One downside of today’s digital world is the questionable authenticity of many things you find online. Fake news, fabricated images, and unverified information have brought about a new 21st-century slogan: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” 

Check out these stories from this Instagram page and see for yourself. While the account is named, “Yeah, that definitely happened,” reading through most of them may make you go, “No, it likely didn’t.” 

Ultimately, they make for an interesting read, especially when bored and killing time at the DMV. So, go ahead and enjoy scrolling.

#1

Tweet sharing a hilariously obvious lie about waiting at a dentist's office with Jurassic Park playing on TV.

N0RES Report

    #2

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange with a funny obvious lie and a humorous confusing statement about things that unhappened.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #3

    Text post showing a funny and obvious lie shared on social media about turning lesbian and wanting kids later.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    Misinformation and disinformation are often used interchangeably. However, there is a clear distinction between the two. According to University of Melbourne professor Dr. Greg Nyilasy, the difference lies in the intent. 

    Disinformation is a falsehood spread in bad faith, while misinformation is innocently disseminated without knowing it is incorrect.

    #4

    Tweet by sarah rose etter humorously claiming peak performance in therapy, illustrating hilariously obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    sarahroseetter Report

    #5

    A humorous tweet about an obvious lie involving a pillow fight shared in the hilariously obvious lies collection.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #6

    Young woman with purple hair and neck tattoo shares funny and obvious lies people tried to pass off as true meme.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    meowmeow_6 avatar
    meow meow
    meow meow
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that someone paid the poster $2000 to not have s*x with them but none of rest of the story.

    According to Dr. Nyilasy, misinformation and disinformation were highly prevalent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former were the misunderstandings about the disease and wishful thinking about false remedies. 

    The latter was more destructive and divisive, as Dr. Nyilasy pointed out. These were statements that blamed particular races for spreading the virus, which resulted in hate crimes against Asians.

    #7

    Text post about hilariously obvious lies, describing a prank phone call causing eight men to leave a restaurant.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a hilariously obvious lie about rejecting women in Google interviews and giving NP-hard problems.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a social media post about obvious lies involving a Flat Earth theory discussion at school.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    Most of us know of the existence of fake news, but why do many people still fall for it? According to Dr. Nyilasy, one possible explanation is our inherent negative biases. Bad news is more likely to grab attention and, therefore, become more shareable. 

    There is also the natural tendency to downplay threatening information. As Dr. Nyilasy points out, people become more selective with what they want to hear and block out real threats by downplaying risks.

    #10

    Text post showing a hilariously obvious lie about Tumblr’s princess causing major secondhand embarrassment.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #11

    Text conversation showing a funny obvious lie about a horror movie scene from hilariously obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #12

    Text post about a prank call leading to police involvement, highlighting hilariously obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    With all the potentially fabricated information circulating online, how do we protect ourselves from falling for it? Virginia Tech digital literacy educator Julia Feerrar says it comes down to doing due diligence. 

    In her interview with the university publication, she reminded users to double-check sources to ensure they are coming from a reputable organization. If necessary, do a quick Google search for a background check on the company.

    #13

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a hilariously obvious lie about a coworker's inappropriate girlfriend at a work event.

    thismightvehappenedidk Report

    #14

    Young woman with green highlights and matching nails posing with a selfie in a bathroom, illustrating obvious lies people tried to pass off.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #15

    Text post showing a hilariously obvious lie about helping a woman and winning her boyfriend over, a funny lie example.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    According to Feerrar, mindfulness is also key, especially when reading something that evokes a strong emotion. If you find yourself reacting to news that seems dubious, pause to question the authenticity of what you’re consuming. 

    “Fake news content is often designed to appeal to our emotions,” Feerrar said, noting other possible red flags of AI-generated content, like overly generic headlines. 
    #16

    Text post about a foreign woman criticizing how western females treat nice guys, a hilariously obvious lie.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #17

    Conversation where a person lies about weight loss by blaming coffee, a hilariously obvious lie shared online.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a hilarious obvious lie about flying with a perfect baby and passengers clapping on the plane.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #19

    Tweet showing a humorous lie about a 93-year-old registered blind mum asking which box is for war with France.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #20

    Social media post sharing a hilariously obvious lie about Joe Biden and stolen crabmeat from childhood.

    thismightvehappenedidk Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a hilariously obvious lie about owning someone at school with Minecraft and fashion references.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #22

    Person sharing a hilarious obvious lie story about catcalling while bone hunting, included in funny lies collection.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a hilariously obvious lie where a child praises their mother's boobs in an exaggerated message.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I think this one is real... just written by a 32 year old man who is a big collector of red flags.

    #24

    Text post about a paramedic lying about allergies leading to anaphylaxis and a hilarious obvious lie exposed.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #25

    Social media post with a humorous obvious lie about personal life, fitting the hilariously obvious lies theme.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #26

    Text image showing a conversation humorously exposing obvious lies people tried to pass off as true about essential oils and medicine.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a hilarious obvious lie about typing a long password with people reacting in disbelief.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #28

    Text post joke about a Marine getting in trouble for a visible hickey, an example of hilariously obvious lies.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #29

    Woman sharing a humorous story about obvious lies and misunderstandings in a four-panel social media video reel.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #30

    Text post showing a hilariously obvious lie about skipping math class to take selfies and blogging on Tumblr.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #31

    Text post showing a teacher recounting a student story, an example of hilariously obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    thismightvehappenedidk Report

    #32

    Outdoor scene with iced coffee and pastry on table, featuring a humorous caption about obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #33

    Man telling a hilariously obvious lie about getting a VIP table at Chili's showing confidence and ambition.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a hilariously obvious lie in a negative restaurant review with exaggerated claims about service and staff.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #35

    One-star app review describing a creepy experience, illustrating hilariously obvious lies people tried to pass off as true.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring a humorous obvious lie about using big vocabulary to compliment women.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thee displayeth flags of scarlet, crimson and vermillion hues in the most ostentatious manner.

    #37

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a hilariously obvious lie about iron and trucks in the auto industry.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #38

    Text conversation showing a humorous and obvious lie involving a police stop and multiple firearms claimed for self-defense.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #39

    Child's heartfelt explanation about breastfeeding shared in a post showcasing hilariously obvious lies tried as true.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #40

    Text conversation showing a hilariously obvious lie about giving money to a homeless man and the confrontation that follows.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a hilariously obvious lie about an art history class dispute.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny obviously fake story about an ex, a security guard, and a Target confrontation showcasing hilarious obvious lies.

    yeahthatdefinitelyhappened Report

