I actually needed this cast. *circular saw starts up* /s

148
148points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

114points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 day ago

I’ve had the exact same incredulous facial expression for five whole minutes now, and this list isn’t getting any less stupid.

167
167points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Inaccurate medical information being circulated online is not only relating to COVID-19 and the vaccines being used to prevent it. Users might find misinformation about anything from smoking and drug use to claims about other vaccines, like the HPV vaccine, causing various health issues. Thankfully, many users don’t actually trust the claims they see, as only 6% of people said they trust information about COVID on social media sites in one survey, but it is still concerning how rapidly these claims spread. In fact, medical misinformation sometimes makes it to 87% of users’ feeds on social media sites. Even if only 5% of these people believe the claims, that could lead to devastating consequences. 
#19

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

106points
POST
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes. I'll get the flu vax in the other arm from the cov booster just to annoy Nathan in particular.

104
104points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

105points
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 day ago

So all that time scientists spent working out blood types and they could have just broken it into male and female blood? Thankyou random person on the internet!

152
152points
reply
View more comments
#21

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

101points
POST
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 day ago

Heart attacks can happen at any age.

110
110points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

So what are public health agencies supposed to do to limit the spread of false claims online? Is it their responsibility to monitor social media? Well, it’s a delicate issue. “Social media can also be volatile: false information, sometimes maliciously created, spreads rapidly,” the Frontiers in Public Health authors wrote. “Thus, measures to counter misinformation and disinformation on social media channels during an emergency are necessary. Given that government censorship can deeply aggravate already existing mistrust, measures other than content removal is needed, as the public shares and reacts positively to factual information, especially if posted by public health agencies.”
#22

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes , twitter.com Report

93points
POST
But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
1 day ago

sometimes i wonder how these people come up with such creative ways to be dumb

138
138points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

92points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh my God, this person deserves to be locked in a cage with two male primates and rubbed with estrogen, just to see what kind of offspring they would produce.

199
199points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

91points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 day ago

Cheaper milk will lead to more lactose intolerant kids.

89
89points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

In 2021, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory on medical misinformation, calling for actual healthcare professionals to use their own social media platforms to cut through the false claims and spread truth online. He also asked that healthcare agencies partner with trusted community members like church leaders and clinicians to make sure that the public hears accurate information from people they trust. He also noted that this issue cannot be solved overnight. Combatting medical misinformation online will be a long-term effort, so hopefully, over time, the public’s health literacy will be increased. And false claims online will become a thing of the past.  
#25

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

90points
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
1 day ago

Mathing is hard!

113
113points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

90points
POST
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 day ago

Ah, no, you're thinking of one of those substandard mannequins for drawing references.

80
80points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

88points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 day ago

He should have his 🍆 checked.

126
126points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If you're not in the medical field, I hope you are getting a kick out of these ridiculous claims, and if you are a healthcare professional, I just want to apologize on behalf of the general public. I promise we don't all think this way. Keep upvoting the posts that you find most hilarious and facepalm-worthy, and then let us know in the comments what the worst medical take you've ever heard was. And if you're interested in laughing at even more horrible medical advice, don't forget to check out our last article on the same topic right here.

#28

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

88points
POST
PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 day ago

These people scare me.

125
125points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

86points
POST
Nadia Montera
Nadia Montera
Community Member
1 day ago

I'd like to see THIS sunburn. lol

147
147points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Bad-Medical-Takes

BadMedicalTakes Report

83points
POST
Nadia Montera
Nadia Montera
Community Member
1 day ago

Extract from Wikipedia : Hexagonal water, also known as gel water, structured water, cluster water, H3O2 or H3O2 is a term used in a marketing scam that claims the ability to create a certain configuration of water that is better for the body. The term "hexagonal water" refers to a cluster of water molecules forming a hexagonal shape that supposedly enhances nutrient absorption, removes metabolic wastes, and enhances cellular communication, among other things. The scam takes advantage of the consumer's limited knowledge of chemistry, physics, and physiology. Gel water is referenced in the version of the hoax in which plants or animal fascia are said to create or contain a "fourth phase" of water with an extra hydrogen and an extra oxygen, despite the simple reality that this compound is neither water, nor stable—in other words it doesn't exist in any practical sense

145
145points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 46 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!