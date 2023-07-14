Is your friend suddenly flaunting a spiky-haired, electrically charged boy on their forearm? Then you're witnessing the super awesome trend of anime tattoos in all its glory!

The anime industry has taken the world by storm, but you probably knew that already. Like an anime protagonist's power level (which always, and we mean ALWAYS, spikes dramatically in the last arc), the love for anime has exploded. It's seeped into our lives, invaded our screens without asking for permission, and now, it's marking territories on human skin. There are cool anime tattoos so good you might be tempted to get one, even if you've never watched a minute of anime in your life. No, seriously. It's that crazy!

Gone are the days of hushed confessions about binge-watching One Piece at unholy hours of the night, often resulting in a session of awkward stares from other adults because "you're really too old to watch cartoons." Today, anime fans show off their fandoms in style, turning their bodies into living, ink-packed homages to their favorite characters and shows with cartoon tattoo ideas that are not short on awesomeness. Whether it's a full anime tattoo sleeve depicting an epic saga or just small anime tattoos here and there, fans wear their passion like a badge of honor.

While an anime tattoo is a super fun, very cool, and definitely unique way to express your love for Japanese animation, it's also not something to dive headfirst into without proper research. Unless you're aiming for a real-life "regrettable tattoo" arc (which we do not recommend), you might want to give some serious thought to the design and placement of your future anime tat.

Here's where our anime tattoo ideas come to the rescue! We dove deep into the internet to bring you a collection of tattoo designs that are truly "beyond plus ultra." For those who don't know much about anime lingo, that's a super popular catchphrase from My Hero Academia. It essentially means "going above and beyond," and we've made sure these anime tattoos do exactly that. Now, let's get ready to ink!

#1

Pochita Tattoo From Chainsaw Man

magavengeance

#2

Howl And Calcifer From Howl's Movie Castle Tattoo

"Howl and Calcifer from Howl's Movie Castle (Studio Ghibli) by Tyson Taumaoe at Hideout Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV)."

vanzilla24

#3

Chubby Pikachu Tattoo From Pokemon

"Done by Noemi From Watermelon Tattoo in Edinburgh!"

SyN_ow

#4

Fallen Eren Tattoo From Attack On Titan

CemB.Tattoo

#5

Nezuko From Demon Slayer And Power From Chainsaw Man Tattoo

sebastian_tattoo

#6

L From Death Note Tattoo

almtattoo

#7

Samurai Champloo And Cowboy Bebop Tattoo

oozy_tattoo

#8

Tokyo Ghoul Tattoo

uchiwa.ink

#9

Levi Tattoo From Attack On Titan

vicky_blackbunny

#10

Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia

kaixchin

#11

Dororo Anime Tattoo

nawa_tattooer

#12

Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo

giantlee6

#13

Neon Genesis Evangelion Tattoo

y.o.u_tattoo

#14

Demon Slayer Mask Tattoo

"Done by Zach Donn at Lumenati in Denver, CO."

DaikokuyaCustomer

#15

Attack On Titan Tattoo

"Done by Cat at Off The Ground Ink, Thornhill, ON."

windblow258

#16

DBZ & Bleach Sleeve Tattoo

"By Isnard Barbosa, Dublin, Ireland."

iamendless20

#17

Naruto, Kurama, Sasuke And Itachi Forearm Tattoos

"By Justin Tolentino at Skin Design Tattoo in Las Vegas."

Notabear5689

#18

Sasuke And Itachi Tattoo From Naruto

"By Manu at Bonshyo Tattoo in Ourense, Spain."

AironLawliet

#19

Lovely Pokemon Kitties Tattoos

"Done by Yoon in Seoul, Korea."

hhebee

#20

Charizard Tattoo From Pokemon

"By Billy Tanos at Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia."

iimmerseta2

#21

Charizard From Pokemon Thigh Tattoo

"By Billy Weigler at Folklore in Dallas, TX."

KaibaVsJoey

#22

Demon Slayer Tanjiro And Nezuko Tattoo

"Done by Isnard Barbosa at Legendarytattoostudio Dublin-Ireland."

Isnardbarbosa

#23

Susamaru And Yahaba From Demon Slayer Tattoo

"Done by Yanz at Ennui Studio, NYC."

orangeyall

#24

Hunter X Hunter Tattoo

meowtattoos

#25

Naruto Characters Tattoo

tattoosbymikev

#26

Brook Tattoo From One Piece

thetatpope

#27

Kenshin Tattoo From Samurai X

handsomejacktattoo

#28

Zero Two Manga Panel Tattoo

tattooist_marco

#29

Ryuk Tattoo From Death Note

nickydiamond_ert

#30

Sasori Tattoo From Naruto

borto_tattooer

#31

Sailor Moon Tattoo

davidvaldetattoo

#32

Misa From Death Note Tattoo

z_goldentriangle

#33

Denji And Power Tattoo From Chainsaw Man

bbamba_tattoo

#34

Asta Tattoo From Black Clover

franky.tattoo

#35

Megumi Fushiguro From Jujutsu Kaisen Tattoo

almtattoo

#36

Tobirama From Naruto Tattoo

matsy

#37

Chainsaw Man Aki Tattoo

ej.tattz

#38

Anime Back Piece Tattoo

"Done by Emma Flavin of The Darling Grey in North Conway, NH."

luckeyhike

#39

Gyomei Tattoo From Demon Slayer

"By Chris Mesi in Woodbury New Jersey."

J_delucs

#40

Goten And Trunks Fusion Back Tattoo

"Made by Nagara Senpai at Black Tiger, Portugal."

Guiltef

#41

Custom Anime Piece Tattoo

"Done by Carlos Guimaraes in Barcelona, Spain."

Excellent_Audience_5

#42

Hinokami Kagura, A Continuation Of Demon Slayer, Anime Sleeve Tattoo

" Done by Oliver Boots at Wellfield Road Tattoo company, Wales!"

Happytrigger

#43

DBZ Fusion Dance Tattoo

"Done by Wenghis Khan at First Class Tattoos in Manhattan, NYC."

Wenghiskhan_tattoos

#44

Goku Tattoo From Dragon Ball

"By Ru Banban at I-Tattoo, Shanghai, June 2020."

Raphton84

#45

Naruto And Jiraiya Tattoo

"Done by Bronson Coddington Okami Tattoo in Newfoundland, New Jersey."

reddit.com

#46

No Face Tattoo

"By Levi Hilton Of Immovable Tattoo (Bossier City, LA)."

BronyVani

#47

Itachi Tattoo From Naruto

xv_siglootattoo

#48

Aki And Himeno Tattoo From Chainsaw Man

nickydiamond_ert

#49

Naruto, Pain & Sasuke Tattoo

"By Jonas At Studio Artcore Tattoo In Båstad, Sweden."

Pejicic

#50

Uchiha Itachi Tattoo

"By Brando Chiesa At Blood Brotherhood In Florence, Italy."

meowmixx3227

#51

Vaporwave Kakashi Tattoo From Naruto

"By Lee Hallam at Hurts Yard Studio, Nottingham."

halsio

#52

Denji Tattoo From Chainsaw Man

"Guest Artist Katie Byrne at Fountainhead Tattoo Edmonton Alberta Canada."

TY-97Z

#53

Attack On Titan Tattoo

"Done by Bryan Palacios at Pristine Ink in Dallas, TX."

mendosuhhhh

#54

Charizard In A Gameboy Color Tattoo

"Done by Levi Dunn At 1819 Tattoo Co. In Flowery Branch, GA."

SeanPMcF

#55

Levi Ackerman Tattoo!

"Done by Alyssa Gaines at Vault Tattoo in Charlotte, NC."

reddit.com

#56

Atomic Purple Gameboy And Pikachu Tattoo

"Done by Cassi at Folklore Tattoo in Mansfield, Ohio."

zacharysp

#57

Chainsaw Man Tattoo

"By Raine Knight, Queen's Square, Wolverhampton."

lewwiswells

#58

Squirtles Playing Poker Tattoo

"By Kim Saigh at Memoir Tattoo in Los Angeles."

xzibit447

#59

Demon Slayer Core Tattoo

"By Cash at Addicted To Ink in White Plains, NY."

Walt3r-S0bchak

#60

Jabami Yumeko Tattoo

azzurramanese

#61

Spy X Family Anya Tattoo

tattooputz

#62

Daki From Demon Slayer Tattoo

moemorrisontattoo

#63

Broly Tattoo From Dragon Ball

durantattoo

#64

Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia

meowtattoos

#65

Luffy From One Piece Tattoo

"By Chris Hill, Skinworks, Belfast."

TheComfyGeek

#66

The Best Bois Killua And Gon (HxH) Tattoo

raineisonfire

#67

Zoro Tattoo From One Piece

tattooalgarcia

#68

Yoru Tattoo From Chainsaw Man

nicole.bline__tattoo

#69

Shoto Todoroki Tattoo From My Hero Academia

nicole.bline__tattoo

#70

Luffy From One Piece Tattoo

felix_the_tats

#71

Gustavo Tattoo From Berserk

berserk_ayt

#72

Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo

berserk_ayt

#73

Komi Tattoo

lillith.eve

#74

Zeno Zoldyck Tattoo From Hunter X Hunter

gustavoferrer2gc

#75

Grimmjow From Bleach Tattoo

hangdex

#76

Jiraiya And Naruto Tattoo

lillith.eve

#77

Bleach Nel Tattoo

smxley.face

#78

Dragon Ball And Full Metal Alchemist Anime Tattoos

"By Andrew Douglas at the Neon Dragon in Cedar Rapids Lowa, starts to 2 leg sleeves."

aldenb21

#79

Mob Psycho 100 Anime Sleeve Tattoo

"Done by Michela Bottin Ackerman from Soho Ink, NYC"

coffeejelly44

#80

Realistic Attack On Titan Tattoo

"Done by Agustonand Ruben at Detintay Art Studio Elche Spain."

AskGlittering4422

#81

Kilua Tattoo from HxH

"Done by Sam Chase at Animeinkcon In Richmond, VA."

Gfvsportsfan

#82

Goku Nimbus Tattoo

"Done by Chrissy Flesh Electric Tattoo in San Antonio, TX."

aggie2012

#83

Zabuza Momochi Tattoo From Naruto

"By Chris Mesi Black Dahlia Tattoo in Woodbury, NJ."

Coltongower

#84

8 Gates "Night Guy" Tattoo From Naruto Shippuden

