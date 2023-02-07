Often, when we see a particularly innovative or cute design, our brains jump to ‘Japan.’ The East Asian nation has a well-deserved reputation for clever designs and blending the traditional and modern. 

Scroll down and enjoy this peak into some of the most unique ways that Japan does things. Visitors tend to come away with stories of technological wonders and adorable devices. Check out the neatest ideas you can find in Japan and be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know which you would love to see in your country. 

We had the opportunity to speak to two seasoned travelers about Japan and ask some questions regarding travel tips and Japanese culture.

If you enjoy learning more about the 'Land of Rising Sun,’ be sure to check out Bored Panda’s other articles in this series here, here and here!

#1

Rice Field Art In Japan

Rice Field Art In Japan

kojiii_photo1201 Report

#2

There Was A Sales Car Of KFC Without Any Salesman

There Was A Sales Car Of KFC Without Any Salesman

shanghaineko Report

#3

I Spotted This Bus For Preschool Kids In Nagoya

I Spotted This Bus For Preschool Kids In Nagoya

AndrewJamesMD Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
there’s a reason why japans communities are some of the closest in the world!

Shannon O'Donnell from the travel blog A Little Adrift was kind enough to talk to us about visiting Japan. “Japan is among the most fascinating countries travelers could visit—it's a thoroughly modern country with a culture completely dissimilar to much of the West. You don't find that combination in many other countries. For this reason, I think it's a fantastic spot for adventurous first-time travelers, but tricky for most who don't have their "travel legs," so to speak. You're facing potential culture shock—Tokyo is a bustling, fascinating city that never stops moving, and some pretty strong written and spoken language barriers—English-language penetration is low even in fairly touristy areas.”

“That said, the Japanese offer unparalleled hospitality, the extensive train system is a breeze to use, and travelers never lack for incredible food. So while there are clearly a number of countries in Europe and other areas that are easier for first-time travelers, those with a sense of adventure will find that Japan offers an unmatched travel experience. ” In fact, Shannon believed that the entire world could learn from Japan’s absolutely fantastic rail network, which she described as “fast, clean, and efficient.”
#4

This Beautiful Statue In Sendai, Japan

This Beautiful Statue In Sendai, Japan

ko_ref Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
I had to look this up because I had never heard of it before. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sendai_Daikannon

#5

Speaker Shrine In Japan That You Can Bluetooth Your Own Audio To

Speaker Shrine In Japan That You Can Bluetooth Your Own Audio To

TimmyWeahIsMyDad Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect place for some Howl’s moving castle

#6

This Road Looks Like A Rollercoaster

This Road Looks Like A Rollercoaster

_deepsky Report

Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
This is LITERALLY the stuff from my nightmares 😭

We also had the honor to interview the experts at Boutique Japan about visiting it as a first-time traveler. “Japanese people are so friendly and hospitable to visitors (and it's an extraordinarily safe country). There are so many other aspects of traveling around Japan that make it so traveler-friendly, for example, the fact that everything runs so smoothly and efficiently (bullet trains always being on time as just one example!)” 
#7

The Trains In Japan Have "Women Only" Space

The Trains In Japan Have "Women Only" Space

DEEP_SEA_MAX Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
There is a creepy subculture of chikan. Basically men molesting women in public, on trains and buses.

#8

People In Japan Lined Up With Social Distance To Use The Smoking Room In The Office Building Where I Work In

People In Japan Lined Up With Social Distance To Use The Smoking Room In The Office Building Where I Work In

conradbilly Report

#9

This Kyoto Station Has 12 Floors Of Escalators

This Kyoto Station Has 12 Floors Of Escalators

Paganator Report

“I find that people in Japan tend to practice mindfulness in daily life, without being pretentious about it. There is a culture of respect in Japan that our travelers always comment on. Wherever you go (whether a fancy restaurant or a convenience store), the service is amazing because people tend to take such care in everything they do,” they added when we asked what the rest of the world could learn from Japan. 
#10

A Bookstore In Matsumoto City

A Bookstore In Matsumoto City

adam_364 Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
I wish countries conserved their heritage this will

#11

This Japanese Claw Machine Lets You Win A Cheesecake

This Japanese Claw Machine Lets You Win A Cheesecake

tallcherry Report

#12

An Umbrella Sky In Metsa Village, Japan

An Umbrella Sky In Metsa Village, Japan

wakaponpoco Report

‘Geography is destiny’ is a quote often attributed to Napoleon and it seems applicable to the history of Japan. Island nations are often more insular and the rulers of Japan took this to the extreme. Between the 16th and 19th century, the country was cordoned off to foreigners by law while Japanese people were prohibited from leaving. 

Even though Japan has been ‘open’ to the world for over a century, it remains a surprisingly homogenous nation. Nearly 99% of the population are ethnically Japanese. All in all, this created a culture in many ways unaffected by outside influence. And, as the pictures here might indicate, it really shows! 
#13

Pikachu-Themed Train In Japan

Pikachu-Themed Train In Japan

jreast.co.jp Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Yup, this seems an epilectic seizure waiting to happen....

#14

This Japanese Restaurant Has A Tiny Mountain Fuji In The Base Of Their Glasses

This Japanese Restaurant Has A Tiny Mountain Fuji In The Base Of Their Glasses

ssladam Report

#15

Chiba Urban Monorail In Japan

Chiba Urban Monorail In Japan

yu6101_photo Report

Japanese design tends to follow a few core principles. Simplicity is actually seen as a great virtue, though this may seem strange when your server is a robot or when one travels by bullet train! This is best seen in certain elements of Japanese cuisine. Sushi traditionally emphasized the purity of the fish, which is ideally served as fresh as possible.
#16

I Tried One Of The Best Capsule Hotels In Tokyo

I Tried One Of The Best Capsule Hotels In Tokyo

stevescoop Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
Tbh kinda creepy but also very innovative

#17

Japanese Hospital Food

Japanese Hospital Food

People asked me to post pictures of the food I got during my hospital stay (6 days), so here it is. Only two months after the baby was born. Also, I completely lost my appetite while I was in the hospital and didn't manage to eat most of the food, which was very upsetting.

JenkinsInJapan Report

#18

I Found This Locker Area In A Science Museum. Nagoya, Japan

I Found This Locker Area In A Science Museum. Nagoya, Japan

ArttuHenrikk Report

What might strike some readers as unusual is the idea of ‘Fukinsei’ or asymmetry. The idea is to find balance between regular patterns and the unexpected. This is also an important concept in Zen philosophy, as imperfection is seen as a natural part of life to be embraced. Look around you. Many examples of natural beauty are actually quite asymmetrical.
#19

Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home, Free Care Packages. This Is How Much I Got

Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home, Free Care Packages. This Is How Much I Got

FriedCheeseCurdz Report

#20

Flower Field In Hokkaido, Japan

Flower Field In Hokkaido, Japan

kyoko1903 Report

#21

The Women's Bathroom At My Nearby Mall In Japan

The Women's Bathroom At My Nearby Mall In Japan

Personwhoisfriendly Report

#22

I Went To Shinjuku And Saw The Coolest Advertisement Display

I Went To Shinjuku And Saw The Coolest Advertisement Display

attackonterrence Report

#23

This Robot Delivering Food At Gusto Near Seibu Chichibu Station

This Robot Delivering Food At Gusto Near Seibu Chichibu Station

Akki8888 Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
We have a sushi train in Australia with this

#24

This Phone Booth In Osaka

This Phone Booth In Osaka

coffyrocket Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Move Over British Payphone booths, Japan wins this One with the samurai Payphone booths.

#25

Night Bus In Japan

Night Bus In Japan

sauntm Report

#26

I Love The Customized Manhole Covers In Japan. They Have It In Each Locality Around

I Love The Customized Manhole Covers In Japan. They Have It In Each Locality Around

JonathanHsy Report

#27

A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan

A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan

andrewface Report

#28

City Lights Of Nagano Seen Through The Thick Fog At Night

City Lights Of Nagano Seen Through The Thick Fog At Night

onotch.x Report

#29

These Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops

These Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops

june_et_septembre , crystal_house7 Report

#30

Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan

Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan

SpaceMasala Report

#31

Table For One At A Japanese Restaurant

Table For One At A Japanese Restaurant

ckalmond Report

#32

Shopping Mall Food Court In Japan Offers Napkins To Wipe Tables. After Cleaning, Everyone Unfolds Their Used Napkins And Stacks Them Neatly

Shopping Mall Food Court In Japan Offers Napkins To Wipe Tables. After Cleaning, Everyone Unfolds Their Used Napkins And Stacks Them Neatly

ryo13silvia Report

#33

Extra Train Seat In Japan

Extra Train Seat In Japan

King_Shami Report

#34

Compressed Japanese T-Shirt

Compressed Japanese T-Shirt

laner95 Report

#35

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

hello297 Report

#36

Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

Taking Historic Architecture Into Account When Adding Vending Machines

urbex_34 Report

#37

Traditional Wedding Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan

Traditional Wedding Ceremony In Tokyo, Japan

NetAdministrative239 Report

#38

Curved Escalator In Japan

Curved Escalator In Japan

SteveSilva Report

#39

My Favorite Shop Sign In Kyoto

My Favorite Shop Sign In Kyoto

hannahbanhannah Report

#40

Today I Lived Out One Of My Dreams And Drove Around Tokyo As A Mario Kart Character In A Go Kart

Today I Lived Out One Of My Dreams And Drove Around Tokyo As A Mario Kart Character In A Go Kart

You_Neek Report

#41

Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been Too. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen, Okawaso, Fukushima

Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been Too. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen, Okawaso, Fukushima

DaeronOP Report

#42

Edo Era Starbucks

Edo Era Starbucks

Nomadic_Gaijin Report

#43

Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30

Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30

sysifuscorp Report

#44

This Building In Tokyo With Plants Growing On The Walls

This Building In Tokyo With Plants Growing On The Walls

zOneNzOnly Report

#45

If You Have A Cup Of Noodles In Japan, You'll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You'll Get A Tibetan Fox. Middle Right

If You Have A Cup Of Noodles In Japan, You'll Get Cats On The Inside Of The Lids. However, At A 6% Chance, You'll Get A Tibetan Fox. Middle Right

sinmantky Report

#46

A Honey Dispenser At A Hotel In Japan

A Honey Dispenser At A Hotel In Japan

ImprobableValue Report

#47

This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store, "Upi Omotesando" In Tokyo

This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store, "Upi Omotesando" In Tokyo

theroors223 Report

#48

To Boost The Economy, Japan Gives Out Free Money Coupons To Use In Local Supermarkets And Restaurants If You Are In-Country Traveling

To Boost The Economy, Japan Gives Out Free Money Coupons To Use In Local Supermarkets And Restaurants If You Are In-Country Traveling

ScarletWitchfanboy__ Report

#49

The Japanese Government Sends A Care Package If You Have Covid. This Is For A Family Of 2 In Tokyo

The Japanese Government Sends A Care Package If You Have Covid. This Is For A Family Of 2 In Tokyo

TheGreatMattsby Report

#50

A School In Japan Came Out With New Uniforms For Students Who Liked Neither Skirts Nor Pants

A School In Japan Came Out With New Uniforms For Students Who Liked Neither Skirts Nor Pants

inlgyment Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
Dude i love those pants, i wish they would become a norm ( talking about those martial arts pants used for kendo for instances, that look like a skirt, but are just very loose pants )

#51

I Saw This Awesome Sewer Cover While Walking In Tokyo

I Saw This Awesome Sewer Cover While Walking In Tokyo

skineal Report

#52

Gum In Japan Comes With Little Sheets Of Paper To Wrap Around And Throw It Away Cleanly

Gum In Japan Comes With Little Sheets Of Paper To Wrap Around And Throw It Away Cleanly

s7rugg1e Report

#53

My Human Dad Waiting Next To A LEGO Dad In A Department Store In Japan

My Human Dad Waiting Next To A LEGO Dad In A Department Store In Japan

Coraline84 Report

#54

A Chopstick Store In Kappabashi Street, Tokyo

A Chopstick Store In Kappabashi Street, Tokyo

DazzleMeAlready Report

#55

In Japan, There's A Privacy Button That Plays Sound In The Background Of The Toilet So That No One Would Hear Your Business

In Japan, There's A Privacy Button That Plays Sound In The Background Of The Toilet So That No One Would Hear Your Business

Natsumi_xy Report

#56

I Climbed Mountain Fuji Yesterday, And Someone Ordered Domino's Pizza

I Climbed Mountain Fuji Yesterday, And Someone Ordered Domino's Pizza

fatmanairsoft Report

#57

Japanese Washing Machines Comes With Suction Devices To Reuse Bath Water

Japanese Washing Machines Comes With Suction Devices To Reuse Bath Water

A general practice within Asian cultures is that baths are not used for cleaning yourself but just for soaking. It saves you time and money.

SantyClawz42 Report

#58

Japanese Men Reading Manga At 7-Eleven During Their Lunch Break

Japanese Men Reading Manga At 7-Eleven During Their Lunch Break

Camanei Report

#59

A U-Shaped Road That Jumps Out Into The Sea

A U-Shaped Road That Jumps Out Into The Sea

S_Cub85CM Report

#60

This Torii Gate Looks Like It's Out Of A Video Game, But It's Real And Awesome To Check Out At Night

This Torii Gate Looks Like It's Out Of A Video Game, But It's Real And Awesome To Check Out At Night

Nomadic_Gaijin Report

#61

This Toilet Refills With Water For Flushing As You Wash Your Hands

This Toilet Refills With Water For Flushing As You Wash Your Hands

jeango Report

#62

This Bag Of Spider Snacks You Can Buy At The Supermarket In Tokyo

This Bag Of Spider Snacks You Can Buy At The Supermarket In Tokyo

Rayraegah Report

PCW10101
PCW10101
Community Member
OH disappointing - if only it had extra salt!

#63

The Zauo Fishing Restaurant In Japan, Where Customers Can Catch Their Own Fish And It Also Has Seating Areas Shaped Like Boats

The Zauo Fishing Restaurant In Japan, Where Customers Can Catch Their Own Fish And It Also Has Seating Areas Shaped Like Boats

zauojapan , zauojapan Report

#64

Starbucks In Kyoto, Japan

Starbucks In Kyoto, Japan

RoninTokyo Report

#65

This Pizza Place In Japan Has Been Counting Pizzas For 60 Years

This Pizza Place In Japan Has Been Counting Pizzas For 60 Years

hyogodan Report

#66

These Dots On My Beer Can. In Braille, It Says Alcohol

These Dots On My Beer Can. In Braille, It Says Alcohol

Sammy1406 Report

#67

Costco In Japan Has A Sushi Section

Costco In Japan Has A Sushi Section

SDBJJ Report

#68

The Elevator In This Japanese Apartment Has A Container With Food, Water, And A Portable Toilet In Case Of Malfunction

The Elevator In This Japanese Apartment Has A Container With Food, Water, And A Portable Toilet In Case Of Malfunction

frenchhorn_empire Report

#69

Landscape-Friendly Vending Machine

Landscape-Friendly Vending Machine

ekimemo_kinako Report

#70

3D Coffee Art

3D Coffee Art

HannahDax Report

#71

Japanese Hotel Gives You A Phone To Travel With Just In Case You Don't Have Access To Yours

Japanese Hotel Gives You A Phone To Travel With Just In Case You Don't Have Access To Yours

crx04 Report

#72

I Never Thought The Time Would Come When I Would Give A Presentation In The Train Station. This Is How It Looks Like Inside

I Never Thought The Time Would Come When I Would Give A Presentation In The Train Station. This Is How It Looks Like Inside

ONODA_in_Onodac , ONODA_in_Onodac Report

#73

The Playground In Shizuoka Park

The Playground In Shizuoka Park