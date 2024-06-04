Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing My Ground On Period Products Despite My Swim Coach’s Demands?
Social Issues

Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing My Ground On Period Products Despite My Swim Coach’s Demands?

Mochi
Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (17 F) don’t wear tampons. I find them uncomfortable and unsafe, as my personal opinion

Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing My Ground On Period Products Despite My Swim Coach's Demands?

Image credits: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition (not the actual photo)

I’m also on a high school swim team. I had a swim meet the other day, not a very important one, but still mandated to go to.

I have a swimsuit that was designed to be able to swim when you’re on your period, which I was

Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing My Ground On Period Products Despite My Swim Coach's Demands?

Image credits: margot pandone (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately my coach (42 M) requires matching swimsuits for the girls on the team, and my special suit isn’t the right color

Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing My Ground On Period Products Despite My Swim Coach's Demands?

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

My coach proceeded to make me explain why I won’t change, and then told me that as I’m old enough I should be wearing tampons!?
He then didn’t let me participate in the meet and is considering removing me from the team for a month!? AITA?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Mochi

Mochi

Author, Community member

Just a girl living in a cornfield town in the states. I love cats, gossip, and girls! I practice the sacred art of lesbianism. I also love stories and writing. I love The Weeknd, Buddy Holly, and Lil Durk. Bᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ? Tʜɪɴᴋ ʏᴏu’ ʀᴇ sᴏ ᴄᴏᴏʟ? -Tʜᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ғᴀᴛ?... Sʜᴇ ɪs ᴏɴ A Diet. -Tʜᴇ ɢɪRʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ᴜɢʟʏ?... Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴘᴜᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴜᴘ ᴏɴ ʜᴏᴘɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴡɪʟʟ ʟɪᴋᴇ ʜᴇʀ. -Tʜᴇ ʙᴏʏ ʏᴏᴜ ᴛRɪPpEd? Hᴇ ɪs ᴀʙᴜsᴇᴅ ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. -Sᴇᴇ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍᴀɴ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɢʟʏ sᴄᴀʀs?... Hᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ғᴏʀ ʜɪs ᴄᴏᴜɴᴛʀʏ. -Tʜᴀᴛ ɢᴜʏ ʏOᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ ғᴜɴ ᴏғ ғᴏʀ ᴄʀʏɪɴɢ?... Hɪs ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ɪs ᴅʏɪɴɢ. -Pᴜᴛ ᴛʜɪs ᴀs ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛᴀᴛᴜs ɪғ ʏᴏᴜ’re ᴀɢᴀɪɴsᴛ ʙᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ.

Mochi

Mochi

Author, Community member

Just a girl living in a cornfield town in the states. I love cats, gossip, and girls! I practice the sacred art of lesbianism. I also love stories and writing. I love The Weeknd, Buddy Holly, and Lil Durk. Bᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ? Tʜɪɴᴋ ʏᴏu’ ʀᴇ sᴏ ᴄᴏᴏʟ? -Tʜᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ғᴀᴛ?... Sʜᴇ ɪs ᴏɴ A Diet. -Tʜᴇ ɢɪRʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ᴜɢʟʏ?... Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴘᴜᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴜᴘ ᴏɴ ʜᴏᴘɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴡɪʟʟ ʟɪᴋᴇ ʜᴇʀ. -Tʜᴇ ʙᴏʏ ʏᴏᴜ ᴛRɪPpEd? Hᴇ ɪs ᴀʙᴜsᴇᴅ ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. -Sᴇᴇ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍᴀɴ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɢʟʏ sᴄᴀʀs?... Hᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ғᴏʀ ʜɪs ᴄᴏᴜɴᴛʀʏ. -Tʜᴀᴛ ɢᴜʏ ʏOᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ ғᴜɴ ᴏғ ғᴏʀ ᴄʀʏɪɴɢ?... Hɪs ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ɪs ᴅʏɪɴɢ. -Pᴜᴛ ᴛʜɪs ᴀs ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛᴀᴛᴜs ɪғ ʏᴏᴜ’re ᴀɢᴀɪɴsᴛ ʙᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

zenba avatar
Zenba
Zenba
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds like sexual discrimination...I'd go to a higher up and report him. He cant force you to wear a tampon and punishing you for it is excessive

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are not required to use tampons ever! I went through my entire menstruation years without using them. Yet I worked as a nude artists model for decades, in addition to my other jobs. I just always got nauseous when I tried using one, so I just stopped trying. It it no *man's * business what you do with your own reproductive system! You have free choice about this! It is a Constitutional right! I hope your mother supports you in this.

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PS. Why are people downvoting her? Is it because they don't believe in "my body my choice " ?

henry_42 avatar
H Enry
H Enry
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a team sport and you're refusing to wear the uniform. I don't understand why you didn't make arrengements to have a team uniform that's made to be safe with pad wearers? The couch should have spoken to you with more care but you are in a team sport and are required to wear a uniform. You can't just show up in something different because you didn't plan ahead and hoped to get preferential treatment instead of planning ahead.

POST
