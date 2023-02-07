130 Pics That Prove Japan Is Unlike Any Other Country (New Pics) Interview
Often, when we see a particularly innovative or cute design, our brains jump to ‘Japan.’ The East Asian nation has a well-deserved reputation for clever designs and blending the traditional and modern.
Scroll down and enjoy this peak into some of the most unique ways that Japan does things. Visitors tend to come away with stories of technological wonders and adorable devices. Check out the neatest ideas you can find in Japan and be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know which you would love to see in your country.
We had the opportunity to speak to two seasoned travelers about Japan and ask some questions regarding travel tips and Japanese culture.
Rice Field Art In Japan
There Was A Sales Car Of KFC Without Any Salesman
I Spotted This Bus For Preschool Kids In Nagoya
Shannon O'Donnell from the travel blog A Little Adrift was kind enough to talk to us about visiting Japan. “Japan is among the most fascinating countries travelers could visit—it's a thoroughly modern country with a culture completely dissimilar to much of the West. You don't find that combination in many other countries. For this reason, I think it's a fantastic spot for adventurous first-time travelers, but tricky for most who don't have their "travel legs," so to speak. You're facing potential culture shock—Tokyo is a bustling, fascinating city that never stops moving, and some pretty strong written and spoken language barriers—English-language penetration is low even in fairly touristy areas.”
“That said, the Japanese offer unparalleled hospitality, the extensive train system is a breeze to use, and travelers never lack for incredible food. So while there are clearly a number of countries in Europe and other areas that are easier for first-time travelers, those with a sense of adventure will find that Japan offers an unmatched travel experience. ” In fact, Shannon believed that the entire world could learn from Japan’s absolutely fantastic rail network, which she described as “fast, clean, and efficient.”
This Beautiful Statue In Sendai, Japan
Speaker Shrine In Japan That You Can Bluetooth Your Own Audio To
This Road Looks Like A Rollercoaster
We also had the honor to interview the experts at Boutique Japan about visiting it as a first-time traveler. “Japanese people are so friendly and hospitable to visitors (and it's an extraordinarily safe country). There are so many other aspects of traveling around Japan that make it so traveler-friendly, for example, the fact that everything runs so smoothly and efficiently (bullet trains always being on time as just one example!)”
The Trains In Japan Have "Women Only" Space
People In Japan Lined Up With Social Distance To Use The Smoking Room In The Office Building Where I Work In
This Kyoto Station Has 12 Floors Of Escalators
“I find that people in Japan tend to practice mindfulness in daily life, without being pretentious about it. There is a culture of respect in Japan that our travelers always comment on. Wherever you go (whether a fancy restaurant or a convenience store), the service is amazing because people tend to take such care in everything they do,” they added when we asked what the rest of the world could learn from Japan.
A Bookstore In Matsumoto City
This Japanese Claw Machine Lets You Win A Cheesecake
An Umbrella Sky In Metsa Village, Japan
‘Geography is destiny’ is a quote often attributed to Napoleon and it seems applicable to the history of Japan. Island nations are often more insular and the rulers of Japan took this to the extreme. Between the 16th and 19th century, the country was cordoned off to foreigners by law while Japanese people were prohibited from leaving.
Even though Japan has been ‘open’ to the world for over a century, it remains a surprisingly homogenous nation. Nearly 99% of the population are ethnically Japanese. All in all, this created a culture in many ways unaffected by outside influence. And, as the pictures here might indicate, it really shows!
Pikachu-Themed Train In Japan
This Japanese Restaurant Has A Tiny Mountain Fuji In The Base Of Their Glasses
Japanese design tends to follow a few core principles. Simplicity is actually seen as a great virtue, though this may seem strange when your server is a robot or when one travels by bullet train! This is best seen in certain elements of Japanese cuisine. Sushi traditionally emphasized the purity of the fish, which is ideally served as fresh as possible.
I Tried One Of The Best Capsule Hotels In Tokyo
Japanese Hospital Food
Japanese Hospital Food

People asked me to post pictures of the food I got during my hospital stay (6 days), so here it is.
I Found This Locker Area In A Science Museum. Nagoya, Japan
What might strike some readers as unusual is the idea of ‘Fukinsei’ or asymmetry. The idea is to find balance between regular patterns and the unexpected. This is also an important concept in Zen philosophy, as imperfection is seen as a natural part of life to be embraced. Look around you. Many examples of natural beauty are actually quite asymmetrical.
Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home, Free Care Packages. This Is How Much I Got
Flower Field In Hokkaido, Japan
I Went To Shinjuku And Saw The Coolest Advertisement Display
This Robot Delivering Food At Gusto Near Seibu Chichibu Station
This Phone Booth In Osaka
Night Bus In Japan
I Love The Customized Manhole Covers In Japan. They Have It In Each Locality Around
City Lights Of Nagano Seen Through The Thick Fog At Night
These Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops
Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan
Table For One At A Japanese Restaurant
Shopping Mall Food Court In Japan Offers Napkins To Wipe Tables. After Cleaning, Everyone Unfolds Their Used Napkins And Stacks Them Neatly
Extra Train Seat In Japan
Compressed Japanese T-Shirt
This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours
Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines
Traditional Wedding Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan
Curved Escalator In Japan
My Favorite Shop Sign In Kyoto
Today I Lived Out One Of My Dreams And Drove Around Tokyo As A Mario Kart Character In A Go Kart
Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been Too. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen, Okawaso, Fukushima
Edo Era Starbucks
Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30
This Building In Tokyo With Plants Growing On The Walls
If You Have A Cup Of Noodles In Japan, You'll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You'll Get A Tibetan Fox. Middle Right
A Honey Dispenser At A Hotel In Japan
This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store, "Upi Omotesando" In Tokyo
To Boost The Economy, Japan Gives Out Free Money Coupons To Use In Local Supermarkets And Restaurants If You Are In-Country Traveling
The Japanese Government Sends A Care Package If You Have Covid. This Is For A Family Of 2 In Tokyo
A School In Japan Came Out With New Uniforms For Students Who Liked Neither Skirts Nor Pants
I Saw This Awesome Sewer Cover While Walking In Tokyo
Gum In Japan Comes With Little Sheets Of Paper To Wrap Around And Throw It Away Cleanly
My Human Dad Waiting Next To A LEGO Dad In A Department Store In Japan
A Chopstick Store In Kappabashi Street, Tokyo
In Japan, There's A Privacy Button That Plays Sound In The Background Of The Toilet So That No One Would Hear Your Business
I Climbed Mountain Fuji Yesterday, And Someone Ordered Domino's Pizza
Japanese Washing Machines Comes With Suction Devices To Reuse Bath Water
A general practice within Asian cultures is that baths are not used for cleaning yourself but just for soaking. It saves you time and money.