There comes a time in every person’s life when they are forced to reconcile the fact that, actually, what they think is entirely normal doesn’t represent how the average person operates. If one happens to not be neurologically typical, then this might be the list for you.

Someone made a post stating “Neurodivergent folks, what’s a symptom you thought was normal until you realized it absolutely wasn’t?” and people shared their best examples. Note, many of the things here can be attributed to neurodivergence, but are not exclusive to it. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to write down and obsess over your own examples in the comments below.

#1

Woman with hand on head looking confused at laptop screen, representing neurodivergent habits misunderstood by others. Hating obligations, they stress me out. Even fun ones.

pookieshoes , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

    #2

    Young person with smartwatch and tattoo covering face, surrounded by papers and books, illustrating neurodivergent habits and challenges. Clearing my ENTIRE day to get ready for an event at 7pm.

    DayumDeltaco , Karola G/Pexels Report

    #3

    Person with glasses looking at a phone in the dark, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Time blindness. I zone out and look at my phone and 2 hours have gone by.

    Mandy Moomaw , Yassir Abbas/Pexels Report

    #4

    Man in a brown coat using a laptop, deep in thought, illustrating neurodivergent habits considered normal. Constantly googling things when I don't know. iIt boggles my mind that people don't know something and then just keep moving through life not knowing.....

    xannybamm , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    christyleigh1
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I do this, always just chalked it up to curiosity.

    #5

    Young woman with curly hair and glasses wearing red headphones, enjoying music, representing neurodivergent habits awareness. Listening to one song on repeat for hours.

    yannyricciardo , Jorge Fakhouri Filho/Pexels Report

    #6

    Silhouette of a person sitting alone on a wooden dock at sunset, reflecting on neurodivergent habits. Object permanence, I don’t miss anyone or anything, is a struggle 😩

    UnclFredstr:

    Object permanence, especially with people. I can go months without communicating, and yet to me, when I do, it feels like just yesterday.

    klimti1 , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #7

    Young woman with long dark hair sitting behind a laptop, engaging in a conversation about neurodivergent habits. I can't listen when I'm making eye contact.

    Lila 🌿 , Karola G/Pexels Report

    #8

    Person holding a smartphone with two people in casual clothes, illustrating neurodivergent habits in daily life. Having to do two things at once in order to pay full attention to one of those things. Example: playing a game on my phone in order to be able to pay attention to a lecture or meeting.

    lauracat100 , Darina Belonogova/Pexels Report

    #9

    Young woman with a serious expression listening attentively, representing habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Having full conversations with myself in my head…

    Ambi🐝 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #10

    Close-up of a showerhead with water flowing, representing habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Not hating showering itself but hating the task initiation.

    FinnandSam , Karola G/Pexels Report

    #11

    Person with a tattoo reading a book in bed under warm light, reflecting habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Reading for 30 minutes and having no clue what I just read.

    piratequeen , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #12

    Woman with blonde hair and red lipstick deep in thought, representing neurodivergent habits and behaviors reflection. Intellectualizing emotions instead of processing them.

    Eidolon☭🇵🇸🌈 , Karola G/Pexels Report

    #13

    Coffee. I thought people were lying about their need for coffee in the morning because caffeine does nothing for me.

    Kay Rhodes Author 🆘️🇺🇲 Report

    natrich
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I'd so love to experience the caffeine buzz

    #14

    Young man with a focused expression reading a document, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal Instantly recognizing patterns.

    Pam1 , Michael Burrows/Pexels Report

    #15

    Close-up of a woman pointing to her head, illustrating habits and behaviors associated with neurodivergent people. Brain radio! I thought everyone else was hearing music on repeat inside their head. 😭

    c , Engin Akyurt/Pexels Report

    #16

    Close-up of multiple electrical cords plugged into a smart power strip representing neurodivergent habits concept. Being able to hear electricity.

    Steven Rea , Steve Johnson/Pexels Report

    #17

    Close-up of a person adjusting a wristwatch, highlighting habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Countdown clock for everything. Apparently "getting ready to get ready to go" is not a normal thing.

    bevin s , Yuliana Kungurova/Pexels Report

    #18

    Young woman sitting outdoors in sunlight, reflecting on habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. I can’t stand still, I have to rock side to side.

    Sarajane🩵 , Matheus Bertelli/Pexels Report

    #19

    Woman sitting outdoors with hands on her head, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Extreme sensory issues. Have to be wearing socks 24/7. The air itself is a sensory issue.

    Coneja , RDNE Stock project/Pexels Report

    #20

    Two women having a serious conversation indoors, representing neurodivergent people discussing habits thought to be normal. Saying exactly what I mean but then being called rude when I was being legitimately neutral.

    Autumn Little , Christina Morillo/Pexels Report

    #21

    Going down creative rabbit holes and not being able to sleep until I “get the itch out”.

    iam_tierralynn Report

    #22

    Young man with beard and white shirt looking stressed and thoughtful while working on a laptop indoors, reflecting neurodivergent habits. All or nothing mentality.

    keetzalsweetzal , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

    #23

    A neurodivergent person with glasses looks puzzled while using a laptop covered in various stickers in dim lighting. Always needing to know “why” and doing extensive deep research about random things only to completely lose interest a month or two later.

    Cay Schneider , Варвара Курочкина/Pexels Report

    #24

    Group of friends enjoying sunset outdoors, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal in social settings Wanting friends but unable to keep them bc I can’t ever seem to truly like a person once I get to know them.

    sam :) , Helena Lopes/Pexels Report

    #25

    Inability to sleep before any event the next day no matter how unimportant it is

    Devon Report

    #26

    Person with a distressed expression covering ears, representing common habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Getting overwhelmed by environmental noise but always needing the right background noises.

    JustMeT , Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels Report

    #27

    Young man wearing glasses and white shirt, thoughtfully holding a pen, illustrating neurodivergent habits in focus. Perfectionism. It slows me down with every task, job etc.

    Gingermama3 , Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels Report

    #28

    Young man deep in thought with a woman in the background, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Constant overthinking, ruminating, worrying, intrusive, racing thoughts. Until my 30s I thought everyone had the same & were just sailing through life not bothered by it.

    Ggracie Lan , Athena Sandrini/Pexels Report

    #29

    Close-up of a person with a beard touching their ear, illustrating habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. Captioned speech. I thought everybody spelled spoken words in their head???

    Kathie Stamps , Anna Pou/Pexels Report

    #30

    task initiation. 1. i cant do a task just by thinking i want to do it. i have to have an actual external push/drive. like cleaning my house, i mope around all day thinking i will clean i will clean. but tell me you be dropping by in 45 mins, and i can clean it all up. 2. I cant do anything alone, i need a body double to just be there with me even if they aren't doing the same thing im doing. 3. i cant just start and stop a task by my own. i could literally work all day with no breaks if no one tells me to do a bathroom break, or a meal break. so yeah. when I learned about that, I'm like, this is too complicated.

    PPOP GIRLIE Report

    #31

    A thoughtful woman touching her face, reflecting on habits neurodivergent people thought were normal. I replay conversations I have with people in my head.. to try to determine if said the appropriate thing and I totally over analyze it. It can be exhausting...

    Los 💙💙💙 , Liza Summer/Pexels Report

    #32

    Hands performing a back examination on a person wearing a dark gray shirt, representing neurodivergent habits awareness. Postural sway. I didn’t know it was not normal.

    emmavengeance , Karola G/Pexels Report

    #33

    Smiling red-haired woman standing by whiteboard, representing habits neurodivergent people thought were normal in a casual setting Being able to know instantly when a new person is a not safe person.

    nicoleevans62 , ThisIsEngineering/Pexels Report

    #34

    Two people indoors, one sitting on couch with supportive hand on shoulder, illustrating neurodivergent habits and understanding. When people tell me a story, I tell them a similar story to try to relate. Ppl don’t like that they think I’m trying to make it about myself when I’m trying to empathize.

    Evatron , Alex Green/Pexels Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This is so incredibly common. I tried hard to stop doing this decades ago, thinking I was being egotistical. I only recently discovered that all neurodivergents do it to some extent. It made me fell better.

    #35

    Eating the same option for 3 weeks...then hating it for years 😭😂

    Glam Goodiez Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Ha ha! The number of times my cupboard or fridge gets filled with 'that thing I have to have all the time' once I suddenly stop wanting it is crazy!

    #36

    Over explaining 😭😭 I need to keep everything short and sweet but then I feel like I’m not getting my point across good enough.

    elizabeth.marie99 Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited)

    Because people ALWAYS get something about it wrong because they make assumptions. It's frustrating, and that's why I put as much information in the initial description as possible. Definitely makes it less easy to tell or understand, though, so it's counter-productive. Catch 22!

    #37

    Organizing my shirts in the color of the rainbow with matching hangers.

    Demon Slayer Report

    #38

    Having to train myself to make eye contact with people in conversation.

    Annabee Report

    natrich
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Yeh then being too busy counting the amount of time you've held the eye contact to actually take in what they're saying lol

    #39

    Maladaptive daydreaming, specially how it affected my memory.

    Esketchy Report

    #40

    Behavioral pattern recognition and intuitively knowing what decisions people will make before they act. Also, having entire conversations in your head about hypothetical situations that could occur before you attend an event or have the actual conversation.

    carly013457 Report

    #41

    Over analyzing every interaction I have with another person. Rejection sensitivity. Extreme reactions to any type of music that tickles my brain and gives me a dopamine release.

    stephankneee Report

    #42

    Getting genuinely obsessed with something for a period of time only to then drop it and start the process all over again with something else that caught your interest.

    eunlixiebang Report

    #43

    I don’t know if there’s a word for it but just thoughts ALL the time about seemingly everything. If I’m interacting with someone I’m thinking about the way I’m sitting or standing, what they think of me, if I’m responding normally, eye contact, that random thing that happened 10 yrs ago and made me feel bad, am I nodding too much?” It takes me out of the moment. Makes me wonder how ppl genuinely enjoy things for a prolonged amount of time.

    Auth3ntic_D3z Report

    #44

    Predicting the end of movies, shows, conventions. Being human lie detector and not being able to put into words why I don’t like someone immediately.

    mrskelce87 Report

    #45

    Not wanting to brush my teeth!

    adriannat0308 Report

    #46

    Needing a plan for every single plan so i know what and when i can do my routine for getting ready and if there’s no plan im extremely confused and don’t know what to do.

    _camiliciousss Report

    #47

    I am a synesthete – I feel different sounds in my body (pressure/vibration/pulling/...), which I only became aware of when I put on noise-cancelling headphones for the first time and all these bodily sensations suddenly stopped. The sensory overload caused by AuDHS therefore has a double impact.

    death by ping Report

    #48

    High emotions for everything and having a hard time getting over things… I’d mad for days if you let me.

    DJ Report

    #49

    Remembering EVERY. THING. I was well into my thirties before I realized that most people do not remember every single detail of most situations. 😅

    Danielle Report

    #50

    Having a particular order to eating foods and making sure to have ideal bites.

    cass.ieopeia Report

    #51

    Having to listen to something to stimulate my brain so i can go to sleep, otherwise ill just be up thinking about any and everything.

    sanaa Report

    #52

    Randomly thinking “touch that object or something really bad will happen.”

    gunzy ✨ Report

    #53

    Having to read someone's lips to understand what they are saying.😭😭😭

    Whosthatpokemon Report

    #54

    Avoiding showering because I don’t like the feeling of wet hair. But I love being clean.

    Rat Bastard Report

    #55

    Derealization/depersonalization. Literally thought everyone had those, until I randomly started to ask around and everyone started to look at me like "???" when I described it.

    mel Report

    #56

    Feeling like I’m watching myself live in 3rd person.

    xoxo gossip goose Report

    #57

    Needing lists of things. If I don’t have my checklist then i’ll probably forget half the things i was supposed to do.

    kels <3 Report

    #58

    Ruminating to the point it keeps me up at night and I make myself physically sick, avoiding eating certain foods altogether bc I don't like the texture, safe foods or "fixation meals", non-linear grief, lack of maintaining a self care schedule and lacking time management... I could keep going but yeah.

    Lovely Amaryllis Report

    #59

    Not actually “missing” many people or feeling the urge to talk to friends or anyone besides the people you’re around everyday. People are like out of sight out of mind.

    Parris B. Mason Report

    #60

    Being able to automatically identify other neurodivergent people.

    Grace Report

    #61

    I don't like lights. I want the house dark no lights. My bedroom is very dark. That's where I want to be

    gina43570❌️ Report

    #62

    Hating ice breakers. For some reason people genuinely like those.

    TheHellIsThat Report

    #63

    Forgetting a person's name straight after they've told you.

    77RaeRae77莉里🇳🇿 Report

    #64

    I hate being in the kitchen doing anything if someone else is there😭

    Ken🫧 Report

    #65

    The constant second guessing of everything I do or feel, making things harder than they are, being able to feel what others are thinking and assuming they hate you, completely underestimating how long it takes to do things.

    post_tenebrae_luxious Report

    #66

    Chatter in my mind, always thinking always ruminating making up scenarios, making up entire new worlds, navigation skills, time anxiety and being soooo prompt, taking things literally, pattern recognition to point I can tell the future based on it 😅 ocd but messy too.

    Dora Zsitvay Report

    #67

    Pattern recognition, re-reading the same sentence/question 10 times and still not understanding, reading a whole page in a book and not even knowing what i read, food hyperfixations, rumination, hating showering because it’s a “big task” for me, not doing anything before a work shift (even if it’s at 4pm) because i’m afraid i won’t have time, listening to the same song over and over, overstimulation by crowds/loudness, getting overwhelmed/frustrated REALLY easily, over analyzing, i could probably think of more.

    danny / shae 🫙🪰 Report

    #68

    Never being able to remember people's names, forgetting words in the middle of speaking, losing track of what I was trying to write because I couldn't write fast enough and my brain won't slow down, forgeting appointment is, forgetting homework. Basically everything that has to do with working memory. I am very lucky to live in a time when supports are readily available and culturally acceptable.

    Jared Young Report

    #69

    Justice sensitivity to the extent of self detriment.

    tillytob Report

    #70

    My pedantic speech, everyone says I’m “well spoken” no, I have a large vocabulary and speak like this mainly because it brings me comfort knowing nothing I said is left for interpretation. Any misunderstanding is entirely the other person’s fault.

    africangrandwizard Report

    #71

    Being gifted. I could read early, learn multiple languages from library books, do advanced college classes in middle school, and I was a speed reader.

    Octopus Report

    #72

    I did not realize people genuinely do not see an issue with things being moved/touched. I tell my coworkers constantly "if you use my stuff, put it back EXACTLY where you found it" but they just toss it on my cart instead. it makes me irrationally upset. It's MY STUFF, why are you touching it.

    Dre Report

    #73

    Listening to a song 5000 times until you find a new fixation. Repetitive actions (I twirl my hair into a pattern repeatedly) without even thinking about it.

    brisofknfr Report

    #74

    Trying to understand why some people did what they did almost obsessively is so bad learnt to only care about WHAT HAPPENED not WHY it happened.

    Day drinker Report

    #75

    Immediate and severe 2nd hand embarrassment even though it has nothing to do with me. Intense and complete full conversations in my head before speaking. Pacing while on the phone. Needing to do everything in order ie there are 3 houses- have to go to house 1, first house 2, second etc., watching the same movie, shows, or books that I know every word to on repeat., unable to wear mismatch socks without anxiety, cutting every nail and filing them because one nail broke.

    Peppermint PettyRN Report

    #76

    Always counting 😭😭😭why am I counting how many times I typed A😭😭5 btw

    PuDdIn Report

    #77

    Loading the dishwasher in a very certain way.

    Alice Moreau Faul Report

    #78

    I thought everyone was aware of how loud they were crunching when eating crunchy things.

    Milopoochonlife Report

    #79

    Moving from room to room and cleaning it my mind was blown when I found out people don’t actually clean this way. I thought it was a flex now I’m cleaning paralyzed.

    SavageSoldiersx3 Report

    #80

    My extreme mood swings.

    Sarahtonnin Report

    #81

    CONSTANTLY misplacing/losing things and then consequentially having a full blown meltdown over not finding it as a full grown adult.

    smolls 🇨🇦 Report

    #82

    Limerence 😭

    ✨🎨PK 🖼️✨ Report

    #83

    When people are talking interrupting to ask questions. I thought I was actively listening… turns out you have to let people finish their sentences?

    Easy Peezy Breezy Report

    #84

    Not ever having an agenda book or planner work for me longer than maybe three days😂

    case Report

    1point
    POST
    #85

    Anxious body spasm/shivers.

    SChristine Report

    #86

    Getting irrationally upset and not being able to comprehend when someone doesn’t like the same things as me.

    ♡ yenna ♡ Report

