ADVERTISEMENT

Modern life is difficult. Maybe not as much as it was in the Middle Ages when the plague was looming on the right and an angry mob with pitchforks were chasing "witches" on the left but still pretty exhausting.

So every now and then we have to take a break from it to maintain our health and sanity. However, we can't book a trip to Australia or Japan whenever we want. Expectations must be managed and sacrifices have to be made.

Enter memes. The ultimate form of escaping reality that can deliver the required relief in just seconds. 'Animal Antics' is a fun social media project that shares hilarious and heartwarming moments featuring both house pets and wildlife, helping us unwind – no passport required.

More info: Facebook | Instagram