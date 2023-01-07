Did you know that 48% of adults in Italy have a tattoo? Not far behind, 47% of Swedes have at least one piece of ink. And in the United States, 46% of adults have been permanently branded with artwork. Well, “artwork” might be a stretch, because in some cases, these tattoos are just painfully bad.

That’s right, folks. Today, we’re going on another deep dive through the That’s It, I’m Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos) Facebook group, which shares photos of some of the worst tattoos the world has ever seen. If you’re considering getting a new piece of ink any time soon, these photos will make you think long and hard about that decision (As you should!). And if you already have some tattoos that you’re not particularly proud of, just know, they could always be worse.

Keep reading to find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with the Administrators and Moderators of That's It, I'm Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos), and be sure to upvote all of the pictures that you would show a teenager to scare them out of getting tattoos. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more tattoos that must sting worse and worse the longer they exist, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same Facebook group right here!

#1

Oh My!! The Arms, The Teeth, Just... Everything!! They Truly Hate This Person They Had Tattooed On Them!!

To learn more about how That’s It, I’m Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos) came to be, we reached out to the administrators and moderators of the group on Facebook. “There’s another group on Facebook called That’s It, I’m Inkshaming. Several members of that group were disappointed by the rising level of quality of tattoos in that group, so they splintered off and started this page, That’s It, I’m Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos),” the admins told Bored Panda. 

“The modmin team works hard to weed out submissions that are bad in concept, but are technically applied well,” they explained. “There’s another group for that type of tattoo, called Eh, It’s Not Really A Bad Tattoo, I Just Don’t Like It.”

“Since the inception of our group, the page has far surpassed the original group in membership, engagement, and posts per day. We even have a couple copycat groups that try to emulate our formula, to varying degrees of success,” the modmin team shared.
#2

Found This On Someone’s Facebook

#3

This Person Is Actually In The Process Of A Coverup, But Im Not Even Sure What It Was Originally. Thank Goodness The Cover Is Looking Pretty Damn Amazing

We were also curious if the administrators and moderators of this Facebook group actually have any tattoos themselves, and as it turns out, despite being a diverse group, they all do! “We’ve got folks working in Project Management and Administration, a Senior Technical Support Analyst, a Senior Editor for a pop culture news site, a beertender, a salt bagger, a cat rescuer, a few full time parents,” they shared with Bored Panda. 

“Working full time jobs (or several part time jobs) and finding time and energy to manage a page like ours is challenging, but is usually rewarding and worth the effort,” the modmin team noted. 

“We all have tattoos, and love them because they’re snapshots of our individual life experiences,” they explained. “There are some really bad ones that we got when we were young and dumb, and some really spectacular pieces that represent other phases in life. Tattoos can be anything, and represent anything. There really is no end to the creative possibility.”
#4

Why Would Anyone Care How Much They Charge After Seeing This?!

K Madd
K Madd
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHHHH it's not straight!! I don't like that lol! Cool idea tho!(edit: as an FYI, Idk if finger bones are supposed to be slanted lol, and I didn't mean to sound homophobic if you think that did

4
4points
#5

Top Quality

Ramirez rachael
Ramirez rachael
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The permanent cootie shot? Circle, circle, dot, dot?!!!

3
3points
#6

Did Kathy Bates Have A Go At Her Ankles?

We also asked the administrators and moderators why they think it’s so common to end up with a tragic tattoo. “At this point, tattooing is a very common artform. If you don’t have a tattoo, you know someone who does. And if you have one yourself, you probably have several. It’s not the type of thing people usually give up on after just one,” they pointed out. 

But if you’re unhappy with one of your pieces, know that you’re in good company. “It’s very rare that anyone with tattoos doesn’t have at least one that’s really bad,” they added. “Whether it’s the first tattoo that they got on their 18th birthday because they were young and inexperienced, the unrecognizable blown out vacation tattoo, or the bad decision made on their cousin’s kitchen table, almost everyone who’s inked has one terrifically bad tattoo.” 
#7

These Faces Couldn’t Possibly Have Been An Accident. Right? Right!? I Have Searched For An Explanation And There Is None

#8

Wtf

beethebi (formerly urbibestie)
beethebi (formerly urbibestie)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

took me a minute to realize what part of the body the tattoo was on

1
1point
#9

This Is Just Bad. He's Such A Nice Kid, Too

K Madd
K Madd
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see whats wrong with it? I think it looks cool!

1
1point
We also asked the modmin team if they think people often realize when they have a bad tattoo, or if it’s all just a matter of preference. “Most people do recognize these pieces are bad, but either haven’t thought of the perfect cover-up yet, or just don’t have the money to have it lasered off or blasted over,” they told Bored Panda. 

“It becomes sort of a conversation piece for the rest of their lives. The majority of folks in this situation will tell you the tattoo is bad, and crack jokes on it. That’s the reason behind Self Shame Sunday on the page. Members bring their own tattoo pics to the group, and we all have a good laugh together.” 

“Of course, there are some who don’t recognize that their terrible tattoo is terrible, and others who just love bad tattoos and get them intentionally,” the modmin team added. “There’s actually a sort of bad tattoo movement called ‘ignorant style.’ It was popularized by a street artist named Fuzi, and the pieces mimic the kind of terrible tattoos one would get in the basement of a friend’s house at a keg party. It’s… definitely a choice.”
#10

Found In The Wild, Op Is Very Disappointed. This Shop Is Local To Me. Ugh, I Just Feel So Bad For The Op

maddie <3
maddie <3
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it supposed to say?

3
3points
#11

This Looks Like A Gigantic Chicken Ring From Elementary School Lunch When I Was Younger

#12

I Understand It’s For Her Dad Which Explains The Handwriting But The Line Work…

Kerry Elliot
Kerry Elliot
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it's a picture that she drew when she was much younger?

2
And when it comes to what qualifies as an “inkshame” worthy tattoo, the modmin team told Bored Panda that they “really try to focus on the quality of art and application, rather than content".

“There’s no room in our group for racism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, content shaming, kink shaming, body shaming, or any other lifestyle judgments on canvases,” they added. “The modmins don’t care that it’s a Twilight tattoo, or that someone wanted the Nickelback logo across their entire back. We’re looking for wonky lines, blowouts, unconnected lines, messy shading, unrealistic anatomy… actually bad tattoos.”
#13

Someone Made A Mistacs

#14

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These tattoos look like little doodles I do on my hand in school

6
6points
#15

White Lightning

We were also curious if there were any particularly bad pieces on the page that are permanently tattooed into the modmin team’s minds. “The most recent tattoo that really stands out is the one we’re currently using as our banner image,” they told Bored Panda. “It’s a woman who got a tattoo of a sun on her hip, but the orientation and application are so bizarre, it’s unbelievable. The sun is right side up if she’s on all fours. There are rays coming off the sun, through her thigh, and into her calf, ankle, and foot, but only if she’s squatted down, naked, in the weirdest, most awkward position you can imagine. It is gloriously bad, for so many reasons.”
#16

Saw This One On My Feed. Supposedly Its A Teddy Bear With A Honey Pot And A Bee Above Its Head

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1 why is it crying. 2 if I was it I would probably be crying 2.

3
3points
#17

Found This In The Wild. They Were Proud Of These

#18

If I Ever Saw This Lion In Real Life, I'm Sorry, But I'd Have To Put It Out Of Its Misery

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but just how??? how does this even happen???

0
The modmin team also shared what they think the most important things to consider before getting inked up are. “Always plan ahead. Once you’ve figured out what you want, search engines are your friend,” they noted. “Find examples of the style and subject that you’re looking for, and research local artists that specialize in that specific style, and that are at least aware of the subject. If you want an American Traditional Cyberman head with a sonic screwdriver handled dagger plunged through its metal skull, make sure your artist does AmTrad and has a favorite Doctor Who villain before dropping that deposit.”

“Communication with the artist is key,” they added. “Bring reference photos. Discuss what you like and dislike about each image, and ask questions. Any artist worth their salt will listen and give feedback before producing their own image based on your preferences.” 
#19

Found In An Anime Group, Said It Was Self Done

#20

Hello Lovely People, This Is My Horrid Tattoo! Roast It In The Comments Before My Coverup Appointment On The 28th!! (Be Harsh Hahah)

Guy Lord
Guy Lord
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, I really like the concept. If the execution were a bit better, it would be awesome.

0
0points
#21

Wow

“Once the stencil is prepared and applied, if there’s something that rubs you wrong, SPEAK UP,” the modmin team told Bored Panda. “Odd placement? Details different than discussed? Smaller than you wanted? Bigger? This is the time to say something. Be open to suggestions from a reputable artist, but if they aren’t able or willing to do exactly what you want, consider a different tattoo, or a different artist.”

“If anything makes you uncomfortable about the stencil, it will continue to make you uncomfortable for the life of the piece,” they noted. “Patience is also a big factor in the quality of a tattoo. If an artist is booked out two months, but you’re certain they’re the artist you want to work with, drop that deposit and wait it out. The books are full for a reason. Respect the wait.”
#22

bibbitybobbityboop
bibbitybobbityboop
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it bad that I kind of like it….

4
4points
#23

Uh Oh…

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it was intended? To go with the message?? Hopefully???

1
1point
#24

The Woman Was Too Stunned To Speak

“Ultimately, our group is about having fun in a safe, like-minded community,” the administrators and moderators told Bored Panda. “We encourage group participation and have special share days that don’t follow the usual rules for submission (except the ones about hate speech and banned subjects).” 

“We already mentioned Self Shame Sunday. That’s a fun one, where members put up their own terrible tattoos to have a laugh at their own expense,” they shared. “There’s also Humble Hump Day, where members can display their own personal tattoos for praise OR shame, Brag or Bomb, where tattoo artists can post their own work, and OP vs. Modmin, where members can post any tattoo, even if it was previously rejected by the modmin team, to get the group’s reaction.” 

“We also have a dedicated message box, where members are always welcome to ask questions, make suggestions, or present concerns. The door is always open. We want to hear what we're doing right, and what we may be able to improve upon,” the modmin team shared. If you’d like to join the group and get involved in the mocking, you can find That’s It, I’m Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos) on Facebook right here!
#25

I Hope They Aren’t In This Group But I Genuinely Thought This Was Posted In This Group. This Person Posted Asking Why Their Tattoo Has Faded So Much And Everyone Was Just Telling Them That Color Tattoos Fade A Lot

#26

Finally I Got Something

#27

Tattoos And Piercings Not Good

Are you feeling terrified to ever get a tattoo? Don’t worry, you don’t have to live with the “artwork” featured on this list, so you can enjoy upvoting the most painful pictures and feeling relieved that you haven’t made the same mistakes as these people. Let us know in the comments what the most tragic tattoo you’ve ever seen was, and then if you still haven’t checked out Bored Panda’s previous article featuring That’s It, I’m Inkshaming (Actually Bad Tattoos), you can find that right here
#28

She Is Making Herself A Work Of Art

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a bunch of letters were smushed together

2
2points
#29

What Do You Think Of His New Tattoo?

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like she has a giant zit and one of the painful zits 2....

1
1point
#30

Found In A Local Police Report. What Does It Even Say?

#31

Yes, I Would Like A “Smoke Tattoo” But Make It Look Like An Eternal Fart. This Guy Has Done Some Of My Tattoos And Inconsistent Is An Understatement

#32

Found On Instagram. I’m So Confused Because It Looks Like He Just Abandoned The Outline He Drew Almost Immediately

#33

Stick And Poke “Of The Fence”

Frank Brewster
Frank Brewster
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reduce, reuse, recycle? ♻️

2
2points
#34

In A Tattoo Group I’m In

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nor the worst on this list. Actually pretty well done ngl. Edit: wording, stupid auto correct 😑

1
1point
#35

Found On The Tok. She’s Having It Removed.. Wonder Why

#36

Damn, Rough Tattoo Spotted In A Dating App

#37

My Friends Tattoo Lol

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me a minute but it is a grey duck with a red horn

1
1point
#38

I’m Sorry But What

MeowZer
MeowZer
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are these bad? His head is turned. They look well done to me.

0
0points
#39

Oh God

#40

We Caught Ourselves One

#41

Found In One Of My Other Groups. Her BF Was Taking Pics To Show Off The Hickies He Gave Her. But All I Can See Is The Tattoos

#42

Found On A Stranger Things Page

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did they do to chrissy's eye!?!??!

1
1point
#43

From The Owner Of A Shop Near My Old House

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When did Meryl Streep play Calamity Jane?

0
0points
#44

Saw This On One Of My Fb Friend’s Stories I’m Just At A Loss Of Words

#45

She Loves It

#46

A Mates Tattoo Of Patrick Hitting A Billy. Whatchu Think. Was His First Ever Tattoo

#47

Found In Another Group I’m In

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it would be a good profile pic if it was digital art

0
0points
#48

Cor Blimey, Best Work Ever!

#49

Yikes

#50

Finally, I Have Something Worth Sharing. Found In The, "Wild" Aka Fb Dating. I Can't Even Figure Out What's Going On Here

#51

The Worst Part Is That I Trusted The Process

#52

Seen On Instagram

#53

Local Shop Near Me

#54

I’ve Been Staring At This Thing For An Hour And I Still Don’t Know What It Is

Monika
Monika
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A tree arm holding a dead fuzzy wuzzit?

0
0points
#55

Go Ham Pls

#56

He Tried To Copy His Friend’s Design

#57

A Shop Near Me Did Artist On Artist "Blind Tattoos".... I'm Wondering If That Means They Were Blindfolded Because Yikes

#58

I Get The Concept. Idk What They Were Tryin With This Execution

#59

Are They Supposed To Look Like That?

bibbitybobbityboop
bibbitybobbityboop
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would get these tattoos they look so funky in a cute way!

3
3points
#60

It's The Middle Of Batman That Really Does It For Me

#61

Ooooof

#62

I Found This Gem From A Newer Local Shop Near Me!

