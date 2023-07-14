Is your friend suddenly flaunting a spiky-haired, electrically charged boy on their forearm? Then you're witnessing the super awesome trend of anime tattoos in all its glory!

The anime industry has taken the world by storm, but you probably knew that already. Like an anime protagonist's power level (which always, and we mean ALWAYS, spikes dramatically in the last arc), the love for anime has exploded. It's seeped into our lives, invaded our screens without asking for permission, and now, it's marking territories on human skin. There are cool anime tattoos so good you might be tempted to get one, even if you've never watched a minute of anime in your life. No, seriously. It's that crazy!

Gone are the days of hushed confessions about binge-watching One Piece at unholy hours of the night, often resulting in a session of awkward stares from other adults because "you're really too old to watch cartoons." Today, anime fans show off their fandoms in style, turning their bodies into living, ink-packed homages to their favorite characters and shows with cartoon tattoo ideas that are not short on awesomeness. Whether it's a full anime tattoo sleeve depicting an epic saga or just small anime tattoos here and there, fans wear their passion like a badge of honor.

While an anime tattoo is a super fun, very cool, and definitely unique way to express your love for Japanese animation, it's also not something to dive headfirst into without proper research. Unless you're aiming for a real-life "regrettable tattoo" arc (which we do not recommend), you might want to give some serious thought to the design and placement of your future anime tat.

Here's where our anime tattoo ideas come to the rescue! We dove deep into the internet to bring you a collection of tattoo designs that are truly "beyond plus ultra." For those who don't know much about anime lingo, that's a super popular catchphrase from My Hero Academia. It essentially means "going above and beyond," and we've made sure these anime tattoos do exactly that. Now, let's get ready to ink!