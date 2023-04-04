There is something great about going on a train trip — we get to sit in a moving metal box and enjoy the view outside the windows. Thanks to the works of the industrial revolution, there has been a rise in train trips that focus more on the journey than on the final destination (not related to the movie). Plus, they are fast, sometimes comfy, and usually leave on time. When it comes to traveling, train rides are the kings of all.

One might say that the car trips we see in the movies have become quite stale — railroad travel might spice things up. The preset train tracks lead the passengers through some unique sights. So it’s no wonder why some train routes allow people to experience something new in the comfort of their seats. From the Royal Scotsman in England to The Ghan from the land of down under, Australia — the train itself adds a lot of novelty to the trip.

If you have your things packed already and are just waiting for the right trip — we have you covered. In the list below, we have compiled some of the best train rides in the world that you should try out. If one of the rides caught your eye, upvote it. On the other hand, if you already took up the chance, share your experience in the comments below.