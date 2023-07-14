120 Anime Tattoos So Cool They Go Beyond Plus Ultra
Is your friend suddenly flaunting a spiky-haired, electrically charged boy on their forearm? Then you're witnessing the super awesome trend of anime tattoos in all its glory!
The anime industry has taken the world by storm, but you probably knew that already. Like an anime protagonist's power level (which always, and we mean ALWAYS, spikes dramatically in the last arc), the love for anime has exploded. It's seeped into our lives, invaded our screens without asking for permission, and now, it's marking territories on human skin. There are cool anime tattoos so good you might be tempted to get one, even if you've never watched a minute of anime in your life. No, seriously. It's that crazy!
Gone are the days of hushed confessions about binge-watching One Piece at unholy hours of the night, often resulting in a session of awkward stares from other adults because "you're really too old to watch cartoons." Today, anime fans show off their fandoms in style, turning their bodies into living, ink-packed homages to their favorite characters and shows with cartoon tattoo ideas that are not short on awesomeness. Whether it's a full anime tattoo sleeve depicting an epic saga or just small anime tattoos here and there, fans wear their passion like a badge of honor.
While an anime tattoo is a super fun, very cool, and definitely unique way to express your love for Japanese animation, it's also not something to dive headfirst into without proper research. Unless you're aiming for a real-life "regrettable tattoo" arc (which we do not recommend), you might want to give some serious thought to the design and placement of your future anime tat.
Here's where our anime tattoo ideas come to the rescue! We dove deep into the internet to bring you a collection of tattoo designs that are truly "beyond plus ultra." For those who don't know much about anime lingo, that's a super popular catchphrase from My Hero Academia. It essentially means "going above and beyond," and we've made sure these anime tattoos do exactly that. Now, let's get ready to ink!
Pochita Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Howl And Calcifer From Howl's Movie Castle Tattoo
"Howl and Calcifer from Howl's Movie Castle (Studio Ghibli) by Tyson Taumaoe at Hideout Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV)."
Chubby Pikachu Tattoo From Pokemon
"Done by Noemi From Watermelon Tattoo in Edinburgh!"
Fallen Eren Tattoo From Attack On Titan
Nezuko From Demon Slayer And Power From Chainsaw Man Tattoo
L From Death Note Tattoo
Samurai Champloo And Cowboy Bebop Tattoo
Tokyo Ghoul Tattoo
Levi Tattoo From Attack On Titan
Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Dororo Anime Tattoo
Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo
Neon Genesis Evangelion Tattoo
Demon Slayer Mask Tattoo
"Done by Zach Donn at Lumenati in Denver, CO."
Attack On Titan Tattoo
"Done by Cat at Off The Ground Ink, Thornhill, ON."
DBZ & Bleach Sleeve Tattoo
"By Isnard Barbosa, Dublin, Ireland."
Naruto, Kurama, Sasuke And Itachi Forearm Tattoos
"By Justin Tolentino at Skin Design Tattoo in Las Vegas."
Sasuke And Itachi Tattoo From Naruto
"By Manu at Bonshyo Tattoo in Ourense, Spain."
Lovely Pokemon Kitties Tattoos
"Done by Yoon in Seoul, Korea."
Charizard Tattoo From Pokemon
"By Billy Tanos at Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia."
Charizard From Pokemon Thigh Tattoo
"By Billy Weigler at Folklore in Dallas, TX."
Demon Slayer Tanjiro And Nezuko Tattoo
"Done by Isnard Barbosa at Legendarytattoostudio Dublin-Ireland."
Susamaru And Yahaba From Demon Slayer Tattoo
"Done by Yanz at Ennui Studio, NYC."
Hunter X Hunter Tattoo
Naruto Characters Tattoo
Brook Tattoo From One Piece
Kenshin Tattoo From Samurai X
Zero Two Manga Panel Tattoo
Ryuk Tattoo From Death Note
Sasori Tattoo From Naruto
Sailor Moon Tattoo
Misa From Death Note Tattoo
Denji And Power Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Asta Tattoo From Black Clover
Megumi Fushiguro From Jujutsu Kaisen Tattoo
Tobirama From Naruto Tattoo
Chainsaw Man Aki Tattoo
Anime Back Piece Tattoo
"Done by Emma Flavin of The Darling Grey in North Conway, NH."
Gyomei Tattoo From Demon Slayer
"By Chris Mesi in Woodbury New Jersey."
Goten And Trunks Fusion Back Tattoo
"Made by Nagara Senpai at Black Tiger, Portugal."
Custom Anime Piece Tattoo
"Done by Carlos Guimaraes in Barcelona, Spain."
Hinokami Kagura, A Continuation Of Demon Slayer, Anime Sleeve Tattoo
" Done by Oliver Boots at Wellfield Road Tattoo company, Wales!"
DBZ Fusion Dance Tattoo
"Done by Wenghis Khan at First Class Tattoos in Manhattan, NYC."
Goku Tattoo From Dragon Ball
"By Ru Banban at I-Tattoo, Shanghai, June 2020."
Naruto And Jiraiya Tattoo
"Done by Bronson Coddington Okami Tattoo in Newfoundland, New Jersey."
No Face Tattoo
"By Levi Hilton Of Immovable Tattoo (Bossier City, LA)."
Itachi Tattoo From Naruto
Aki And Himeno Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Naruto, Pain & Sasuke Tattoo
"By Jonas At Studio Artcore Tattoo In Båstad, Sweden."
Uchiha Itachi Tattoo
"By Brando Chiesa At Blood Brotherhood In Florence, Italy."
Vaporwave Kakashi Tattoo From Naruto
"By Lee Hallam at Hurts Yard Studio, Nottingham."
Denji Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
"Guest Artist Katie Byrne at Fountainhead Tattoo Edmonton Alberta Canada."
Attack On Titan Tattoo
"Done by Bryan Palacios at Pristine Ink in Dallas, TX."
Charizard In A Gameboy Color Tattoo
"Done by Levi Dunn At 1819 Tattoo Co. In Flowery Branch, GA."
Levi Ackerman Tattoo!
"Done by Alyssa Gaines at Vault Tattoo in Charlotte, NC."
Atomic Purple Gameboy And Pikachu Tattoo
"Done by Cassi at Folklore Tattoo in Mansfield, Ohio."
Chainsaw Man Tattoo
"By Raine Knight, Queen's Square, Wolverhampton."
Squirtles Playing Poker Tattoo
"By Kim Saigh at Memoir Tattoo in Los Angeles."
Demon Slayer Core Tattoo
"By Cash at Addicted To Ink in White Plains, NY."
Jabami Yumeko Tattoo
Spy X Family Anya Tattoo
Daki From Demon Slayer Tattoo
Broly Tattoo From Dragon Ball
Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Luffy From One Piece Tattoo
"By Chris Hill, Skinworks, Belfast."
The Best Bois Killua And Gon (HxH) Tattoo
Zoro Tattoo From One Piece
Yoru Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Shoto Todoroki Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Luffy From One Piece Tattoo
Gustavo Tattoo From Berserk
Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo
Komi Tattoo
Zeno Zoldyck Tattoo From Hunter X Hunter
Grimmjow From Bleach Tattoo
Jiraiya And Naruto Tattoo
Bleach Nel Tattoo
Dragon Ball And Full Metal Alchemist Anime Tattoos
"By Andrew Douglas at the Neon Dragon in Cedar Rapids Lowa, starts to 2 leg sleeves."
Mob Psycho 100 Anime Sleeve Tattoo
"Done by Michela Bottin Ackerman from Soho Ink, NYC"
Realistic Attack On Titan Tattoo
"Done by Agustonand Ruben at Detintay Art Studio Elche Spain."
Kilua Tattoo from HxH
"Done by Sam Chase at Animeinkcon In Richmond, VA."
Goku Nimbus Tattoo
"Done by Chrissy Flesh Electric Tattoo in San Antonio, TX."
Zabuza Momochi Tattoo From Naruto
"By Chris Mesi Black Dahlia Tattoo in Woodbury, NJ."