Canadian Woman Snaps After Husband’s Family Makes Cruel Comments About Her In German
Canadian Woman Snaps After Husband’s Family Makes Cruel Comments About Her In German

When you marry someone, you often marry their family too—who can either provide tremendous support or create additional challenges. For this new mom, pregnancy should have drawn the family closer, but instead, she faced a barrage of rude comments from her in-laws.  

A Canadian woman living in Germany opened up about her feelings of being judged and criticized by her husband’s family, who made hurtful remarks in German, believing she wouldn’t understand. After enduring their negativity for some time, she finally confronted them in their own language, leaving the family in shock. Keep reading to discover how the situation unfolded.

    Family members can sometimes be unkind to your partner

    Image credits: Candice Picard (not the actual photo)

    A Canadian woman confronted her in-laws in German after enduring hurtful comments during her pregnancy

    Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: katemangostar (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Tara Raye (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Sea-Rip-9749

    Partners should genuinely put effort into understanding their in-laws

    When it comes to love, barriers like caste, background, or language often become unimportant. When you truly connect with someone, these factors seem secondary. Many couples bridge language gaps by learning each other’s mother tongues, or simply communicate in a language they both know well.

    However, marrying someone often means forming bonds with their family too. Building a connection with in-laws can make a big difference in family harmony, and it helps to engage with their culture and traditions. 

    Spending time with your in-laws on holidays or special family occasions is one way to show you care. These shared moments create memories and can help build a foundation of trust and understanding.

    Another thoughtful gesture is trying to learn their language. Even picking up a few common phrases can go a long way in showing respect for their background and making them feel valued.

    Trying to understand your in-laws’ values, traditions, and perspectives can help foster mutual respect

    With in-laws, honesty often works best. Openly sharing your likes, dislikes, and expectations allows them to get to know you better. Being upfront about what bothers you can clear up misunderstandings early on, and it’s equally important to listen to their perspectives.

    Try to avoid taking things too personally. At times, you may feel the need to step back and see things from their perspective. Understanding their intentions and values can help avoid unnecessary conflicts.

    Sometimes, it takes a little extra effort to build empathy for your in-laws. This can mean stepping into their shoes for a moment to appreciate their viewpoints, even if they don’t align with yours. 

    In this particular story, the in-laws were clearly in the wrong for speaking negatively about the author behind her back. But it raises an interesting question—was it right for the author to keep secrets from them? Have you ever had a challenging experience with in-laws? How did you handle it? Share your thoughts and stories with us.

    The majority of readers took the author’s side, assuring her that she did nothing wrong

    Reddit comment supporting a Canadian woman dealing with family issues and prejudice.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

    Read less »
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am German and my son had a girl called Lilith in his class. Only difference is the pronunciation since we don't have the th sound, it was pronounced with a t at the end. I have never heard of that supposed meaning and everyone thought it was just a variation of Lily.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
