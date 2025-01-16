ADVERTISEMENT

Modern life is difficult. Maybe not as much as it was in the Middle Ages when the plague was looming on the right and an angry mob with pitchforks were chasing "witches" on the left but still pretty exhausting.

So every now and then we have to take a break from it to maintain our health and sanity. However, we can't book a trip to Australia or Japan whenever we want. Expectations must be managed and sacrifices have to be made.

Enter memes. The ultimate form of escaping reality that can deliver the required relief in just seconds. 'Animal Antics' is a fun social media project that shares hilarious and heartwarming moments featuring both house pets and wildlife, helping us unwind – no passport required.

#1

Dog guarding baby deer on grass, demonstrating animal antics.

AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #2

    Pitbull and Chihuahua cuddling in a car, showcasing a wholesome animal antics moment.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #3

    Cat in a tie poses at Pet Sematary premiere with two men, showcasing animal antics and humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #4

    A sleeping man with a cat resting on his chest, adding humor to the situation.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #5

    Squirrel caught in a gust of wind, eyes closed, surrounded by snow, featuring humorous animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So that’s what I look like when winds blows against my face

    #6

    Pitbulls humorously huddled together on a couch, avoiding a relaxed cat nearby.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happy to see that the Cat refuses to give in to being outnumbered and is in charge in this household

    #7

    Cheetah cub and puppy playing together on grass, showcasing wholesome animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #8

    Cat with large feet looking up on a wooden floor, showcasing animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #9

    Two guinea pigs with a humorous caption about mistaken identity involving Rottweilers, showcasing animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #10

    Funny meme from 'Animal Antics': Surprised cat reacts to mountain lion outside door.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why you should never invite Your Aunt Carol over as she always causes chaos

    #11

    Funny meme featuring a duck in a cardboard castle labeled "Duckie's Kingdom," adding to animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #12

    Raccoon happily playing with a stuffed raccoon toy, showcasing wholesome and funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    stress021 avatar
    STress (I/me)
    STress (I/me)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will name him George, and I will hug him and pet him and squeeze him...

    #13

    Grumpy cat meme with text about hiding annoyance, showcasing animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #14

    Before and after photos of a rescued dog from Animal Antics, showing its transformation from sickly to healthy and happy.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be your girlfriend! We can take our pups on dates ❤

    #15

    Three dogs in different colors, resembling the meme concept of getting an item in every color for Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here, I can't choose which of these colors is the best so I'd have to take them all

    #16

    Snowy surface with tiny animal paw prints, text reads, "This is the cutest 'nope' I have ever seen" from Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #17

    Man stops to pet a kitten while running from police, depicted in a humorous meme about animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #18

    Dog in glasses with a humorous expression, captioned "When you use furthermore in an essay," showcasing animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #19

    Squirrel humorously asking about the bird feeder on a porch, embodying animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As this little fella is so cute I'll believe them just this once

    #20

    Dog with a humanized expression being measured, humorous take on life changes, from 'Animal Antics' meme collection.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #21

    Fluffy cat making a funny face in a garden, perfect example of animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #22

    Bull terrier with a wig for a funny transformation, from the 'Animal Antics' meme page.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Transformers canines in disguise, love the fluffy slippers too!

    #23

    Funny cat with amusing facial expressions peeking around corners, featured in Animal Antics memes.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope I cannot apparently, But I will get them treats

    #24

    Funny meme from 'Animal Antics' showing an ant with a humorous comment about its lifespan.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #25

    Fluffy white cat with a grumpy expression, captioned "If Monday was a cat," showcasing animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #26

    Gecko shedding skin, humorously resembling a onesie, held in a person's hand, showcasing animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #27

    Text conversation with a humorous twist featuring a cat named Rodger from 'Animal Antics'.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #28

    Giant dog standing in a kitchen with a funny caption about paying rent, showcasing animal antics humor.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    detarick avatar
    Deta Rossiter
    Deta Rossiter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Suspect he might be employed as a bouncer, or he moonlights as Zuul

    #29

    Funny poster of a cat labeled as a "liar," humorously warning not to feed him due to deceptive behavior.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I get home from work my cat starts screaming at me for food and I will almost feed them and tell my boyfriend will yell she's a liar do not feed her!

    #30

    Smiling couple with a grumpy husky, contrasting an earlier photo of a happy dog, featuring wholesome and funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #31

    Cute baby sloth meme from 'Animal Antics' Facebook page, showing Kermie brightening a viewer's day.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #32

    Funny meme with a skeptical-looking Chihuahua named Jerry, part of 'Animal Antics' Facebook memes collection.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #33

    Baby bats adorably munching on bananas, showcasing funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think bottom right has bitten off slightly more than he can chew

    #34

    Cute raccoon sitting on road, representing a funny Animal Antics meme about wanting to nap and be small.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow that’s the cutest masked bandit I’ve ever seen

    #35

    Wholesome animal meme featuring a groundhog at a computer, humorously responding to a tweet about cold weather.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #36

    Cute black and white kitten with a mustache creating a buck teeth illusion, from 'Animal Antics' memes.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #37

    Pomeranian with two newborn puppies snuggled up, showing a proud face; heartwarming Animal Antics moment.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #38

    Cat with a unique line pattern on its back, sitting on grass. Wholesome animal antics captured in three photos.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #39

    Three annoyed cats reacting humorously to their owner's problems, showcasing funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #40

    Great Eared Nightjar on branches, resembling a dragon-like bird; a funny meme from the 'Animal Antics' Facebook page.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #41

    Two cats on steps, one orange and one black, with text about pretending to be a shadow; funny animal antics meme.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #42

    A puppy sleeping in a dog bed with a Batman toy, covered with a blue blanket. Wholesome and funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #43

    Chihuahua looking uncomfortable beside a banana on a couch, illustrating a funny animal meme from Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's true, then stop putting bananas next to him just so you can take a funny picture. :( Poor little guy.

    #44

    Cat looking grumpy in a meme, resembling a cartoon character, relating to funny Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #45

    Cat plotting in Santa village setting, capturing the essence of funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #46

    Otter looking at a seal through glass with the caption "wet dog meets semi wet dog" from Animal Antics memes.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #47

    Funny meme of a person petting a happy dog, despite self-restraint warnings, from 'Animal Antics'.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #48

    Wholesome Animal Antics meme of raccoons and opossum in snow, with text "Bring them inside" and a bear indoors.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #49

    Wholesome 'Animal Antics' meme with cute baby animals and humorous reactions.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #50

    Christmas tree with animals captured on trail cam; raccoon and fox admire holiday lights, creating wholesome, funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #51

    Dog being interviewed, humorously explaining why it chases cyclists, representing animal antics meme.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #52

    Man cleaning up at 4am with a dog comforting him, showcasing a humorous moment from 'Animal Antics.'

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #53

    "Funny raccoon meme lists traits like dark circles, eating junk, and staying up all night from 'Animal Antics' page."

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #54

    Husky behind cage with funny text overlay: "Fiberian Hufky" from Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #55

    Dog patiently waits in office doorway, embodying funny Animal Antics meme about getting treats during remote work.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #56

    Polar bear paws pressed against car window, part of the Animal Antics meme collection.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #57

    Cat stretching out of a cozy bed, illustrating a funny meme from the 'Animal Antics' page.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #58

    Chicken with two chicks, one peeking out from the feathers. Text overlay says "sorry my mom said no." Animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #59

    Cow relaxing on grass with caption about staying indoors, part of the 'Animal Antics' meme series.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #60

    Cat's reflection in a Christmas ornament from 'Animal Antics' memes on Facebook, with humorous text above and below.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #61

    Funny meme showing a sprawled black cat on a scratching post, with humorous text about asking for a cat.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #62

    Photogenic cheetah smiling in a field, displaying a humorous expression from the Animal Antics meme collection.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #63

    Three cats standing upright: a leopard, a tiger, and a house cat. Animal Antics meme humorously compares their poses.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #64

    Fish and bird create a humorous illusion with animal antics on water, reflecting the unexpected nature of life's challenges.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #65

    Dog meme with cheddar cheese, humorously questioning storage advice, showing the phrase "Experts" followed by a dog's face.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #66

    Cute pony standing in a field with text overlay: "When you're built for feed not speed." Animal antics meme.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #67

    Woman cuddling a dog on a plane, humorously defying carry-on policy. Wholesome and funny animal antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #68

    Wholesome Animal Antics meme featuring a crested gecko with a humorous caption about its expression.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #69

    Cat paw between bread slices, labeled "knuckle sandwich," showcasing a funny animal antic.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #70

    Sheep grazing in a lush green field by a river, humorous meme about Wales from 'Animal Antics'.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #71

    Dog aligning perfectly with pig silhouette on a rug in a humorous scene from Animal Antics.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

    #72

    Dogs posing humorously labeled "boys" and "girls" from the Animal Antics Facebook page.

    AnimalAnticsNewsflare Report

