“Should Be Arrested”: Internet Furious At Mom For Giving Intimate Toy To Daughter “Too Early”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian actress Claudia Raia is facing backlash after openly sharing that she gifted an intimate toy to her daughter when she turned 12.

The 58-year-old recently appeared on Goucha, a TV show hosted by Manuel Luís Goucha in Portugal, to promote her play Menopausia (Menopause).

At one point during the interview, Claudia opened up about the importance of intimate toys and self-pleasure. “The ‘pepeka’, as we say in Brazil, cannot be neglected,” she said.

Highlights Actress Claudia Raia faced criticism for gifting an intimate toy to her 12-year-old daughter.

Many internet users said the gift was inappropriate for her daughter's age.

Claudia was previously criticized for having a child at the age of 55.

When her daughter Sofia, whom she shares with actor Edson Celulari, turned 12, she gave her a controversial gift.

“I gave her a v*brator and said: ‘Go investigate yourself, go find out what you like.'”

RELATED:

Brazilian star Claudia Raia sparked outrage after sharing that she gave an adult toy to her daughter when she turned 12

Share icon

Image credits: choquei

“Today, v*brators are prescription toys,” the actress said, sharing that she owns 17 intimate toys that she uses “depending on [her] mood.”

While many praised Claudia’s approach as educational, most people found the gift highly inappropriate given her daughter’s age.

“She’s not even embarrassed to say such a thing,” one user wrote.

“Knowing that a father or mother would do this kind of thing, destroying their child’s innocence. A person like that must be sick,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaraia

“This woman is crazy! Clueless!” said a third, while a separate user labeled Claudia’s behavior as “concerning.”

Someone else commented: “It’s best to talk, explain, and guide girls. There’s no need to give them a v*brator.”

“I don’t think it’s wrong, but at this age, isn’t it too early to think about a v*brator?” asked another outraged user.

“She should be arrested,” another person simply said.

Claudia spoke about the importance of self-pleasure and shared that she owns 17 intimate toys

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaraia

During the interview, Claudia also spoke about menopause, saying that it’s still a taboo subject and that many women lose the desire for intimacy at this stage of life.

“Vaginal dryness, discomfort during intercourse… There are many variants, many discomforts at the same time, and, with the lack of desire, why would you hurt yourself with something you don’t even feel like doing?” she said, as per Publico.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the soap opera star said this reality does not apply to her.

“[My] desire remains and is strong,” she shared, adding that hormone replacement therapy helped her maintain a high libido.

“Toys help a lot. Today, v*brators are considered toys that require a doctor’s prescription.”

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaraia

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaraia

In addition to Sofia, born in 2003, Claudia has two children: Enzo, born in 1997, and Luca, born in 2023. Her decision to become pregnant at 55 was also met with fierce criticism from Internet users.

“I was massacred on social media. Lots of applause, affection, lots of love, but from women it’s deeper than anything,” said the artist, known as the Queen of Musicals for her contribution to Brazilian theater.

“I was in a place where women were 50 years old, on the couch, resting, their children grown up, and I had a child.

“They told me that I was old enough to be a grandmother, that my body would never come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not part of that generation that looks at comments, I don’t even have time for that, the people who talk to me. It affects me, but I’m not a hostage to that.”

The actress said her desire “remains strong” at 58 and discussed the changes in women’s libido during menopause

Share icon

Image credits: claudiaraia

Pregnancies at the age of 50 are considered high-risk, as they can lead to preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that can become life-threatening), gestational diabetes, miscarriage, stillbirth, or ectopic pregnancy (when the egg is attached outside of your uterus).

When Claudia delivered her healthy boy, there were 15 people in the room.

“It was a risky situation. The anesthesiologist almost had a heart attack. I was so scared because, at 55 years old, having a baby is something very unlikely. And he was born healthy and beautiful.”

She also mentioned feeling the impact of prejudice as she aged while in the spotlight. “It’s hard, even more so when you started your career because of your beauty, your sensuality, and you had to fight to show that you had the talent to be an actress, a comedian.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some users found her approach educational, but the majority said it was extremely inappropriate

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT