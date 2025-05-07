This Group Is Dedicated To The Cringiest Lies Spotted Online, Here Are 78 Of The Funniest (New Pics)
There's a sarcastic saying: "Well, if it's on the Internet, it must be true." But you don't have to be a veteran of the internet to know that you can't take 90% of what's on there seriously. And most people know that. In one study, only 2% of the respondents said they expect others to be honest online.
"Everyone lies on the internet," people say. Yet some people invent lies that are so ridiculous it's obvious there's not an ounce of truth in what they're posting. The subreddit r/thatHappened collects these types of lies, and here we have the newest selection of their best posts.
“Don’t Bother Coming Back To The Class!”
Yes. Because the the whole of the curriculum at university is about learning one significant date only.
Yes That Totally Happened
"Hey guys! Let's embarrass the mute kid! " Five minutes later... "Well he sure showed us!"
Bricks To The Head
It's not hard to guess why we lie on the Internet. We want other people to like us – to think we're cooler, richer, braver, prettier, or more stylish than we actually are. In an age where a big part of our lives is online, it boosts our self-esteem and helps us feel better about ourselves in the process.
A person's image on social media can be like a well-curated dating profile. We have the power to present ourselves in the best light possible and to omit the things we don't like about ourselves. When we interact with others, we have extra time to come up with witty comebacks we wouldn't otherwise have in real life.
Mother Takes 6 Year Old Daughter On A Date
It’s just sad when people are this desperate for attention.
And Then A Single Tear Rolled Down The Pilot’s Eye…
« Luckily, My GF Is Not 'Woke' »
Interestingly, researchers find that people tend to be more honest online than they are in real life. Jeff Hancock, a communication and psychology researcher at Stanford University, explains that we tend to feel more accountable in our personal communications online than in real life.
"Our research shows that when we get people to review their personal communications, they find that their online messages are more honest than their face-to-face interactions or phone calls," Hancock pointed out in 2018.
That’s Not… How Ebt Works…
A*****e, just come out and admit you hate poor people and people who don't speak English as their first language.
Em Wow The Resemblance Is Remarkable
I have problems with recognising faces and even I'm not fooled.
Because Of Course A Child Would Know More About Medicine Than A Trained Doctor
So, are we lying less online than we lie in real life? Yes, but only to our close circle of friends. Hancock and his team explain that there are two online spaces we inhabit. The first is the "inside world": our friends, colleagues, family members, and acquaintances that we have in our contacts on social media. The "outside world" is the rest of the internet that we don't know personally.
Ah Yes. Non-Answers To Nonsense
Not applauded. Facepalmed. It might have sounded like applause.
Totally True... I Was The Water
The Wisdom Of 8-Year-Olds
Our communication with our "inside world" tends to be more honest since it's all people that we know. We can't lie about ourselves (or others) too much because friends and acquaintances will most likely call us out on it.
In the "outside world," however, we feel much braver. That's why comment sections tend to be breeding grounds for angry little goblins: "There are little to no reputation costs for people to lie online," Hancock explains.
Like 800 Letters A Minute?
Back in the 90s, during one of my first semesters of community college, I had a philosophy class that was SO boring that I would literally fall asleep in class, so I started ditching it. I DID read the textbook and syllabus, I just didn't attend class. Our entire grade was contingent on one midterm test and one final test. I took those tests (the midterm was multiple-choice: any of y'all remember Scantron forms? XD ) and the final was a written test (in a Blue Book!) But the final only needed to be at least two pages long. I managed to pass the class even though I'd ditched most of it (I got a C, lol.) Even THAT story sounds made-up to me (and I lived it!) so I KNOW that OP is just spouting BS. Unless the 12 "pages" were 12 Post-It notes, you don't physically have enough time to write out 12 pages of coherent, readable words in 45 minutes.
"We're Taking Out Little Girls Uteruses Here" -Very Real Hospital Management Staff
Cool Guy In A Cybertruck
Still, our personas on social media can wildly deviate from how we really are in real life. A 2015 study investigated people's "Facebook-self" and found that many users count their Facebook persona as different from their real self.
The researchers studied 258 Facebook users and found that those with low self-esteem and "low trait authenticity" are more likely to present a different "self" online.
It’s So Weird When People Voice Their Personal Opinions Through Fake Narratives Involving Their Kid
Who The Hell Can’t See The Difference Between A Video And A Zoom Meeting??
I mean if the video was full screen and she only caught a glimpse of what her dad was looking at, I can see this happening.
Workplace Demanded Jk Rowling Purity Pledge... Yeah Sure
Sometimes, we lie on social media because we feel pressured. Who hasn't felt FOMO when scrolling through a friend's Instagram profile, feeling a pang of jealousy about how stylish they are, and how easy and awesome their life seems? Those of us who grew up with social media are in danger of developing unrealistic expectations about achievements and appearance.
Definitely Happened 🙄
My Six Year Solved In 30 Seconds!
If that is only for geniuses I need to call Mensa and find out where my membership is.
Strong Man And His In-Laws
Political affiliation aside, I wouldn’t want my daughter to marry a man who thinks she’s weak just because she’s a woman.
Alyssa Acosta, APCC, head of the Adolescent Partial Hospital Program at Loma Linda University Behavioral Health, explains that, upon seeing perfection on social media, young people might feel inadequate and start struggling with low self-esteem and body dysmorphia.
It's The Broken English That Really Makes This 100% True
This is cute and i just see someone being supportive of something even if they dont completely understand. Why not?
It’s True, I Was The Cave She Was Hidden In…
It's True, I Saw It In One Article
To battle our feelings of low self-esteem, we try to look for validation and approval online. Some folks even go so far as to post about how sad they are to gain sympathy. Researchers have actually given a name for this: "sadfishing." You, too, probably have that friend who feigns depression or sadness online from time-to-time to get some attention.
Random Person Is Being Surveilled By The Government
Well that was kind of them to make the announcement for you.
Very Smart 10 Year Old
Like The Secret Service Would Let This Happen
Professor of Media Psychology at Fielding Graduate University Pamela Rutledge, Ph.D., M.B.A. suggests that the internet itself doesn't make us more dishonest. "Honesty is about people. We lose sight of the fact that for every opportunity to be dishonest online, there are as many offline." Perhaps those who lie online would do so just as enthusiastically in real life, too.
Everyone Actually Clapped
Was this in 1984, cos I'm getting real 1984 vibes from USA at the moment..like Naranjito has even changed the enemies you are supposed to hate. Now it the democratic nations.
The Awkward What Now?
I Don't Know Why But I Get Second Hand Embarrassment To Music Related Things Like This
It's True, I Was The Friend!
Even The Spider Told The Prof To Check Her Privilege
Sure, Susan, Everyone Cheered
Not How Learning A Language Works
I Believe It
Because they all had seen the Hunger Games and knew what the sound meant. I would not have a clue.
A Random Eyeball In A Kids Drink
He's Not Joking, He Said No Joke Twice!
They forgot to add that they also turn green and their clothes rip
The Guy In The Car Next To Them Then Unfortunately Wrecked Because He Was Clapping Instead Of Driving
Straight Outta GPT
Vivek Ramaswamy Encounter
Dude, even YOU couldn't stand DOGE and you confounded it.
"Sir," With Tears In Eyes, Blah, Blah, Blah
What does Eric trump, or any of the kids, do for the country?
Sounds Like The Test From Fight Club
I would say I’m definitely not working for someone who is willing to waste my time.
Children Very Concerned About Food Coloring
Using Your Kid To Market MLM
So does he drink bottled water that’s full of microplastics? Or did he order himself a the best water filter he could find after doing exhaustive research?
Bro To Bro Recognize
He saw the popular meme about this very topic and decided to try his [badly-written] version because he thought itd make him look good. It doesn’t.
This Mystery Man’s Handwriting Is Absolutely 100% Totally His
This Guy Is Frequently The Witty, Undefeated Hero In A Lot Of His Stories. And Everyone Just Eats It Up
It took an extra 20 minutes in the shower to think this one up.
Come On, Really? The "Because You Did Not Earn It" Just Makes It So Clear
Of Course This Totally Happened!
Just Discovered This Sub And Remembered This Comment- This Is Gold
Watch Out Guys, You Don’t Wanna Be Near The Reaper When His Eyes Turn Blue 😈🥶
I’ll Be Dammed!
Unknown Conspiracy Theorist Is The Main Character In This Election
Is she a real Dr? I thought you had to be smart to get a doctorate.
Yeah, Sure Lady
And two floors up in the accounting office some guy was saying to his coworkers "and I asked again and again but she wouldn't give me any of that French toast"
Your 7 Year Old Did Not Say That. Quit Lying
I Don't Even Believe This Man Has Kissed Multiple Women
I would believe you have kissed women and that convinced them they were lesbian, not the other way around.
Yeah Ok Buddy Keep Feeding Your Tesla
Then Everyone Cheered & Clapped
Sure. A business that accepts cash has NO change except quarters. And she was “stealing” that 5 cents for her employer.
Double Your Male Membership With This One Simple Trick
The membership was more than 100% male? Okay; I believe you. (BoratVoice) Naaaht. (/BoratVoice)
And Then Everybody Cried In Agreement
Sure Buddy, Whatever You Say
Yea your story totally makes us forget all of the reports about people burning alive.
Someone Posted This Screenshot On Instagram And It Had 300k Likes. People Believe Everything
Sleepover Kids Love Vance
“I’m A Man And You’re A Woman”
This Feels Unlikely
Oh, those flappers in their pleated blouses and nose rings were all the rage.
There Is Absolutely 0% Chance This Person Works At A Bakery
Considering some of the dumb stuff my daughter and I have had Buehler's staff write on birthday cakes over the years, the only thing I question about this is the penmanship.
Casually Bringing Out A Measuring Tape During A Dinner Party At A Colleague’s House
Google Doctor Mom Knows Health Better
What's A Taxi??
