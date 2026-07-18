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“Can’t Even Enjoy The Money”: Adult Star Wins $3M Payout After Being Left ‘Permanently Disabled’
A young woman with long dark hair, wearing a black top and a gold necklace, posing for a photo after winning a disabled payout.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Can’t Even Enjoy The Money”: Adult Star Wins $3M Payout After Being Left ‘Permanently Disabled’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Former adult film star Emily Willis has been awarded a $3 million settlement after a Los Angeles judge approved an agreement related to the life-changing injuries she allegedly suffered while receiving treatment at a California rehab centre.

The payout comes nearly two years after Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, went into cardiac arrest during her stay at Summit Malibu, leaving her with severe brain damage and permanent disabilities.

Highlights
  • Former adult film performer Emily Willis was awarded a $3 million settlement after suffering severe brain injuries.
  • Willis’ family alleged the rehab center failed to properly monitor her deteriorating condition.
  • Although the legal case reached a settlement, Willis remains profoundly disabled and continues a slow recovery, according to her attorney.

While the settlement marks a major step in the legal battle, people close to Willis said no amount of money can undo what happened.

RELATED:

    An adult star, Emily Willis, entered rehab hoping to overcome her ketamine addiction

    Adult star with long, dark curly hair and red lipstick, looking confidently at the camera, after winning a $3M payout.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Before the medical emergency, Willis had stepped away from the adult entertainment industry and sought professional help for a severe ketamine addiction.

    According to court documents, she checked into Summit Malibu on January 27, 2024, after reportedly using five to six grams of ketamine every day for about a year.

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    Her family said she was living with major depressive disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), night terrors, and bladder problems linked to her addiction.

    The lawsuit claimed Willis arrived at the facility underweight and needing close medical supervision.

    However, her family alleged that instead of improving, her condition rapidly declined during her stay.

    Adult star taking a selfie in a mirror, showing her toned midriff and belly button piercing, after being permanently disabled.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing if the facility was negligent after the adult star became permanently disabled.

    Image credits: n4edyn3n57139

    Social media comment expressing hope for the adult star and her family after she became permanently disabled and won $3M.

    Image credits: Mrpersonality01

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    Court filings stated that she developed dehydration, tremors, headaches, hot and cold chills, an increased heart rate, difficulty walking, vaginal pain, and became disoriented.

    Staff notes reportedly described her as “frail and in pain.”

    At one point, nurses were allegedly unable to measure her blood pressure because she was so dehydrated.

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    Although Willis reportedly agreed to go to a hospital on February 3, she later changed her mind.

    Paramedics came to the rehab centre, checked her vital signs, and left without taking her to the hospital.

    After Willis changed her mind about checking in at a rehab centre, she was found unconscious later

    Adult star posing on the floor in a black leotard and boots, reflecting in a large ornate mirror, after winning a $3M payout.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Less than a day after paramedics visited the facility, Willis was found unconscious.

    According to the lawsuit, nurses and paramedics performed CPR for 30 to 40 minutes before her heartbeat returned.

    Her family claimed the prolonged lack of oxygen caused irreversible brain damage, leaving her with severe paralysis and long-term neurological injuries.

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    Doctors later believed she had developed locked-in syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which a person remains conscious but is almost completely unable to move or speak.

    Patients can often communicate only through eye movements.

    Her former boyfriend, Mike Majlak, later spoke publicly about her condition during an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast.

    A beautiful adult star, permanently disabled due to a medical procedure, posing gracefully for the camera.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet by 'chaos' commenting on the adult star case: 27 and trapped like that is horrific, highlighting the permanent disability.

    Image credits: Hooky310

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    Screenshot of a tweet by 'Tension boy' highlighting the adult star's permanent disability and payout.

    Image credits: boy_dosty

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    “It’s bad, actually. She was incredible,” he said.

    He continued, “We had a really great friendship and relationship, but she had her own struggles, and she recently, while at rehab, fell into a coma, and she’s been in a vegetative state.”

    Later updates from her family said Willis had emerged from the coma, but she remained profoundly disabled and dependent on full-time care.

    According to her legal team, she is still bedridden, cannot consistently communicate, and can only make occasional sounds or limited movements.

    Willis’ family also alleged that the rehab centre missed multiple warning signs

    A man speaking into a microphone, discussing the adult star and her permanent disability and $3M payout.

    Image credits: Steve-O’s Wild Ride! – Podcast/YouTube

    In December 2024, Willis’ mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centres.

    The lawsuit alleged that the rehab centre failed to recognise how quickly Willis’ health was deteriorating and did not provide the level of medical care she needed.

    Attorney James A. Morris Jr. said the case centred on what he described as a serious failure in patient care.

    “Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life.”

    An adult star lying on a bed, dressed in alluring lingerie, highlighting her permanent disability after a procedure.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    A social media post questioning the enjoyment of a $3M payout when permanently disabled.

    Image credits: alienlookingcat

    A social media post reflecting on the impact of a $3M payout after being permanently disabled.

    Image credits: Nelkom1

    He added, “No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed.”

    According to the complaint, Willis’ family believed the facility failed to provide a safe environment, failed to properly monitor her condition, failed to diagnose her worsening medical problems, and failed to provide appropriate nursing and medical care.

    The lawsuit also accused the rehab centre of making promises that it could safely care for Willis while allegedly failing to deliver the treatment she required.

    Her family further argued that these failures ultimately left her with permanent physical and mental disabilities.

    Despite the family’s allegations, the rehab centre denied responsibility for what happened

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Emily Willis (@emilywillisx3)

    While Willis’ family argued that her condition could have been prevented, Summit Malibu rejected those claims in court.

    According to the rehab centre’s legal filings, Willis had refused to follow medical advice during her stay.

    The facility claimed staff encouraged her to go to the hospital before she suffered cardiac arrest, but she chose not to.

    An adult star smiling, highlighting the story of her $3M payout after being permanently disabled.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    A social media post discussing the industry linked to an adult star's $3M payout.

    Image credits: jacob808U

    A social media post questioning the value of a $3M payout for someone permanently disabled.

    Image credits: NoupebN

    Court documents stated, “She refused to go to urgent care or the hospital voluntarily, despite being encouraged to do so.”

    The defendants also argued that Willis had declined to take recommended medications and denied that the facility had acted negligently.

    Despite those arguments, the lawsuit continued for more than a year before both sides eventually reached a settlement.

    The lawsuit filed by Willis’ mother argued that the rehab centre failed the adult star in several different ways

    Adult star wins payout after being left permanently disabled, looking intently at the camera.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Willis’ mother filed the lawsuit as her daughter’s legal guardian, arguing that the rehab centre failed her in several different ways.

    The first claim alleged that Summit Malibu did not provide a safe environment or properly protect a vulnerable patient who depended on the facility for both medical and mental health care.

    The second accused the centre of professional negligence, claiming staff failed to recognise how seriously Willis’ condition had deteriorated and did not provide appropriate medical or nursing care.

    The third claim alleged that violations of California law directly contributed to the injuries Willis suffered, leaving her with lifelong physical disabilities, emotional distress, and enormous medical expenses.

    Adult star permanently disabled, striking a pose outdoors in a stylish outfit.

    Image credits: emilywillisx3/Instagram

    Adult star permanently disabled, a tweet expresses sadness about her situation.

    Image credits: mrjamesthoughts

    Adult star permanently disabled, a tweet suggests $3M barely covers the damage.

    Image credits: nqocahnn_

    Finally, the lawsuit accused the rehab centre and its parent company of unfair and fraudulent business practices.

    According to the complaint, the family was assured that Willis would receive the care she needed and would be safe at the facility.

    The lawsuit claimed those promises were misleading because the centre allegedly failed to provide the level of care it advertised.

    After months of court hearings, a judge approved a $3 million settlement

    Adult star wins payout after being left permanently disabled, posing in black lace lingerie.

    Image credits: emilywillis_s*xyfanpage

    A Santa Monica Superior Court judge approved a $3 million settlement on Willis’ behalf because her current condition prevents her from making legal decisions herself, per Independent.

    Her attorneys also agreed to reduce their requested legal fees from $1.2 million to $1 million before the settlement received final approval.

    James A. Morris Jr., the attorney representing Willis and her mother, said the agreement should not be viewed as an easy legal victory.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Emily Willis (@emilywillisx3)

    “Having lived and breathed this case for nearly two years, I can state with confidence that Ms Banuelos is significantly injured, but that this case was no slam dunk.”

    Despite the settlement ending one chapter of the legal battle, Willis remains profoundly disabled.

    Recently, Morris Jr. said there had been gradual signs of improvement, per The Mirror US.

    “Fortunately, Litzy is improving, although it is slow and arduous. Litzy is a fighter and is committed to returning to a functional lifestyle that will ease any burden on others to care for her,” he said.

    “The settlement closes the, but it doesn’t undo the damage. Tragic from every angle,” wrote one user

    Release Radar on Twitter stating, That's so sad man, concerning an adult star winning a $3M payout.

    Image credits: MovieMedia

    Stacey on Twitter stating, this is why calling every d**g 'safe' is insane, regarding an adult star's $3M payout.

    Image credits: St4ceybellsxo

    Folksy on Twitter stating, Idgaf if she a p star, no human deserves this s**t, about an adult star's $3M payout.

    Image credits: folksyTYE

    Folksy on Twitter commenting, Not enough. Go after the rehab. P**n star or not, they just incapacitated someone, referencing a $3M payout.

    Image credits: folksyTYE

    hurst1610 on Twitter discussing rehab centers and an adult star's $3M payout, mentioning life-saving equipment.

    Image credits: hurst1610

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tokyo congratulating a family on an adult star's $3M payout.

    Image credits: getm0ney

    Screenshot of a tweet by TarabasPride expressing heartbreak over an adult star's $3M payout.

    Image credits: TarabasPride

    Screenshot of a tweet by EI-MAJOR_GENERAL stating that settlement closes the case for the adult star's payout.

    Image credits: CollinSmit90755

    Screenshot of a tweet by 4.clu with a censored message, related to the adult star's payout.

    Image credits: j_Bigginz

    Screenshot of a tweet by Drea Fox discussing industry regulation and patient safety after an adult star's payout.

    Image credits: Dreaafox

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these comments make me ashamed that people are so happy to dehumanise a person. The same site that is celebrating women shedding the hijab, has a comment section full of judgement and hate.

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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So despite it being stated in the headline, and repeatedly in this post, what relevance does her profession have to this story? She has suffered life long health complications due to negligence when she was checked into a clinic. Her job has absolutely nothing to do with this other than Samridhi wanting some clickbait. If she had worked in an office would you have repeatedly refers to her as Emily Willis "office worker"?

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have BO reformed into Only Panda? 🤔 also d**n (censor check)

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    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of these comments make me ashamed that people are so happy to dehumanise a person. The same site that is celebrating women shedding the hijab, has a comment section full of judgement and hate.

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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So despite it being stated in the headline, and repeatedly in this post, what relevance does her profession have to this story? She has suffered life long health complications due to negligence when she was checked into a clinic. Her job has absolutely nothing to do with this other than Samridhi wanting some clickbait. If she had worked in an office would you have repeatedly refers to her as Emily Willis "office worker"?

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have BO reformed into Only Panda? 🤔 also d**n (censor check)

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