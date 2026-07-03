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The modern world is full of warnings. Don’t eat this, don’t drink that, don’t pet wild big cats — and that last one? Bogus, if I do say so myself. But, well, it can all be extremely overwhelming, especially with social media constantly telling us what not to do.

But sometimes, instead of listening to random strangers in 60-second videos, we ought to listen to doctors who might actually know a thing or two about health. In a recent study, cardiologists came together to share the five foods they wouldn’t dare put on their dinner plates, and why no one else should either. Yes, some of it may sound alarmist, but the explanations do make sense.

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We’ve been hearing our whole lives that sugar, salt, fats and alcohol are bad for you, but nutrition is far more complex than that

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Your body needs sugar and salt to live, it needs fat and carbs for energy, but the key ingredient is moderation

Every single day, doctors around the world warn people about certain foods and habits that can affect cardiovascular health. And no, while many conspiracy theorists may claim this is just Big Pharma trying to rip us off, a quick look at the statistics shows there’s a very good reason we’re constantly bombarded with this kind of information: it is the reason why 28.6% of people cease to exist every single year.

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So, it should come as no surprise that cardiologists want people to adopt healthier lifestyles, even if it’s a bit of a gamble whether they actually will. Either way, they’re not asking for anything impossible. Their advice boils down to cutting out five foods: breakfast cereals, salami, chips (or crisps!), ice cream, and fizzy drinks. Here’s why.

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That’s why cardiologists warn against 5 types of food that may be hurting you more than you think, but give you alternatives for the cravings

When it comes to breakfast cereals, doctors say many of them are ultra-processed foods that may contribute to high blood pressure. On the same sweet note, ice creams are also on the list due to how processed they are. In fact, eating ultra-processed foods has been linked to a 6% higher risk of heart disease.

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Instead, experts recommend choosing whole-grain bread or homemade porridge for cereal and poached or fresh fruit for ice cream. You’ll still get the carbohydrates and sugar your body needs and naturally craves, but in a healthier, nutrient-dense form. They also suggest using olive oil instead of butter on toast if you really want to go the extra mile.

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Ice creams and fizzy drinks are daily staples in many households, but the healthier alternatives can be just as tasty

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What probably is the hardest part is the initial cravings, but the more your body adjusts, the less you’ll feel the need for these highly processed foods

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For different cultures, cured meats are probably the hardest change to accept, but heart doctors warn of the need to decrease cardiovascular problems

Another food that was probably surprising to see on this list was salami — or really, any salty, cured meat. Experts say that foods like cured meats are often high in saturated fat and sodium due to the curing process. Saturated fat can raise bad cholesterol levels, and when you pair that with too much sodium, well, you can see where we’re going. Which is why chips are also on the list.

But if you absolutely can’t live without your prosciutto or your crunchy snack, there are some great alternatives. Lean proteins like chicken and oily fish are excellent sources of protein with far less saturated fat. And for the chips, well, you might be surprised to hear that unsalted or lightly salted nuts are a very popular replacement. If you wanna go the Mediterranean route, olives and lupini beans are also delicious.

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Ultimately, you must do it for yourself and make it a gradual change, and surely enough, your exam results will show your efforts

And finally, to top it all off, we have the ultimate no-go: fizzy drinks. We’ve seen doctors warn us about sugary beverages time and time again, and a major reason is their impact on heart health. After all, few drinks are as packed with added sugar as soda. The good news? Nature already has the perfect alternative: water. And if plain water isn’t your thing, adding a splash of fruit juice can make it a bit more enjoyable.

Ultimately, experts say almost everything can be enjoyed in moderation, but these are some foods they recommend keeping at arm’s length for the reasons mentioned above. Plenty of people online have also shared how changing their diets has made a positive difference. But what about you? Have you cut back on any of these foods, or are you planning to? If not, why? Let us know!

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Netizens also warn of the need to change the food mindset, that it is fuel and health, and that, much like everything in life, it takes time and hard work