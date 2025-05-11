42 Cringy “Totally True” Stories That Had Everyone Saying ‘Sure, Jan’ (New Pics)
One downside of today’s digital world is the questionable authenticity of many things you find online. Fake news, fabricated images, and unverified information have brought about a new 21st-century slogan: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”
Check out these stories from this Instagram page and see for yourself. While the account is named, “Yeah, that definitely happened,” reading through most of them may make you go, “No, it likely didn’t.”
Ultimately, they make for an interesting read, especially when bored and killing time at the DMV. So, go ahead and enjoy scrolling.
This post may include affiliate links.
Misinformation and disinformation are often used interchangeably. However, there is a clear distinction between the two. According to University of Melbourne professor Dr. Greg Nyilasy, the difference lies in the intent.
Disinformation is a falsehood spread in bad faith, while misinformation is innocently disseminated without knowing it is incorrect.
According to Dr. Nyilasy, misinformation and disinformation were highly prevalent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former were the misunderstandings about the disease and wishful thinking about false remedies.
The latter was more destructive and divisive, as Dr. Nyilasy pointed out. These were statements that blamed particular races for spreading the virus, which resulted in hate crimes against Asians.
Most of us know of the existence of fake news, but why do many people still fall for it? According to Dr. Nyilasy, one possible explanation is our inherent negative biases. Bad news is more likely to grab attention and, therefore, become more shareable.
There is also the natural tendency to downplay threatening information. As Dr. Nyilasy points out, people become more selective with what they want to hear and block out real threats by downplaying risks.
With all the potentially fabricated information circulating online, how do we protect ourselves from falling for it? Virginia Tech digital literacy educator Julia Feerrar says it comes down to doing due diligence.
In her interview with the university publication, she reminded users to double-check sources to ensure they are coming from a reputable organization. If necessary, do a quick Google search for a background check on the company.
According to Feerrar, mindfulness is also key, especially when reading something that evokes a strong emotion. If you find yourself reacting to news that seems dubious, pause to question the authenticity of what you’re consuming.
“Fake news content is often designed to appeal to our emotions,” Feerrar said, noting other possible red flags of AI-generated content, like overly generic headlines.
Oh, I think this one is real... just written by a 32 year old man who is a big collector of red flags.
Thee displayeth flags of scarlet, crimson and vermillion hues in the most ostentatious manner.