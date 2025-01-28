Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Should Be Arrested”: Internet Furious At Mom For Giving Intimate Toy To Daughter “Too Early”
Family, News

“Should Be Arrested”: Internet Furious At Mom For Giving Intimate Toy To Daughter “Too Early”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian actress Claudia Raia is facing backlash after openly sharing that she gifted an intimate toy to her daughter when she turned 12.

The 58-year-old recently appeared on Goucha, a TV show hosted by Manuel Luís Goucha in Portugal, to promote her play Menopausia (Menopause). 

At one point during the interview, Claudia opened up about the importance of intimate toys and self-pleasure. “The ‘pepeka’, as we say in Brazil, cannot be neglected,” she said.

Highlights
  • Actress Claudia Raia faced criticism for gifting an intimate toy to her 12-year-old daughter.
  • Many internet users said the gift was inappropriate for her daughter's age.
  • Claudia was previously criticized for having a child at the age of 55.

When her daughter Sofia, whom she shares with actor Edson Celulari, turned 12, she gave her a controversial gift.

“I gave her a v*brator and said: ‘Go investigate yourself, go find out what you like.'”

RELATED:

    Brazilian star Claudia Raia sparked outrage after sharing that she gave an adult toy to her daughter when she turned 12

    A woman with wavy hair and a patterned blouse, speaking in a discussion on parenting.

    Image credits: choquei

    “Today, v*brators are prescription toys,” the actress said, sharing that she owns 17 intimate toys that she uses “depending on [her] mood.”

    While many praised Claudia’s approach as educational, most people found the gift highly inappropriate given her daughter’s age.

    “She’s not even embarrassed to say such a thing,” one user wrote.

    “Knowing that a father or mother would do this kind of thing, destroying their child’s innocence. A person like that must be sick,” another added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with long curly hair in a casual indoor setting, connected to SEO keywords about mom giving toy too early.

    Image credits: claudiaraia

    “This woman is crazy! Clueless!” said a third, while a separate user labeled Claudia’s behavior as “concerning.”

    Someone else commented: “It’s best to talk, explain, and guide girls. There’s no need to give them a v*brator.”

    “I don’t think it’s wrong, but at this age, isn’t it too early to think about a v*brator?” asked another outraged user.

    “She should be arrested,” another person simply said.

    Claudia spoke about the importance of self-pleasure and shared that she owns 17 intimate toys

    Mother and daughter embracing by the sea, sparking internet outrage over an early gift choice.

    Image credits: claudiaraia

    During the interview, Claudia also spoke about menopause, saying that it’s still a taboo subject and that many women lose the desire for intimacy at this stage of life.

    “Vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse… There are many variants, many discomforts at the same time, and, with the lack of desire, why would you hurt yourself with something you don’t even feel like doing?” she said, as per Publico.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the soap opera star said this reality does not apply to her.

    “[My] desire remains and is strong,” she shared, adding that hormone replacement therapy helped her maintain a high libido.

    “Toys help a lot. Today, v*brators are considered toys that require a doctor’s prescription.”

    Mom and daughter smiling, sparking internet debate over parenting choices.

    Image credits: claudiaraia

    Family gathering around a small black piano, with members smiling and interacting warmly indoors.

    Image credits: claudiaraia

    In addition to Sofia, born in 2003, Claudia has two children: Enzo, born in 1997, and Luca, born in 2023. Her decision to become pregnant at 55 was also met with fierce criticism from Internet users.

    “I was massacred on social media. Lots of applause, affection, lots of love, but from women it’s deeper than anything,” said the artist, known as the Queen of Musicals for her contribution to Brazilian theater. 

    “I was in a place where women were 50 years old, on the couch, resting, their children grown up, and I had a child.

    “They told me that I was old enough to be a grandmother, that my body would never come back. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m not part of that generation that looks at comments, I don’t even have time for that, the people who talk to me. It affects me, but I’m not a hostage to that.”

    The actress said her desire “remains strong” at 58 and discussed the changes in women’s libido during menopause

    Mom and daughter smiling outdoors on a sunny day, green lawn and pathway in background.

    Image credits: claudiaraia

    Pregnancies at the age of 50 are considered high-risk, as they can lead to preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that can become life-threatening), gestational diabetes, miscarriage, stillbirth, or ectopic pregnancy (when the egg is attached outside of your uterus).

    When Claudia delivered her healthy boy, there were 15 people in the room.

    “It was a risky situation. The anesthesiologist almost had a heart attack. I was so scared because, at 55 years old, having a baby is something very unlikely. And he was born healthy and beautiful.”

    She also mentioned feeling the impact of prejudice as she aged while in the spotlight. “It’s hard, even more so when you started your career because of your beauty, your sensuality, and you had to fight to show that you had the talent to be an actress, a comedian.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some users found her approach educational, but the majority said it was extremely inappropriate

    Twitter user expressing shame over a mom's actions discussed online; "She doesn't even blush," tweet attached.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacts to mom's gift controversy; internet furious over intimate toy for daughter.

    Twitter reaction criticizing mom's choice with intimate toy for daughter.

    Twitter user comments on controversy over mom giving intimate toy to daughter.

    Tweet expressing disapproval about a private matter disclosure, related to mom criticized for giving daughter intimate toy.

    Tweet reaction to mom giving intimate toy to daughter, saying "Poor child... You don't need to do that.

    Tweet discussing guidance about body awareness, not using intimate toys, featuring user yank.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing mom for giving intimate toy too early.

    Tweet criticizing mom for giving intimate toy to daughter too early, suggesting age 12 is inappropriate.

    Social media user comments on mom giving intimate toy to daughter, sparking controversy and anger online.

    Tweet by John S. criticizing a woman for exposing herself too much.

    Tweet screenshot expressing concern over mom's decision involving intimate toy for daughter.

    Tweet by DoPitaco, commenting on artists' strange way of thinking.

    Tweet expressing concern about a mom giving intimate toy to daughter too early.

    Tweet questioning guardianship council amid controversy over mom's intimate toy gift to daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right idea, wrong time. 15.4 years old is the age that 50% of men & women in western cultures have had penetrative intercourse. And while masturbation varies greatly, it’s safe to assume preadolescent boys & girls are both adept at 12 years old. *However* this obviously doesn’t account for emotional & intellectual maturity. There isn’t any age when it’s specifically appropriate to give one’s child a sex toy, but if it were a situation where the teen initiated the interest, maybe speak with them & educate them on the topic and let them explore & find healthy options in their own. Other than that, there is no “right” time to give one’s daughter a víbrator.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I don't see what the big deal is. At 12 we were all doing something to try to get off. That being said, I'd be totally embarrassed getting this from my mom haha

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While appropriate age may be in question, I have to commend her for trying to have a very positive approach to this type of discussion with her daughter. Too many women, especially from heavily religious backgrounds, refuse to have any discussion with their daughters about sexual health or pleasure, leading to people like me coming across a 27yr old woman with 5 kids who quietly whispered to me "can women have orgasms?". Sexual education is just as important as any other education, although you should find the right time/age to discuss this with your own children depending on their mental and emotional maturity. I knew everything by the time I was 8 and already started experimenting, when my grandma tried to have 'the talk' with me at 14, i laughed in her face and told her she was waaay too late for that chat, I actually had to educate her on it all cus she knew fuc*ing nothing despite having 3 kids. She didn't know women could experience sexual pleasure or how to kiss with tongue.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right idea, wrong time. 15.4 years old is the age that 50% of men & women in western cultures have had penetrative intercourse. And while masturbation varies greatly, it’s safe to assume preadolescent boys & girls are both adept at 12 years old. *However* this obviously doesn’t account for emotional & intellectual maturity. There isn’t any age when it’s specifically appropriate to give one’s child a sex toy, but if it were a situation where the teen initiated the interest, maybe speak with them & educate them on the topic and let them explore & find healthy options in their own. Other than that, there is no “right” time to give one’s daughter a víbrator.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I don't see what the big deal is. At 12 we were all doing something to try to get off. That being said, I'd be totally embarrassed getting this from my mom haha

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While appropriate age may be in question, I have to commend her for trying to have a very positive approach to this type of discussion with her daughter. Too many women, especially from heavily religious backgrounds, refuse to have any discussion with their daughters about sexual health or pleasure, leading to people like me coming across a 27yr old woman with 5 kids who quietly whispered to me "can women have orgasms?". Sexual education is just as important as any other education, although you should find the right time/age to discuss this with your own children depending on their mental and emotional maturity. I knew everything by the time I was 8 and already started experimenting, when my grandma tried to have 'the talk' with me at 14, i laughed in her face and told her she was waaay too late for that chat, I actually had to educate her on it all cus she knew fuc*ing nothing despite having 3 kids. She didn't know women could experience sexual pleasure or how to kiss with tongue.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda